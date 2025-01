Access Databricks UnityCatalog from duckdb

Databricks is a great platform when it comes to data management and governance, mostly due to the unity catalog. But Spark as an engine for processing the data is just ok'ish, especially when data is not really big. New engines like polars, datafusion or duckdb are better suited for this and provide interesting options.

Sure, you can run anything you want in Databricks Notebooks and workflows by just installing the library. But the interesting part is to access the data stored in the Databricks unity catalog.

There are effectively two ways to query the data with duckdb inside Databricks:

the obvious one: read the data from the unity catalog table with Spark, convert it to pandas/arrow and use duckdb from there

the direct one: read the delta file directly from the underlying storage using duckdb, without spark in between

For the impatient: you can find the code for both ways in this gist on github. This also includes all the imports which I mostly omitted in the examples below for the sake of brevity. Also, you need to install duckdb e.g. by %pip install duckdb in a notebook cell.

Read with pyspark, process with duckdb

We use standard pyspark to read the data and convert it to arrow format afterwards. Then we can query it using duckdb.

import duckdb # read the data with spark spark_df = spark.read.table( "samples.nyctaxi.trips" ) # create an arrow table from the spark dataframe that can be queried using duckdb # the name of the variable (here `trips`) is the name of the table in duckdb. # duckdb discovers this automatically. trips = spark_df.toArrow() duckdb.sql( "SELECT COUNT (*) FROM trips" )

toArrow() is a new method added in Spark 4. Spark 4 is not released yet, but Databricks regularly adds new (unreleased) features from the open-source version to their runtime.

The method works like the toPandas() method, but instead of returning a pandas DataFrame, it returns an Arrow Table. Also the same limitations apply: like with toPandas() all data is loaded into the memory of the driver node. Therefore this will not work for datasets larger than memory. Arrow is a bit more efficient than pandas in terms of memory usage, so it might work for a bit larger datasets than with pandas. It will definitely be faster in terms of performance for the conversion. So you should prefer arrow over pandas, although duckdb could also query pandas dataframes.

When you want to convert the duckdb result back to a Spark dataframe, e.g. for using the built-in Databricks visualization you can pass an arrow table to SparkSession.createDataFrame() , starting with Databricks Runtime 16:

result = duckdb.sql(sql).arrow() display( spark.createDataFrame(result) )

In older runtimes you could use Pandas instead of arrow as an intermediate format.

Read delta files directly with duckdb

While the above way works it has some limitations. Most notably:

It loads all data into the memory of the driver node

Reading with Spark and converting to arrow adds a performance penalty

duckdb is actually pretty good at reading “larger than memory” data directly from cloud blob storages. So it would be nice to use these functionalities.

To do so, we use the Databricks Unity Catalog feature of temporary table credentials. This is an API that provides the URL to the delta files in the blob storage and a temporary token valid for 1 hour to read this data (In Azure it's an SAS token).

In order to use this API:

you must authenticate against the API

the principal you authenticate with must have EXTERNAL_USE_SCHEMA permissions

w = WorkspaceClient( host=spark.conf.get( "spark.databricks.workspaceUrl" ) ) def get_temporary_credentials_for_table ( table: str ): table_id = w.tables.get(table).table_id return w.temporary_table_credentials.generate_temporary_table_credentials(table_id=table_id, operation=TableOperation.READ) cred = get_temporary_credentials_for_table( "samples.nyctaxi.trips" )

The credential API does not accept a full qualified table name, but only a table ID which we have to retrieve first. Be aware that you might need to upgrade the databricks-sdk on your cluster to the latest version, as the temporary credentials API is quite new.

After we have retrieved the credential, we can store it in duckdb.

Note: setting azure_transport_option_type to curl is needed, as otherwise duckdb struggles to handle certificates correctly on Databricks.

storage_account_name = re.search( '@(.*).dfs.' , cred.url).group( 1 ) sql = f""" SET azure_transport_option_type = 'curl'; CREATE OR REPLACE SECRET ( TYPE AZURE, CONNECTION_STRING 'AccountName= {storage_account_name} ;SharedAccessSignature= {cred.azure_user_delegation_sas.sas_token} ' ); """ duckdb.sql(sql)

And finally query the files using duckdb:

sql = f""" SELECT * FROM delta_scan(" {cred.url} ") """ duckdb.sql(sql).show()

It is also possible to use duckdb outside of Databricks to process data stored in the Unity Catalog. You would use the same approach as above (getting the credentials using the Databricks API, store it in duckdb, do the query). But as you call the API from outside of databricks, the metastore must be enabled for external data access. And of course, the blob storage must be reachable network-wise from wherever you want to do the query.

Closing remarks

The temporary table credentials API is a really nice addition to the unity catalog. In my opinion it absolutely needed for databricks, so that other engines can be used as well. Sticking to spark as the only processing option would otherwise prevent some modern, efficient processing techniques. Maybe we get an even smoother integration of duckdb and the databricks managed unity catalog, something along the lines of duck/uc_catalog, which is a PoC for the open source unity catalog with some Azure Databricks support already built-in.