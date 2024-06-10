// Details

Building a developer platform is complex and multifaceted. One of the biggest challenges we currently observe in the market is avoiding getting lost in the details and preventing the platform team from becoming a bottleneck or being discontinued due to a lack of quick return on investment. Therefore, it’s advisable to start small and focused. Emphasizing developer self-service and autonomy can significantly reduce the cognitive load on developers. Often, a GitLab installation is already in place, which, together with the Humanitec Platform Orchestrator, can serve as an excellent starting point for certain aspects. This talk will discuss which GitLab features are specifically helpful in this context and how they seamlessly work together with Humanitec to orchestrate all the platform capabilities.