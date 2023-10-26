Charge your APIs Volume 18: Unleashing the Power of APIs - From Interfaces to Products

In this series, I usually delve into fresh ideas and concepts, also weaving connections between them. Yet, have you ever pondered over what API means within your organisation? Through our enablement projects, we constantly explore this alongside our customers, forging a partnership in essence. The journey of defining such a term significantly reflects the present state of the organisation and its capacity for growth.

ChatGPT's idea of what an API is

But what exactly is an API? When we pose this question to ChatGPT, here's the response we receive.

An API, or Application Programming Interface, is a set of rules and protocols that allows different software entities to communicate with each other. It defines the methods and data formats that software components should use when requesting and exchanging information. APIs are used to enable the integration between different systems and devices, allowing them to work together.​

APIs typically come with documentation that describes how the interface works, what parameters can be passed, the kind of data it will return, possible error messages, and more. This helps developers understand how to use the API effectively.​

In modern software development, APIs play a crucial role by allowing disparate systems and applications to connect and share data, thereby enabling interoperability and the creation of complex, feature-rich applications.​

All is well thus far. However, what does this delineation signify in practical terms for an organisation engaged with the notions of APIs? Initially, it means nothing. An API, after all, continues to be an interface.

To fully showcase the advantages and potential of APIs within an organisation, it's essential to introduce two key concepts: viewing APIs as Products and API Classification. These frameworks help cast APIs in the right light for organisational understanding and utilisation.

API as a Product

The concept of "API as a Product" has been around for quite some time, integrating product-centric principles into the realm of APIs to help design user-friendly interfaces. These interfaces simplify data and information access for consumers. The value proposition of such an API is clear—it effectively meets market needs and continuously evolves in response to feedback and demand.

At codecentric, our motivation stems from the successes of our partners. But what really underpins a successful API product? Foremost among these is documentation. Additionally, it's increasingly prevalent for organisations to prefer having documentation crafted by properly trained individuals, the technical writers.

Through thorough documentation, we position ourselves to offer robust support to users, fostering a growing community around our API offerings. Successful API products are characterised by scalability and solid performance. It's crucial not to overlook the implementation of stringent security measures.

API Classification

Introducing the notion of "API Classification," we're elevating product-centric APIs. This fresh perspective, developed in collaboration with clients, sharpens the focus on reusability, facilitating its broader adoption within an organisation. The foundation is now laid by what we term as Core APIs, moving forward, referred to as Platform APIs. These APIs are highly data-centric, delivering generic data that's easily shareable within an organisational framework. Within the API ecosystems, Platform APIs serve as the bedrock. For ease of discovery, these APIs should be cataloged.

However, when the needs of the users surpass what generic Platform APIs can offer, we unveil a new tier of APIs—termed Service APIs. These cater to specific datasets, acting as a tangible extension of Platform APIs. A Service API is identified based on the following criteria:

Consuming 1 or more Platform APIs and customising the response to the needs​

Consists of business logic and does processing of the data to meet the specific needs​

Data can be returned in a custom format, which is different from the one exposed by Platform APIs​

Exposes data specific to the service​

Digital Product

The two introduced concepts evolve interfaces into digital products. These products are distinguished by their inherent accountability. Additionally, they reside within an organisation and are cataloged for easier discovery.

Conclusion

The journey of transitioning an API into a digital product can be challenging and requires a clear vision, a concrete objective, proper governance, and the full dedication of teams committed to coaching and enablement.

References

API-Experience & -Operations: Beratung und Services