Gateway API Unleashed - The next evolution of Kubernetes native API Gateways

// Details

API gateways play a pivotal role in the architecture of modern applications and have been of significant importance for years. With the rise of Kubernetes as the leading platform for container orchestration, terms like "Kubernetes-Native API Gateway" have become increasingly prevalent. But what lies behind this concept? What functionalities should such a gateway provide?

Together, we will uncover what a Kubernetes-Native API Gateway is and why it matters. Additionally, we will explore how it differs from conventional gateways and what on earth the Kubernetes Gateway API actually entails.