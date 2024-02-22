Meetup | ProductTank Düsseldorf #19 – Using Generative AI in Actual Products
22.2.2024
Düsseldorf
Special Meetup mit Impulsvortrag
We're thrilled to kick off ProductTank Düsseldorf this year with an in person meetup around the AI/ChatGPT hype. We will explore what lies beyond that hype and talk about real use cases and applications of the recent AI and ChatGPT related developments to actual products or features within products. Our speakers will present their experience with trying to or successfully using/integrating any of the recent AI/ChatGPT engines into their product(s). Join us as we dive into these insights and experiences. See you there!
Please note:
In Düsseldorf, LOCATION STILL TO BE ANNOUNCED
The IN-PERSON event is RSVP only: to enter, you must RSVP here on Meetup.
David Lojewski
Meetup | ProductTank Düsseldorf #19 - Using Generative AI in Actual Products
Kommt vorbei – wir freuen uns auf einen kreativen Austausch.
Gemeinsam bessere Projekte umsetzen.
Wir helfen deinem Unternehmen.
Du stehst vor einer großen IT-Herausforderung? Wir sorgen für eine maßgeschneiderte Unterstützung. Informiere dich jetzt.
Hilf uns, noch besser zu werden.
Wir sind immer auf der Suche nach neuen Talenten. Auch für dich ist die passende Stelle dabei.