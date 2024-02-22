// Special Meetup mit Impulsvortrag

We're thrilled to kick off ProductTank Düsseldorf this year with an in person meetup around the AI/ChatGPT hype. We will explore what lies beyond that hype and talk about real use cases and applications of the recent AI and ChatGPT related developments to actual products or features within products. Our speakers will present their experience with trying to or successfully using/integrating any of the recent AI/ChatGPT engines into their product(s). Join us as we dive into these insights and experiences. See you there!

