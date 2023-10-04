In the world of distributed systems and microservices, the way services talk to each other has come a long way. REST, which is based on the HTTP protocol and follows the CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) operations model, has been the go-to standard for web services for over a decade. It's known for its simplicity and the ease with which web browsers and other HTTP clients can interact with it. However, there's another player in the field: gRPC. Created by Google, gRPC can be an alternative to REST, especially for applications that need high performance, efficiency, and two-way communication.
Instead of relying solely on HTTP verbs, gRPC allows developers to define APIs using Protobuf, a binary serialisation format known for being compact and fast.
In these two upcoming blog posts, we'll delve deeply into gRPC and how it utilizes Protobuf for data transmission.
Exploring the Basics and History of gRPC
gRPC (Google Remote Procedure Call) is a general remote procedure call (RPC) framework created by Google. It's high-performance and open-source, enabling client and server applications to communicate as if they were on the same system, across a variety of platforms and languages.
The definition of gRPC includes several key concepts. First, it's an RPC framework, providing a way to execute method calls on a server as if they were being run locally on the client. Second, it's general: it's not limited to a specific type of applications or data. Third, it's high-performance, designed for applications requiring high efficiency and performance.
The story of gRPC began in 2015 when Google introduced it as part of the company's effort to provide an efficient, interoperable, and flexible method for communication between microservices. It was developed as a successor to Stubby, Google's internal RPC system, aiming to offer the same performance and flexibility, but with the added ability to function across a multitude of environments and programming languages.
Since its launch, gRPC has gained widespread acceptance in the software development community and is used by a variety of organisations and projects, including big names like Netflix, Cisco, Juniper, and Square. It has proven especially useful in microservice architectures, where its ability to enable efficient, bidirectional streaming communication over HTTP/2 makes it an ideal choice for service-to-service communication.
As an Incubation Project of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), gRPC has become a crucial part of the modern software stack, playing a pivotal role in a range of cloud-native applications to real-time communication systems.
Understanding and History of Protobuf
Protocol Buffers, often referred to simply as Protobuf, is a binary serialisation format created by Google. It's used for quickly and efficiently serialising and deserialising structured data. Protobuf was made to generate smaller and faster binary messages compared to similar technologies like XML or JSON. It provides a straightforward syntax for defining data structures and allows the generation of source code in many programming languages to use and manipulate these data structures.
- Origins: Protobuf was initially developed internally at Google to address the issues arising from using older serialisation formats. Google was looking for a more efficient, compact, and faster format to share data among its many internal systems and services.
- Release: In 2008, Google decided to release Protobuf as an open-source project, allowing developers outside Google to benefit from this format. Since then, it has become one of the most popular serialisation formats, especially in systems requiring high performance and efficiency.
- Versions: Currently, there are three main versions of Protobuf: Proto1, Proto2, and Proto3. Each version introduced enhancements and new features. Proto3, the latest version, was released in 2016, introducing simpler syntax, better support for more programming languages, and other improvements.
- Adoption and Usage: Since its release, Protobuf has been used in a variety of projects and systems both within and outside of Google. It's particularly popular in high-performance applications and in systems requiring fast and efficient communication between services, like gRPC, which was also developed by Google.
In summary, Protobuf is a powerful and efficient serialisation format that has proven to be a valuable tool for developers since its introduction. It offers a combination of speed, efficiency, and flexibility that sets it apart from many other serialisation formats.
Creating a gRPC Service Definition with Protobuf
Creating a gRPC service definition using Protobuf involves several steps that cover defining the data structures and service interfaces. Here's a detailed breakdown of this process:
- Create a Protobuf File: The first step is to create a new Protobuf file (.proto). This file serves as the blueprint for your gRPC service, defining the data structures and service interfaces your service will use.
- Specify the Syntax: At the start of your Protobuf file, you should specify the Protobuf syntax being used. For most applications, you should use the latest version, syntax = "proto3";.
- Define Message Types: Next, define the message types that will be used in your service interfaces. A message type in Protobuf is similar to a structure or object in other programming languages, defining a group of fields that belong together. Each field has a name, a type, and a unique number.
- Define Service Interfaces: After defining your message types, you can define your service interfaces. A service interface in Protobuf outlines a set of methods your service offers. Each method has a name, a request type, and a response type.
- Use the Protobuf Compiler: Once you've created your Protobuf file, you can use the Protobuf compiler (protoc) to generate source code from this file in your desired programming language. This generated code includes both the data structures for your message types and the necessary logic for invoking your gRPC methods.
Here's a simple example of a gRPC service definition with Protobuf:
1syntax = "proto3";
2
3// Definieren Sie eine Nachricht für die Anforderung
4message HelloRequest {
5 string name = 1;
6}
7
8// Definieren Sie eine Nachricht für die Antwort
9message HelloResponse {
10 string greeting = 1;
11}
12
13// Definieren Sie den Service
14service HelloService {
15 // Definieren Sie eine Methode, die die HelloRequest-Nachricht akzeptiert und die HelloResponse-Nachricht zurückgibt
16 rpc SayHello (HelloRequest) returns (HelloResponse);
17}
In this example, the HelloService defines a SayHello RPC, which accepts a
HelloRequest message and returns a
HelloResponse message. Each message has one field: 'name' for the
HelloRequest and 'greeting' for the
HelloResponse.
Setting Up the Development Environment
To dive right into practice, let's start by setting up a "development environment." In our case, this consists of the Buf CLI and the Buf Schema Registry (BSR). It would also be wise to consider APICurio as a possible schema registry.
According to popular online tutorials, you only need protoc and a bit of build magic from the respective framework or programming language to see initial results. It remains to be seen whether it’s actually that straightforward.
Buf is a tool aimed at optimising the handling of Protobuf files. It focuses particularly on the workflow around Protobuf files, including linting, identifying breaking changes, code generation, and dependency management. The goal is to enhance the user experience for developers dealing with Protobuf and gRPC.
Since I am setting up the environment on a Mac, I will use Homebrew for the installation. Additional installation details can be found in the Buf CLI documentation:
brew install bufbuild/buf/buf
It's important to note that protoc is still running in the background, getting a wrapper through the CLI. Since we will be using Visual Studio Code as our preferred IDE, we’ll also install the "Buf for Visual Studio Code" extension there.
To initialise our project, we’ll execute the following command in the project directory:
buf mod init
With this, we initialise a module in the context of Buf and at the same time create a configuration file
buf.yaml in the same directory.
1version: v1 2breaking: 3 use: 4 - FILE 5lint: 6 use: 7 - DEFAULT
In this file, we have default settings for breaking changes and linting. However, we won’t make any changes here for our start.
Next week, in the second part, we'll take a look at how gRPC and Protobuf work in the familiar retail domain.
Conclusion
In conclusion, gRPC and Protobuf offer a powerful combination for creating stable and efficient service definitions in distributed systems and microservices. gRPC provides high performance and two-way communication, while Protobuf offers compact and fast data transmission. These technologies have gained widespread acceptance and are used by various organisations and projects. With the ability to define message types and service interfaces, developers can easily create gRPC service definitions using Protobuf. Additionally, tools like Buf CLI and Buf Schema Registry enhance the workflow around Protobuf files and make development more seamless. Overall, gRPC and Protobuf are valuable tools for building modern and efficient communication systems.
References
More articles
fromDaniel Kocot
Charge your APIs Volume 18: Unleashing the Power of APIs - From Interfaces...
In this series, I usually delve into fresh ideas and concepts, also weaving connections between them. Yet, have you ever pondered over what API means within your organisation? Through our enablement projects, we constantly explore this alongside our ...
- API
- Product management
Daniel Kocot
26.10.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs: NordicAPIs Platform Summit Edition - API first ... not...
In the ever-evolving landscape of software development, buzzwords and paradigms come and go. One such term that has gained significant traction in recent years is "API-First Development." It's been hailed as the holy grail of modern software engineering...
- API
- Data
Daniel Kocot
19.10.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 17: Using Protobuf for Defining gRPC Services ...
Welcome back on how to create stable and efficient service definitions using Protobuf. In the first part of this series, we provided an overview of Protobuf and its benefits for defining gRPC services. Today, we will dive deeper into this powerful tool...
- API
Daniel Kocot
12.10.2023 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs apidays Edition: Unlocking Collaboration with Internal...
By the time you're reading this article, a discussion on this topic will already have taken place at apidays in London. Through this piece, I aim to encapsulate that discussion and elaborate on the core arguments, which isn't readily achievable just ...
- API
Daniel Kocot
14.9.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 15: API Gateways - Navigating the Agony of Choice...
In the dynamic world of APIs, our previous exploration into API Managment and APIOps shed light on the intricacies of managing and streamlining API operations. As we delve deeper into this realm, another critical component emerges at the forefront: API...
- API
- Software architecture
Daniel Kocot
7.9.2023 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 14: Is API Management Really Dead? Understanding...
In the ever-evolving world of technology, debates and discussions are a constant. One such debate that has been making waves on social media platforms for the past few months is the purported "death" of API Management. As with most debates of this nature...
- API
Daniel Kocot
31.8.2023 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 13: Data meets APIOps
In the swirling digital vortex that modern businesses navigate, two things stand clear as day: our escalating reliance on Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and the immeasurable value of data. The API Operations (APIOps) pipeline, with its automated...
- API
- Data
Daniel Kocot
24.8.2023 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 12: Fern - Streamlining REST API Development �...
In our previous blog posts, we delved into the world of API description languages, exploring TypeSpec and Taxi language. Thanks to my colleague Ralf Westbrock today we're turning our attention to Fern, a toolkit designed to streamline the process of ...
- API
Daniel Kocot
9.8.2023 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 11: Taxi Language - Building APIs with Precision...
In the last blog post before the summer holidays, we explored the world of API description using TypeSpec. Today, we're shifting gears to another powerful tool in the API landscape - the Taxi language. We'll delve into its relevance in building APIs,...
- API
Daniel Kocot
2.8.2023 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 10: Crafting API Definitions with TypeSpec
As we approach the summer holiday, I thought of wrapping up the series o with a deep dive into the crafting of API definitions with a example for retail domains. We'll explore the powerful capabilities of Microsoft TypeSpec and its transformation to ...
- API
Daniel Kocot
12.7.2023 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 9: Perfecting APIOps - API Monitoring with Checkly
Over the past series of blog posts, we've been exploring the fascinating world of API Operations (APIOps), diving deep into Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, load testing, API diffing, and API Portals and Marketplaces. We've built a robust...
- GitHub
- API
- CI/CD
Daniel Kocot
5.7.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 8: Expanding APIOps - API Portals and Marketplaces
In our previous blog posts, we've taken an exciting journey through the world of API Operations (APIOps), exploring concepts like Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, load testing with k6, and API diffing with Tufin/oasdiff. By integrating ...
- GitHub
- API
- CI/CD
Daniel Kocot
28.6.2023 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 7: Enhancing APIOps - API Diffing with Tufin/oasdiff
Throughout our exploration of API Operations (APIOps), we've covered a range of concepts - from Continuous Integration and Deployment to API testing under stress. These pillars of APIOps have brought us invaluable insights, helping to streamline our ...
- API
- GitHub
- CI/CD
Daniel Kocot
21.6.2023 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 6: Perfecting Your APIOps - Harnessing the Power...
Our journey through the expansive landscape of API Operations (APIOps) has led us through various territories. We've delved into Continuous Integration and Deployment, ensuring seamless transitions from coding to production-ready APIs with minimal friction...
- API
- Testing
- GitHub
Daniel Kocot
14.6.2023 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 5: Taking APIOps with Continuous Deployment to...
In our previous exploration of API Operations (APIOps), we navigated the landscape of "Streamlining your API Operations with Continuous Integration", delving into how this practice can refine our approach towards API development and management. We examined...
- CI/CD
- API
- GitHub
Daniel Kocot
7.6.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 4: Streamlining API Operations with Continuous...
API operations refer to the maintenance and management of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) throughout their lifecycle. This includes everything from design and development to testing, deployment, and ongoing maintenance. Continuous Integration...
- Testing
- API
Daniel Kocot
31.5.2023 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 3: Optimizing API Testing with Contract Testing
API testing is a crucial part of the development process that ensures the functionality, reliability, and performance of the API. Testing helps to identify and resolve errors early on, which translates into reduced development costs and improved customer...
- API
- Testing
Daniel Kocot
24.5.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 2 - Guide your teams to achieve value-adding APIs
Guidelines are essential in every aspect of life, be it in our personal or professional lives. Guidelines are created by conscious decisions made by individuals or a group of people who understand the importance of consistency, structure, and organisation...
- API
- Documentation
- Validation
Daniel Kocot
17.5.2023 | 16 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 1 - Build a documentation system with mkdocs
Following last week's launch of a new series of articles on LinkedIn, there is now a refresh under a new name on the codecentric blog. Why "Charge your APIs"? Quite simply, we all need to think APIs further and not just see them as a vehicle for integration...
- API
- Documentation
- Product management
- Git
Daniel Kocot
10.5.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
„Platform Engineering ist eine Art von Knowledge Sharing“
Warum „Platform Engineering“ eigentlich der falsche Begriff ist und wie man den Golden Path findet, erklärt Daniel Kocot, Senior Solution Architect, im folgenden Interview. Marco Paga: Warum ist Platform Engineering interessant? Daniel Kocot: Ich habe...
- Softwareentwicklung
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Platform Engineering
Daniel Kocot
20.2.2023 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
The state of APIOps and the deployment of API definitions
Having learned in one of my posts on Medium that API design is not really an easy task and involves a lot of work, also mentioned in my last post here on the blog, I'm going to move on to another complicated area of APIs, APIOps and, in more detail, ...
- API
- CI/CD
- DevOps
Daniel Kocot
12.10.2022 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
API architecture – The path towards evolutionary architectures
So far, I've focused on the API design phase in posts and articles published. But a well elaborated API design is only one building block for a balanced API experience in terms of API consumers. Architecture topics represent another important building...
- API
- Software architecture
Daniel Kocot
5.10.2022 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
API consumers – between search and feedback
Approaches for API consumers “We do know our consumers. We know exactly what they want.” Very often I hear these two sentences at the beginning or in the middle of projects. But who is a consumer of an API or a digital product in the fist place? This...
- API
- Software development
Daniel Kocot
19.9.2022 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
Platform Engineering – A primer
Currently, platform engineering is a topic that is causing a lot of reactions in the vastness of the World Wide Web. Especially for customers from the enterprise environment, it leads to interesting side effects when DevOps teams suddenly turn into Platform...
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
Daniel Kocot
12.9.2022 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
API Experience – How API products get ready for digital markets
We are all confronted with APIs in our everyday actions. But what do APIs mean for each and every one of us? Are they a vehicle for integration projects, as part of an ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) journey? Or are we talking about APIs in terms of digital...
- API
Daniel Kocot
1.6.2022 | 17 Minuten Lesezeit
AsyncAPI specification updates
Almost six months have passed since my introductory post about AsyncAPI , which is already an eternity in our fast-moving IT world. 😉 Shortly after publishing said post, more precisely in September last year, version 2.2.0 of the specification was released...
- API
- JavaScript
Daniel Kocot
23.2.2022 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
From specification to infrastructure – automated API deployments
Deploying an API into the various stages of a software development pipeline involves not only the aspect of writing (designing) an API specification, but also having or simultaneously deploying a corresponding infrastructure. This article describes possible...
- AWS
- CI/CD
- Infrastructure
- Infrastructure as Code
- API
Daniel Kocot
27.1.2022 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
Getting project documentation done with Azure DevOps – Diagrams with PlantUML
In our projects we rely on documentation, even if many people still assume that because of the Agile Manifesto documentation is no longer needed ;). As far as tooling (in terms of documentation) is concerned, we very often use Confluence in projects...
- Documentation
Daniel Kocot
22.12.2021 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
AsyncAPI – Documentation of event- and message-driven architectures
Most applications today are distributed and loosely coupled – which in turn means that the architecture consists of many self-contained components that may be maintained by different teams. The information that is exchanged between components should ...
- JavaScript
- API
Daniel Kocot
26.9.2021 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
API-first-Services mit Spring Boot
In verschiedenen Posts bin ich auf das Paradigma API first eingegangen. Im letzten Post habe ich API first in Gänze betrachtet. Nun möchte ich in der Rolle eines API Producers versuchen, einen Service mit der Idee von API first in die Praxis umzusetzen...
- API
- Spring
Daniel Kocot
28.7.2021 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
API first in allen Facetten
In den vorangegangenen Posts taucht immer wieder der Begriff API first und wurde immer dem „Anlass“ entsprechend verwendet. In Vorbereitung auf andere neue Posts bemerkte ich, dass es nun an der Zeit ist, den Begriff in all seinen Facetten zu betrachten...
- API
Daniel Kocot
20.7.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
API first – now even faster!
In my last post on APIOps , I looked at API first as a strategy for designing APIs. But how can APIs created in this way be found and standardized? And how can they be made usable and secure? In this article, I would like to take a deeper look at the...
- API
Daniel Kocot
14.6.2021 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
PDF-Generierung aus dem Container – speedata Publisher
Nach fast fünf Jahren bei codecentric ist es nun endlich so weit, dass ich auf meine Zeit vor codecentric zurückblicke und ein Thema betrachten möchte, das immer noch viele Menschen im Rahmen von Softwareentwicklungsprojekten bewegt: die Generierung ...
- Open Source
- Container
- Go
Daniel Kocot
9.3.2021 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
API Gateway and Service Mesh in the context of service connectivity
When thinking about the development of microservices and their connectivity, one inevitably stumbles across the terms / patterns of API gateway and service mesh. But why do these patterns or technologies exist at all? Sometimes it also happens that the...
- Software architecture
- Cloud
- API
- Infrastructure
- Kubernetes
Daniel Kocot
23.2.2021 | 1 Minuten Lesezeit
APIOps – Automated processes for even better APIs
In my German Softwerker article (Vol. 14, p. 90) , I already dealt with the continuous design and development cycle of APIs. This was mainly about basic assumptions and tooling, including the introduction of API gateways or platforms into existing development...
- DevOps
- Cloud
- Testing
- API
Daniel Kocot
28.1.2021 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Offloading and more from Reedelk Data Integration Services through Kong...
The last post in our series on Reedelk was about implementing an ETL process that can be triggered by a rest endpoint. Now this service should be made available to the “outside world” in a secured way. But how can services in modernization projects be...
- Software architecture
- Integration
- Software development
- API
Daniel Kocot
20.9.2020 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Creating integration flows with the Reedelk Data Integration Platform
The integration of data from systems of record or legacy systems is one of the elements of a software development project that does not start on a greenfield. In other words, it can help modernize software. Usually the question arises how to transfer...
- Agile transformation
- Container
- Software architecture
- Java
- Microservices
- Open Source
- API
Daniel Kocot
3.9.2020 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong Enterprise – Die Service Control Platform
Die bisherigen Blogposts zu Kong aus dem vergangenen Jahr haben sich dem API Gateway beschäftigt, welches als Open-Source-Produkt zur Verfügung gestellt wird. Seit Ende September / Anfang Oktober 2019 ist codecentric Go-To-Market-Partner in EMEA, vor...
- API
- Softwarearchitektur
Daniel Kocot
28.5.2020 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong API-Gateway – Observability mit Prometheus, Grafana und OpsGenie
Im vorherigen Blogpost habe ich das bestehende Demo-Setup um decK und Konga erweitert. Nun soll es darum gehen, die vorhandenen Daten der APIs sichtbarer werden zu lassen. Hierzu möchte ich zwei Observability Patterns, nämlich Monitoring und Alerting...
- Softwarearchitektur
- Atlassian
- Microservices
- Open Source
- API
- APM
Daniel Kocot
19.12.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong API Gateway – Deklarative Konfiguration mit decK und Visualisierung...
Seit dem letzten Post ist eine neue Version (1.4 ) des Kong API Gateways veröffentlicht worden. Die größte Neuerung stellt die /status-Route dar. Über diese lässt sich der Status eines Gateways direkt abfragen. Anfang Dezember ist auch ein Patch-Release...
- Open Source
- Softwarearchitektur
- API
- Microservices
Daniel Kocot
12.12.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
API-Management mit Kong – Ein Update und mehr
Seit dem letzten Blogpost zu diesem Thema von Alexander Melnyk sind fast zwei Jahre vergangen, und es ist in Sachen „API-Management mit Kong“ eine Menge passiert. Daher war es an der Zeit, zum einen die Inhalte des Posts von Alexander zu aktualisieren...
- Open Source
- Python
- Softwarearchitektur
- API
- Microservices
Daniel Kocot
3.9.2019 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
API as a Product insights
For quite some time now, the topic “API as a Product” has been appearing in various media. But what does it actually mean? If you look at APIs, the focus is often on the technical implementation, whereas the view of the business is neglected. Increasingly...
- API
- Software architecture
Daniel Kocot
31.10.2018 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Application Lifecycle Intelligence: Analyse von Wertschöpfung in Entwicklungsprozessen
Wenn wir uns mit agiler Softwareentwicklung beschäftigen, sprechen wir grundsätzlich auch über Application Lifecycle Management (ALM). Ebenso treibt das Business, das hinter allen Anforderungen für die Entwicklung von Software steht, immer die Frage ...
- DevOps
- Business Intelligence
Daniel Kocot
25.9.2018 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Chaos Engineering GameDay
In a recent blog post, Benjamin Wilms gave an introduction to “Chaos Engineering “. But how to apply potential Chaos Engineering experiments and their results in a specific company context? I would like to introduce the Chaos Engineering GameDay as a...
- Chaos Engineering
- Software development
Daniel Kocot
5.7.2018 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Agile, oven-fresh documentation. Part 3: Tested requirements with JBake
In the first two parts of this blog series, I introduced JBake and discussed the integration of PlantUML . In this post, I will move on to test automation and documentation, integrating Spock into the existing stack as a test framework. What is Spock...
- Agile
- Documentation
Daniel Kocot
28.2.2018 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Agile, oven-fresh documentation. Part 2: PlantUML with JBake
After looking at the configuration of JBake in the first part , I will now extend the scenario described in the previous post by adding PlantUML. PlantUML makes it possible to describe UML diagrams in simple textual notation. @startuml start :Hello world...
Daniel Kocot
24.11.2017 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Agile, oven-fresh documentation. Part 1: JBake
In software development, one question that constantly arises is how the current project can be comprehensively documented. The most common way to do this is to use Confluence or some other wiki. But why not use the code itself? This is why, in the first...
- Documentation
- Java
Daniel Kocot
5.10.2017 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Your job at codecentric?
Jobs
Agile Developer und Consultant (w/d/m)
Alle Standorte
More articles in this subject area
Discover exciting further topics and let the codecentric world inspire you.
Mule Flow Landscape: Abhängigkeiten zwischen Mule Flows sichtbar machen
Erfahre, wie du mit dem Tool Mule Flow Landscape den Überblick über alle Mule Flows und deren Abhängigkeiten behältst. Die Integrationsplattform Mule ermöglicht es uns, Integrationen mittels einer Low-Code-Entwicklungsplattform umzusetzen. Die Bausteine...
- Softwareentwicklung
- API
- Open Source
- Dokumentation
- Integration
Benjamin Lüdicke
13.8.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Experience: Jetzt auch für APIs
APIs spielen eine zentrale Rolle bei der Digitalisierung. Extern angeboten, ermöglichen sie das Erschaffen von Ökosystemen und neuen Geschäftsmodellen. Unternehmen wollen gerne selbst als Plattform gesehen werden, auch hier sind APIs unerlässlich. Intern...
- API
Matthias Niehoff
5.4.2023 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Warum schlechte APIs teuer sind
Schlechte APIs? Gute APIs? Ist diese Unterteilung überhaupt sinnvoll? Ich glaube, wir müssen mal reden. Es war einmal ... eine „schlechte“ API Eine API ist bekanntlich eine Art von Schnittstelle, ausgeschrieben ein sog. „Application Programmable Interface...
- API
Sebastian Tiemann
24.2.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Mule 4: Test-Parametrisierung – ein Flow für viele Fälle
Immer wieder entdecke ich bei Code-Reviews, dass für verschiedene Testfälle, die sich prinzipiell nur durch die Ein- und Ausgabedaten unterscheiden, eine Vielzahl von MUnit-Tests angelegt werden. Diese Flows werden dann mühselig kopiert, um jeden Testfall...
- Integration
- API
- Testing
Pasquale Brunelli
16.2.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
MuleSoft DataWeave Libraries – Teilen leicht gemacht
Mit Anypoint Exchange bietet Mulesoft bereits seit langer Zeit die Möglichkeit, verschiedene Assets wie zum Beispiel Konnektoren oder APIs mit anderen zu teilen.Was bisher gefehlt hat, war jedoch die Möglichkeit, DataWeave-Code bereitstellen zu können...
- Softwareentwicklung
- API
- Integration
Pasquale Brunelli
3.10.2022 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
„Strawberry JSON Fields Forever“: Filtern nach JSON-Feldern mit GraphQL...
Schon die Beatles besangen ein uraltes Problem in ihrem Song „Strawberry JSON Fields Forever“ : Wie lässt sich mit der GraphQL Library Strawberry für Python nach Werten in JSON-Feldern einer PostgreSQL-Datenbank filtern?SetupUm das zu zeigen, braucht...
- Frontend
- API
- Python
Michael Eichenseer
26.6.2022 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Miro ohne Grenzen – Wie man eigene Plugins für Miro entwickelt
In den letzten zwei Jahren haben sich viele der Aktivitäten in der Business-Welt zu Remote-Aktivitäten verändert. Für viele von uns sind dadurch neue Tools in den Fokus gerückt.Aber auch wenn diese Werkzeuge sich enorm weiterentwickelt haben, irgendwann...
- API
- React
- JavaScript
Stefan Spittank
2.3.2022 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
API-first-Services mit Spring Boot
In verschiedenen Posts bin ich auf das Paradigma API first eingegangen. Im letzten Post habe ich API first in Gänze betrachtet. Nun möchte ich in der Rolle eines API Producers versuchen, einen Service mit der Idee von API first in die Praxis umzusetzen...
- API
- Spring
Daniel Kocot
28.7.2021 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
API first in allen Facetten
In den vorangegangenen Posts taucht immer wieder der Begriff API first und wurde immer dem „Anlass“ entsprechend verwendet. In Vorbereitung auf andere neue Posts bemerkte ich, dass es nun an der Zeit ist, den Begriff in all seinen Facetten zu betrachten...
- API
Daniel Kocot
20.7.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
API Gateway und Service Mesh im Kontext von Service-Konnektivität
Wenn man sich mit der Entwicklung von Microservices und der Konnektivität dieser beschäftigt, stolpert man unweigerlich über Begriffe / Muster von API Gateway und Service Mesh. Aber warum gibt es diese Patterns bzw. Technologien überhaupt? Manchmal passiert...
- Softwarearchitektur
- Cloud
- API
- Infrastructure
- Kubernetes
Daniel Kocot
23.2.2021 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Deno – Einführung & Entwicklung einer einfachen REST API
Was ist Deno? Deno (ein Anagramm von „Node“ 🤯), ist eine JavaScript und TypeScript Runtime, die seit Mai 2020 in der Version 1.0 verügbar ist. Deno wurde von Ryan Dahl, dem ursprünglichen Entwickler von Node.js, entwickelt und soll einige konzeptionelle...
- Node.js
- API
- JavaScript
Felix Magnus
7.10.2020 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Mule Test Recorder: MUnit-Tests wie von Zauberhand in Mule 4
Vor Kurzem wurde der Mule Test Recorder in Mule 4 vorgestellt. Dieser verspricht eine Zeitersparnis bei der Erstellung von MUnit-Tests. Dafür muss lediglich die jeweilige Applikation gestartet werden. Während der laufenden Anwendung werden dann sämtliche...
- API
- Integration
- Testing
Pasquale Brunelli
18.6.2020 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Einführung in den Insomnia Designer
In einem meiner Blogposts habe ich vor einiger Zeit Insomnia (Nun: Insomnia Core) vorgestellt und ich bin auch nach einigen Monaten Praxisnutzung ein überzeugter Nutzer dieses Tools geblieben. Mit dem Insomnia Designer wurde nun ein weiteres Tool vorgestellt...
- Remote Work
- API
Pasquale Brunelli
14.6.2020 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong Enterprise – Die Service Control Platform
Die bisherigen Blogposts zu Kong aus dem vergangenen Jahr haben sich dem API Gateway beschäftigt, welches als Open-Source-Produkt zur Verfügung gestellt wird. Seit Ende September / Anfang Oktober 2019 ist codecentric Go-To-Market-Partner in EMEA, vor...
- API
- Softwarearchitektur
Daniel Kocot
28.5.2020 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Insomnia Plug-in Hub 1.0: eine Vorstellung
Vor kurzem habe ich in einem anderen Blogpost den Insomnia REST Client vorgestellt. Wie dort bereits erwähnt, wird dieser stetig verbessert und erweitert, um ein immer besseres und effektiveres Arbeiten mit REST APIs zu ermöglichen.Innerhalb desselben...
- API
Pasquale Brunelli
24.3.2020 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Testen und Debuggen von REST APIs mit Insomnia
Viele Wege führen ja bekanntlich nach Rom – und ebenso gibt es viele Wege und Möglichkeiten für das Debuggen und Testen von REST APIs. Meine ersten Gehversuche in diesem Bereich habe ich zur damaligen Zeit mit cURL gemacht. Wenn man „einfach mal schnell...
- API
Pasquale Brunelli
14.2.2020 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong API-Gateway – Observability mit Prometheus, Grafana und OpsGenie
Im vorherigen Blogpost habe ich das bestehende Demo-Setup um decK und Konga erweitert. Nun soll es darum gehen, die vorhandenen Daten der APIs sichtbarer werden zu lassen. Hierzu möchte ich zwei Observability Patterns, nämlich Monitoring und Alerting...
- Softwarearchitektur
- Atlassian
- Microservices
- Open Source
- API
- APM
Daniel Kocot
19.12.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong API Gateway – Deklarative Konfiguration mit decK und Visualisierung...
Seit dem letzten Post ist eine neue Version (1.4 ) des Kong API Gateways veröffentlicht worden. Die größte Neuerung stellt die /status-Route dar. Über diese lässt sich der Status eines Gateways direkt abfragen. Anfang Dezember ist auch ein Patch-Release...
- Open Source
- Softwarearchitektur
- API
- Microservices
Daniel Kocot
12.12.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
REST: Standardisierte Fehlermeldungen mittels RFC 7807 Problem Details
REST-Fehlermeldungen: Einleitung Wenn man eine REST-Schnittstelle implementiert, kommt schnell die Frage auf, wie man Fehler am besten zurückgibt. Die erste und naheliegendste Option sind die HTTP-Statuscodes (4xx, 5xx je nach Problem) – diese sind ....
- Microservices
- Python
- Spring
- Softwareentwicklung
- API
- Open Source
Christian Sauer
10.9.2019 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
API-Management mit Kong – Ein Update und mehr
Seit dem letzten Blogpost zu diesem Thema von Alexander Melnyk sind fast zwei Jahre vergangen, und es ist in Sachen „API-Management mit Kong“ eine Menge passiert. Daher war es an der Zeit, zum einen die Inhalte des Posts von Alexander zu aktualisieren...
- Open Source
- Python
- Softwarearchitektur
- API
- Microservices
Daniel Kocot
3.9.2019 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Gemeinsam bessere Projekte umsetzen.
Wir helfen deinem Unternehmen.
Du stehst vor einer großen IT-Herausforderung? Wir sorgen für eine maßgeschneiderte Unterstützung. Informiere dich jetzt.
Hilf uns, noch besser zu werden.
Wir sind immer auf der Suche nach neuen Talenten. Auch für dich ist die passende Stelle dabei.
Blog author
Daniel Kocot
Senior Solution Architect / Head of API Experience & Operations
Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.