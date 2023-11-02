The Munich Product Club

// Details

Calling all product, data & analytics, and marketing managers!

We have invited esteemed Product Coaches with a variety of experience to join us in Munich for an evening of networking and knowledge exchange. They will dive deeper into some of the learnings they have seen across all the clients they've worked with.

You'll have the opportunity to bring your topics and ask questions. The idea behind this Product Club is simple: get together like-minded people to learn through presentations, exchange and conversations.

We are proud to announce our distinguished speakers.

Ralf Westbrock from codecentric who is an expert on product and digital strategy. With more than 20 years of digital product experience, he has seen it all and helped many companies identify profitable business opportunities and help shaping them into reality.

Ana Oarga and Raz Burciu, founders of JustMad, an international product consultancy that works with product leaders on their product development path. They educate and bring product teams together, run workshops on product metrics and building strategy, helping their clients build out profitable paths to growth.



Why Attend?

Learn from the Best : Hear from digital products leaders how they have transformed their and their clients' businesses. Gain insights into their acquisition, retention, and monetization strategies and apply them to your own product journey.

Networking Opportunities : Connect with like-minded professionals, share experiences, and build valuable relationships with peers who understand the challenges and triumphs of data-driven decision-making.

Actionable Insights: Take away practical, actionable strategies that you can implement immediately. Discover best practices, industry trends, and proven techniques that will accelerate your product's performance and deliver exceptional results.