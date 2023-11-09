Beliebte Suchanfragen

Measuring Emissions of Cloud Infrastructure in AWS, GCP and Azure

People everywhere are raving about the cloud: unlimited scaling and countless features are already available "out of the box". The issue of sustainability is rarely mentioned.

9.11.2023

München/hybrid

Today, data centers already consume as much energy as small towns and the demand for energy continues to rise. This raises the question about the emissions caused by our cloud architectures. In this talk we will learn about the tools provided by the major cloud providers AWS, GCP and Azure to measure the emissions caused by our usage of their platforms.

