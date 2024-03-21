Beliebte Suchanfragen

    Leveraging AI through the entire software development lifecycle

    Meetup codecentric Berlin

    Erik Petzold

    21.3.2024

    Berlin

    Details

    🎯 Topic of the Evening
    Leveraging AI through the entire software development lifecycle

    Probably many of you have already used AI in chat or IDE to generate code.
    We´ll discuss how to use AI beyond the point of code generation for faster, secure software delivery.
    Chloé will give an intro talk with a live demo and we will have time for Q&A.

    The talk will be in english!

