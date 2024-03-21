Leveraging AI through the entire software development lifecycle
Meetup codecentric Berlin
Erik Petzold
21.3.2024
Berlin
🎯 Topic of the Evening
Probably many of you have already used AI in chat or IDE to generate code.
We´ll discuss how to use AI beyond the point of code generation for faster, secure software delivery.
Chloé will give an intro talk with a live demo and we will have time for Q&A.
The talk will be in english!
Erik Petzold
