Charge your APIs Volume 27: Transition from COE/C4E to an API Platform Team

The Center of Excellence (COE) focuses on centralised expertise, ensuring best practices and governance, while the Center for Enablement (C4E) empowers teams with tools, guidance, and support for API development. Although beneficial, these models face limitations as organisations scale, leading to inconsistent standards, security issues, and inefficiencies. To address these challenges, many are shifting to an API Platform Team, which centralises API management for consistent standards, robust security, and streamlined processes. This approach, enhanced by API Federation and effective Team Topologies, ensures cohesive integration and efficient management of APIs. This blog will explore the reasons for this shift, its benefits, and implementation strategies.
Understanding COE and C4E Models
Understanding the COE (Center of Excellence) and C4E (Center for Enablement) models is crucial for grasping the evolution towards an API Platform Team. These models represent traditional approaches to managing and governing APIs within an organisation, each with its unique structure and focus.
The COE is a centralised model where a dedicated team of experts establishes best practices, standards, and governance for API development and management. The goal of a COE is to ensure consistency and high quality across all APIs by leveraging centralised knowledge and expertise. This team creates and maintains API guidelines, provides training, and oversees compliance with organisational standards. However, the COE model can lead to bottlenecks, slowing down the development process and stifling innovation due to its rigid guidelines.
In contrast, the C4E model empowers individual teams by providing tools, guidance, and support to develop and manage their own APIs. Acting as an enabler rather than a controller, the C4E promotes a decentralised approach, offering reusable assets like templates and frameworks to accelerate development. This model encourages innovation and agility but can struggle with maintaining consistency and governance. Fragmented practices and standards can lead to issues with interoperability, security, and performance, and the lack of centralised oversight can complicate compliance with organisational policies.
Both models have their strengths and weaknesses. The COE offers centralised control and consistency, while the C4E promotes decentralisation and flexibility. As the demands of modern API ecosystems evolve, these models face challenges in scalability, consistency, and efficiency. This has led many organisations to explore the API Platform Team model, which aims to combine the best aspects of both COE and C4E while addressing their limitations.
Identifying the Need for Change
The need for a shift from the COE (Center of Excellence) and C4E (Center for Enablement) models to an API Platform Team is driven by the limitations these traditional approaches encounter in modern digital ecosystems. As organisations grow and their API landscapes expand, COE and C4E models often struggle to keep up due to challenges such as scalability. Effective in smaller setups, these models falter under the weight of increasing API complexity, leading to fragmented practices and inconsistent standards across different teams. This fragmentation hampers API quality and performance, making management more resource-intensive.
Inconsistency in API standards poses another major challenge. With multiple teams independently developing APIs, there's a noticeable lack of uniformity in design, documentation, and governance. This not only causes integration issues but also complicates the onboarding process for new developers or partners, leading to inefficient development processes and delayed market entry for new APIs.
Security under COE and C4E models also suffers due to decentralised development, resulting in uneven implementation of security protocols and exposing the organisation to potential vulnerabilities. With cybersecurity threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, the importance of a unified security approach is paramount. The decentralised nature of COE and C4E complicates the enforcement of consistent security measures, heightening the risk of data breaches.
The evolving demands of today's rapidly innovating digital environments, which require agile and efficient API management strategies, further stress the inadequacies of traditional models. These models often create bottlenecks in development and deployment processes, particularly as organisations adopt microservices architectures and the volume and interdependencies of APIs grow.
A centralised API Platform Team addresses these issues by providing cohesive oversight and coordination, streamlining dependency management, and improving system stability. This model not only supports a more user-centric approach to API management, enhancing customer experiences through seamless and consistent API interactions but also ensures that APIs are designed with a focus on usability and performance. The API Platform Team implements best practices in API design and documentation, making APIs easier to understand and use effectively.
The Concept of an API Platform Team
The API Platform Team model marks a strategic shift from the traditional COE (Center of Excellence) and C4E (Center for Enablement) models in managing APIs. By centralising development, management, and governance, it fosters a more unified and scalable API ecosystem.
This dedicated team is tasked with overseeing all facets of API management within an organisation. It sets and enforces API standards, oversees security and compliance, and manages the entire API lifecycle from creation to retirement. This centralisation ensures a uniform API environment, enhancing scalability as the organisation grows.
Standardisation is a key duty of the API Platform Team, involving the establishment of consistent practices for API design, documentation, versioning, and deprecation. This uniformity aids in understanding, using, and integrating APIs and enhances collaboration across development teams.
Security and compliance are vital. In decentralised models, maintaining robust security across teams is challenging and can lead to vulnerabilities. The API Platform Team centralises security measures, applying standardised protocols and monitoring to safeguard APIs and ensure compliance with laws and policies, thus minimising security risks.
The team also manages the API lifecycle centrally, streamlining processes and ensuring high-quality, high-performance APIs. This management supports quicker deployment cycles, enabling faster responses to market demands and technological advancements.
Unlike the COE and C4E models, which centralise expertise or enable teams with tools and support, the API Platform Team centralises actual development and management, reducing inconsistencies and inefficiencies of decentralised operations. Additionally, this model supports modern agile and DevOps practices, integrating with CI/CD pipelines for rapid and reliable API development, enhancing organisational agility and innovation capabilities.
Benefits of Transitioning to an API Platform Team
Transitioning from COE (Center of Excellence) and C4E (Center for Enablement) models to an API Platform Team enables organisations to handle modern API ecosystem demands more effectively, offering improved scalability, consistency, security, and efficiency in API management.
A key benefit of this transition is enhanced scalability and performance. The centralised nature of an API Platform Team allows for cohesive development, deployment, and management of APIs, supporting increased volumes of API calls and complex data exchanges efficiently. This scalability ensures the organisation can support larger user bases and more complex interactions without compromising performance.
The establishment of consistent API standards and governance across all APIs is another significant advantage. An API Platform Team ensures uniform design principles, documentation practices, and governance policies. This standardisation simplifies integration, enhances API quality, and ensures compliance with regulatory standards, reducing the risk of non-compliance and penalties.
Enhanced security and compliance are crucial benefits of the API Platform Team model. By centralising API management, the team applies robust security protocols and monitoring mechanisms uniformly across all APIs, reducing vulnerabilities and mitigating risks. Centralised compliance management ensures all APIs adhere to industry regulations and organisational policies, safeguarding against legal and reputational risks.
The API Platform Team also streamlines API lifecycle management, simplifying the processes involved in creating, testing, deploying, and updating APIs. This centralisation reduces the time and effort required to bring new APIs to market, allowing for quick response to market demands and opportunities, and aligning API development with business goals and user needs. This focus on user experience means APIs are designed to be intuitive and easy to use, enhancing adoption rates and user satisfaction.
Implementation Strategy for Transition
The transition from COE (Center of Excellence) and C4E (Center for Enablement) models to an API Platform Team addresses key challenges in traditional API management, offering improved scalability, consistency, security, and efficiency. This model is crucial as organizations expand and their digital ecosystems become more complex, demanding a scalable API strategy that supports high volumes of API calls and complex data exchanges without compromising performance.
A central benefit of the API Platform Team is the establishment of consistent API standards and governance across all APIs, streamlining integration, and enhancing quality. This uniformity reduces the learning curve for developers and ensures compliance with regulatory standards, minimising legal risks.
Security and compliance are significantly enhanced through centralised API management, which implements robust security protocols and monitoring mechanisms across all APIs. This unified approach not only reduces vulnerabilities but also ensures that all APIs comply with industry regulations and organisational policies, safeguarding against legal and reputational risks.
The API Platform Team simplifies the API lifecycle management, streamlining the creation, deployment, and maintenance processes. This central oversight allows for faster updates and proactive issue resolution, maintaining high service availability and reliability.
Moreover, the centralised approach accelerates time-to-market for new APIs, enhancing collaboration among teams and enabling rapid innovation. This agility is vital for staying competitive in today's market.
Team Topologies further optimise this model by clearly defining team roles and improving communication, which enhances overall agility. The API Platform Team aligns closely with business objectives and user needs, ensuring APIs are relevant, user-friendly, and effectively meet desired outcomes.
Challenges and Considerations
Transitioning from the COE/C4E models to an API Platform Team involves significant challenges and considerations that need careful management to ensure a successful transformation.
One major challenge is resistance to change within organisations. Teams accustomed to the decentralised COE/C4E models might resist a more centralised approach due to disruptions in established routines or fears about job security. Engaging stakeholders early, communicating the benefits clearly, and involving teams in planning can help mitigate resistance.
Initial implementation costs are another hurdle. Setting up an API Platform Team requires investments in new technologies and potentially new hires. These costs can be substantial, but conducting a cost-benefit analysis and considering a phased implementation can help manage financial impact and operational disruptions.
Addressing skill gaps is also crucial. The new model demands specific competencies in centralised API management. Investing in training and possibly recruiting new talent are essential steps in bridging these gaps.
Effective communication and collaboration across different teams are vital. Adopting suitable Team Topologies, such as stream-aligned or platform teams, promotes collaboration and reduces silos, enhancing the integration process.
Maintaining consistent API standards and governance is critical. Transitioning aims to resolve inconsistencies seen in previous models. Establishing comprehensive management policies and conducting regular audits can ensure adherence to these standards.
Security and compliance must be prioritised, with regular security assessments and adherence to best practices in API security. Educating all team members on these protocols is crucial.
Lastly, gaining stakeholder buy-in is essential for securing the support and resources needed for the transition. Demonstrating how the new model aligns with organisational objectives and its benefits—improved scalability, enhanced security, and better performance—can facilitate this support.
Addressing these challenges thoughtfully can pave the way for a smoother transition to an API Platform Team, positioning organisations for greater efficiency and success in their digital strategies.
Conclusion
The transition from COE/C4E to an API Platform Team is essential for modern API management but comes with challenges. Organisations may face resistance to change as teams adjust to new workflows and practices. Engaging stakeholders early, clearly communicating benefits, and involving teams in the transition process can help mitigate this. Initial implementation costs and potential disruptions must be planned for with a thorough cost-benefit analysis and phased implementation. Addressing skill gaps through training and hiring is crucial, as is ensuring effective communication and collaboration across teams. Establishing robust governance frameworks and security measures is vital for maintaining API standards and compliance. Gaining stakeholder buy-in by demonstrating the strategic benefits of the new model is also essential. By addressing these challenges thoughtfully, organisations can achieve a more efficient, scalable, and secure API management system.
References
charge-your-apis-volume-24-harmonizing-api-strategy-and-team-dynamics
Charge your APIs Volume 22: Mastering the Art of API Federation
The Great of Unbundling of API Management
Optimizing Digital Ecosystems: The Synergy of API Federation and Team Topologies
More articles
fromDaniel Kocot
Charge your APIs Volume 26: Choosing the Right API Development Strategy...
In today's digital world, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are crucial for creating flexible and scalable software. The way APIs are designed and implemented, particularly through API Design First and Code First approaches, plays a vital role...
- API
16.4.2024 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 24: Harmonizing API Strategy and Team Dynamics...
In the evolving digital landscape, agility and innovation are critical, highlighting the strategic importance of APIs. Organisations looking to enhance their digital presence and streamline operations rely on APIs as key components of modern software...
- API
20.3.2024 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 22: Mastering the Art of API Federation
API Federation is becoming essential in modern API management, addressing the complexities of evolving digital enterprises. It marks a shift from centralised, monolithic management to a dynamic, modular framework. Unlike traditional methods, API Federation...
- API
- Cloud
7.2.2024 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
Data for the Masses Volume 1: The Digital Product Passport - A Key Element...
The Digital Product Passport represents a significant shift for digital units within organisations, compelling them to ensure comprehensive data transparency. This tool not only serves as a product's digital fingerprint but also opens up new dimensions...
- Data
- Product management
25.1.2024 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 21: Introduction to OpenTelemetry in the Context...
In the swiftly changing landscape of digital technologies, the significance of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) has become increasingly paramount. Serving as the channels through which various software systems communicate and exchange data, ...
- API
9.1.2024 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 20: Navigating the OpenAPI Initiative Workflows...
In the ever-changing world of API development, the OpenAPI Initiative stands as a beacon of standardisation and best practices. This collaborative and open-source project, under the auspices of the Linux Foundation, has been instrumental in establishing...
- API
14.12.2023 | 12 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 19: Understanding Problem Details for HTTP APIs...
In today's ever-changing web development landscape, HTTP APIs have become indispensable, powering a myriad of applications and services across the internet. They act as the vital communication backbone, enabling smooth data exchanges between different...
- API
- Resilience
30.11.2023 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 18: Unleashing the Power of APIs - From Interfaces...
In this series, I usually delve into fresh ideas and concepts, also weaving connections between them. Yet, have you ever pondered over what API means within your organisation? Through our enablement projects, we constantly explore this alongside our ...
- API
- Product management
26.10.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs: NordicAPIs Platform Summit Edition - API first ... not...
In the ever-evolving landscape of software development, buzzwords and paradigms come and go. One such term that has gained significant traction in recent years is "API-First Development." It's been hailed as the holy grail of modern software engineering...
- API
- Data
19.10.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 17: Using Protobuf for Defining gRPC Services ...
Welcome back on how to create stable and efficient service definitions using Protobuf. In the first part of this series, we provided an overview of Protobuf and its benefits for defining gRPC services. Today, we will dive deeper into this powerful tool...
- API
12.10.2023 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 16: Using Protobuf for Defining gRPC Services ...
In the world of distributed systems and microservices, the way services talk to each other has come a long way. REST, which is based on the HTTP protocol and follows the CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) operations model, has been the go-to standard...
- API
4.10.2023 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs apidays Edition: Unlocking Collaboration with Internal...
By the time you're reading this article, a discussion on this topic will already have taken place at apidays in London. Through this piece, I aim to encapsulate that discussion and elaborate on the core arguments, which isn't readily achievable just ...
- API
14.9.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 15: API Gateways - Navigating the Agony of Choice...
In the dynamic world of APIs, our previous exploration into API Managment and APIOps shed light on the intricacies of managing and streamlining API operations. As we delve deeper into this realm, another critical component emerges at the forefront: API...
- API
- Software architecture
7.9.2023 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 14: Is API Management Really Dead? Understanding...
In the ever-evolving world of technology, debates and discussions are a constant. One such debate that has been making waves on social media platforms for the past few months is the purported "death" of API Management. As with most debates of this nature...
- API
31.8.2023 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 13: Data meets APIOps
In the swirling digital vortex that modern businesses navigate, two things stand clear as day: our escalating reliance on Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and the immeasurable value of data. The API Operations (APIOps) pipeline, with its automated...
- API
- Data
24.8.2023 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 12: Fern - Streamlining REST API Development �...
In our previous blog posts, we delved into the world of API description languages, exploring TypeSpec and Taxi language. Thanks to my colleague Ralf Westbrock today we're turning our attention to Fern, a toolkit designed to streamline the process of ...
- API
9.8.2023 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 11: Taxi Language - Building APIs with Precision...
In the last blog post before the summer holidays, we explored the world of API description using TypeSpec. Today, we're shifting gears to another powerful tool in the API landscape - the Taxi language. We'll delve into its relevance in building APIs,...
- API
2.8.2023 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 10: Crafting API Definitions with TypeSpec
As we approach the summer holiday, I thought of wrapping up the series o with a deep dive into the crafting of API definitions with a example for retail domains. We'll explore the powerful capabilities of Microsoft TypeSpec and its transformation to ...
- API
12.7.2023 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 9: Perfecting APIOps - API Monitoring with Checkly
Over the past series of blog posts, we've been exploring the fascinating world of API Operations (APIOps), diving deep into Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, load testing, API diffing, and API Portals and Marketplaces. We've built a robust...
- GitHub
- API
- CI/CD
5.7.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 8: Expanding APIOps - API Portals and Marketplaces
In our previous blog posts, we've taken an exciting journey through the world of API Operations (APIOps), exploring concepts like Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, load testing with k6, and API diffing with Tufin/oasdiff. By integrating ...
- GitHub
- API
- CI/CD
28.6.2023 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 7: Enhancing APIOps - API Diffing with Tufin/oasdiff
Throughout our exploration of API Operations (APIOps), we've covered a range of concepts - from Continuous Integration and Deployment to API testing under stress. These pillars of APIOps have brought us invaluable insights, helping to streamline our ...
- API
- GitHub
- CI/CD
21.6.2023 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 6: Perfecting Your APIOps - Harnessing the Power...
Our journey through the expansive landscape of API Operations (APIOps) has led us through various territories. We've delved into Continuous Integration and Deployment, ensuring seamless transitions from coding to production-ready APIs with minimal friction...
- API
- Testing
- GitHub
14.6.2023 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 5: Taking APIOps with Continuous Deployment to...
In our previous exploration of API Operations (APIOps), we navigated the landscape of "Streamlining your API Operations with Continuous Integration", delving into how this practice can refine our approach towards API development and management. We examined...
- CI/CD
- API
- GitHub
7.6.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 4: Streamlining API Operations with Continuous...
API operations refer to the maintenance and management of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) throughout their lifecycle. This includes everything from design and development to testing, deployment, and ongoing maintenance. Continuous Integration...
- Testing
- API
31.5.2023 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 3: Optimizing API Testing with Contract Testing
API testing is a crucial part of the development process that ensures the functionality, reliability, and performance of the API. Testing helps to identify and resolve errors early on, which translates into reduced development costs and improved customer...
- API
- Testing
24.5.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 2 - Guide your teams to achieve value-adding APIs
Guidelines are essential in every aspect of life, be it in our personal or professional lives. Guidelines are created by conscious decisions made by individuals or a group of people who understand the importance of consistency, structure, and organisation...
- API
- Documentation
- Validation
17.5.2023 | 16 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 1 - Build a documentation system with mkdocs
Following last week's launch of a new series of articles on LinkedIn, there is now a refresh under a new name on the codecentric blog. Why "Charge your APIs"? Quite simply, we all need to think APIs further and not just see them as a vehicle for integration...
- API
- Documentation
- Product management
- Git
10.5.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
„Platform Engineering ist eine Art von Knowledge Sharing“
Warum „Platform Engineering“ eigentlich der falsche Begriff ist und wie man den Golden Path findet, erklärt Daniel Kocot, Senior Solution Architect, im folgenden Interview. Marco Paga: Warum ist Platform Engineering interessant? Daniel Kocot: Ich habe...
- Softwareentwicklung
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Platform Engineering
20.2.2023 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
The state of APIOps and the deployment of API definitions
Having learned in one of my posts on Medium that API design is not really an easy task and involves a lot of work, also mentioned in my last post here on the blog, I'm going to move on to another complicated area of APIs, APIOps and, in more detail, ...
- API
- CI/CD
- DevOps
12.10.2022 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
API architecture – The path towards evolutionary architectures
So far, I've focused on the API design phase in posts and articles published. But a well elaborated API design is only one building block for a balanced API experience in terms of API consumers. Architecture topics represent another important building...
- API
- Software architecture
5.10.2022 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
API consumers – between search and feedback
Approaches for API consumers “We do know our consumers. We know exactly what they want.” Very often I hear these two sentences at the beginning or in the middle of projects. But who is a consumer of an API or a digital product in the fist place? This...
- API
- Software development
19.9.2022 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
Platform Engineering – A primer
Currently, platform engineering is a topic that is causing a lot of reactions in the vastness of the World Wide Web. Especially for customers from the enterprise environment, it leads to interesting side effects when DevOps teams suddenly turn into Platform...
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
12.9.2022 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
API Experience – How API products get ready for digital markets
We are all confronted with APIs in our everyday actions. But what do APIs mean for each and every one of us? Are they a vehicle for integration projects, as part of an ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) journey? Or are we talking about APIs in terms of digital...
- API
1.6.2022 | 17 Minuten Lesezeit
AsyncAPI specification updates
Almost six months have passed since my introductory post about AsyncAPI , which is already an eternity in our fast-moving IT world. 😉 Shortly after publishing said post, more precisely in September last year, version 2.2.0 of the specification was released...
- API
- JavaScript
23.2.2022 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
From specification to infrastructure – automated API deployments
Deploying an API into the various stages of a software development pipeline involves not only the aspect of writing (designing) an API specification, but also having or simultaneously deploying a corresponding infrastructure. This article describes possible...
- AWS
- CI/CD
- Infrastructure
- Infrastructure as Code
- API
27.1.2022 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
Getting project documentation done with Azure DevOps – Diagrams with PlantUML
In our projects we rely on documentation, even if many people still assume that because of the Agile Manifesto documentation is no longer needed ;). As far as tooling (in terms of documentation) is concerned, we very often use Confluence in projects...
- Documentation
22.12.2021 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
AsyncAPI – Documentation of event- and message-driven architectures
Most applications today are distributed and loosely coupled – which in turn means that the architecture consists of many self-contained components that may be maintained by different teams. The information that is exchanged between components should ...
- JavaScript
- API
26.9.2021 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
API-first-Services mit Spring Boot
In verschiedenen Posts bin ich auf das Paradigma API first eingegangen. Im letzten Post habe ich API first in Gänze betrachtet. Nun möchte ich in der Rolle eines API Producers versuchen, einen Service mit der Idee von API first in die Praxis umzusetzen...
- API
- Spring
28.7.2021 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
API first in allen Facetten
In den vorangegangenen Posts taucht immer wieder der Begriff API first und wurde immer dem „Anlass“ entsprechend verwendet. In Vorbereitung auf andere neue Posts bemerkte ich, dass es nun an der Zeit ist, den Begriff in all seinen Facetten zu betrachten...
- API
20.7.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
API first – now even faster!
In my last post on APIOps , I looked at API first as a strategy for designing APIs. But how can APIs created in this way be found and standardized? And how can they be made usable and secure? In this article, I would like to take a deeper look at the...
- API
14.6.2021 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
PDF-Generierung aus dem Container – speedata Publisher
Nach fast fünf Jahren bei codecentric ist es nun endlich so weit, dass ich auf meine Zeit vor codecentric zurückblicke und ein Thema betrachten möchte, das immer noch viele Menschen im Rahmen von Softwareentwicklungsprojekten bewegt: die Generierung ...
- Open Source
- Container
- Go
9.3.2021 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
API Gateway and Service Mesh in the context of service connectivity
When thinking about the development of microservices and their connectivity, one inevitably stumbles across the terms / patterns of API gateway and service mesh. But why do these patterns or technologies exist at all? Sometimes it also happens that the...
- Software architecture
- Cloud
- API
- Infrastructure
- Kubernetes
23.2.2021 | 1 Minuten Lesezeit
APIOps – Automated processes for even better APIs
In my German Softwerker article (Vol. 14, p. 90) , I already dealt with the continuous design and development cycle of APIs. This was mainly about basic assumptions and tooling, including the introduction of API gateways or platforms into existing development...
- DevOps
- Cloud
- Testing
- API
28.1.2021 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Offloading and more from Reedelk Data Integration Services through Kong...
The last post in our series on Reedelk was about implementing an ETL process that can be triggered by a rest endpoint. Now this service should be made available to the “outside world” in a secured way. But how can services in modernization projects be...
- Software architecture
- Integration
- Software development
- API
20.9.2020 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Creating integration flows with the Reedelk Data Integration Platform
The integration of data from systems of record or legacy systems is one of the elements of a software development project that does not start on a greenfield. In other words, it can help modernize software. Usually the question arises how to transfer...
- Agile transformation
- Container
- Software architecture
- Java
- Microservices
- Open Source
- API
3.9.2020 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong Enterprise – Die Service Control Platform
Die bisherigen Blogposts zu Kong aus dem vergangenen Jahr haben sich dem API Gateway beschäftigt, welches als Open-Source-Produkt zur Verfügung gestellt wird. Seit Ende September / Anfang Oktober 2019 ist codecentric Go-To-Market-Partner in EMEA, vor...
- API
- Softwarearchitektur
28.5.2020 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong API-Gateway – Observability mit Prometheus, Grafana und OpsGenie
Im vorherigen Blogpost habe ich das bestehende Demo-Setup um decK und Konga erweitert. Nun soll es darum gehen, die vorhandenen Daten der APIs sichtbarer werden zu lassen. Hierzu möchte ich zwei Observability Patterns, nämlich Monitoring und Alerting...
- Softwarearchitektur
- Atlassian
- Microservices
- Open Source
- API
- APM
19.12.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong API Gateway – Deklarative Konfiguration mit decK und Visualisierung...
Seit dem letzten Post ist eine neue Version (1.4 ) des Kong API Gateways veröffentlicht worden. Die größte Neuerung stellt die /status-Route dar. Über diese lässt sich der Status eines Gateways direkt abfragen. Anfang Dezember ist auch ein Patch-Release...
- Open Source
- Softwarearchitektur
- API
- Microservices
12.12.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
API-Management mit Kong – Ein Update und mehr
Seit dem letzten Blogpost zu diesem Thema von Alexander Melnyk sind fast zwei Jahre vergangen, und es ist in Sachen „API-Management mit Kong“ eine Menge passiert. Daher war es an der Zeit, zum einen die Inhalte des Posts von Alexander zu aktualisieren...
- Open Source
- Python
- Softwarearchitektur
- API
- Microservices
3.9.2019 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
API as a Product insights
For quite some time now, the topic “API as a Product” has been appearing in various media. But what does it actually mean? If you look at APIs, the focus is often on the technical implementation, whereas the view of the business is neglected. Increasingly...
- API
- Software architecture
31.10.2018 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Application Lifecycle Intelligence: Analyse von Wertschöpfung in Entwicklungsprozessen
Wenn wir uns mit agiler Softwareentwicklung beschäftigen, sprechen wir grundsätzlich auch über Application Lifecycle Management (ALM). Ebenso treibt das Business, das hinter allen Anforderungen für die Entwicklung von Software steht, immer die Frage ...
- DevOps
- Business Intelligence
25.9.2018 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Chaos Engineering GameDay
In a recent blog post, Benjamin Wilms gave an introduction to “Chaos Engineering “. But how to apply potential Chaos Engineering experiments and their results in a specific company context? I would like to introduce the Chaos Engineering GameDay as a...
- Chaos Engineering
- Software development
5.7.2018 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Agile, oven-fresh documentation. Part 3: Tested requirements with JBake
In the first two parts of this blog series, I introduced JBake and discussed the integration of PlantUML . In this post, I will move on to test automation and documentation, integrating Spock into the existing stack as a test framework. What is Spock...
- Agile
- Documentation
28.2.2018 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Agile, oven-fresh documentation. Part 2: PlantUML with JBake
After looking at the configuration of JBake in the first part , I will now extend the scenario described in the previous post by adding PlantUML. PlantUML makes it possible to describe UML diagrams in simple textual notation. @startuml start :Hello world...
24.11.2017 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Agile, oven-fresh documentation. Part 1: JBake
In software development, one question that constantly arises is how the current project can be comprehensively documented. The most common way to do this is to use Confluence or some other wiki. But why not use the code itself? This is why, in the first...
- Documentation
- Java
5.10.2017 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Your job at codecentric?
Jobs
Agile Developer und Consultant (w/d/m)
Alle Standorte
More articles in this subject area
Discover exciting further topics and let the codecentric world inspire you.
Mit Applied Data Products zum datengetriebenen Unternehmen
In den letzten Jahren ist der Hype um den Wert von Daten kontinuierlich gestiegen. Gleichzeitig sind eine Vielzahl von Konzepten und Methoden aufgekommen, wie man als Unternehmen "datengetrieben" werden kann. Vom strategischen Top-Management bis zum ...
- Agile
- Big Data
- Data
- Produktmanagement
- Digitalisierung
- Data Science
- Business Intelligence
18.5.2024 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
OpenAPI direkt in VS Code schreiben – geht das?
OpenAPI-Spezifikationen (OAS) beschreiben standardisiert und Programmiersprachen-unabhängig HTTP-APIs. Für die Erstellung von OAS gibt es verschiedene Möglichkeiten, häufig werden sie auch generiert. Das ist aber nicht für alle Programmiersprachen und...
- API
- Open Source
28.3.2024 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Charge your APIs Volume 23: REST vs. gRPC
APIs dienen als Verbindungsstück zwischen Daten und Verarbeitung und erlauben uns damit, Daten im richtigen Kontext als Informationen zu interpretieren. Passende fachliche Themen sind dabei präsenter denn je und erreichen bald auch den Endverbraucher...
- Java
- Softwareentwicklung
- Spring
- Softwarearchitektur
- API
- Data
11.2.2024 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Datenbanken testen mit Testcontainers in Mule4
Hier erfährst du die Möglichkeiten Testcontainers in Mule4 zu nutzen, um deine Datenbankaufrufe zu testen. Vor einiger Zeit hat mein Kollege Christian Langmann eine Blogartikelserie veröffentlicht, in welcher er aufzeigt, wie man in Mule3 Munit-Tests...
- Community
- Softwareentwicklung
- Testing
- API
- Open Source
- Datenbank
- Container
- Integration
19.1.2024 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Mulesoft Meetup v8 – Loops, Container und Pizza
Bereits zum achten Mal fand sich am 28. November unsere Mulesoft Meetup Community zu einem gemeinsamen Abend in Solingen zusammen. Neben alteingesessenen Mule-Meetup-Enthusiasten konnten wir uns auch dieses Mal wieder über neue Gesichter in unserer Runde...
- Community
- API
- Integration
14.12.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Mule Flow Landscape: Abhängigkeiten zwischen Mule Flows sichtbar machen
Erfahre, wie du mit dem Tool Mule Flow Landscape den Überblick über alle Mule Flows und deren Abhängigkeiten behältst. Die Integrationsplattform Mule ermöglicht es uns, Integrationen mittels einer Low-Code-Entwicklungsplattform umzusetzen. Die Bausteine...
- Softwareentwicklung
- API
- Open Source
- Dokumentation
- Integration
13.8.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Knowledge und Task Management in Notion
Einführung in Knowledge und Task Management Als IT Consultant gibt es immer etwas zu lernen und neue Technologien zu erforschen. Am Puls der Zeit zu bleiben bedeutet für uns, Kunden einen Mehrwert bieten zu können. Während wir uns auf das Meistern neuer...
- Agile
- Collaboration
- Projektmanagement
26.7.2023 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit
Persönlichkeitstypen in Projektteams
Warum dieses Thema? Persönlichkeitstypen sind faszinierend und jedes Individuum ist auf seine eigene Art und Weise einzigartig. Die Frage, warum Menschen sich in bestimmten Situationen auf eine bestimmte Weise verhalten, ist interessant und relevant,...
- Agile
- Collaboration
9.5.2023 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Experience: Jetzt auch für APIs
APIs spielen eine zentrale Rolle bei der Digitalisierung. Extern angeboten, ermöglichen sie das Erschaffen von Ökosystemen und neuen Geschäftsmodellen. Unternehmen wollen gerne selbst als Plattform gesehen werden, auch hier sind APIs unerlässlich. Intern...
- API
5.4.2023 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Team Topologies: Ein Gedankenmodell für leistungsstarke Teams
Dass die Aufbau- und Ablauforganisation eines Unternehmens wichtig für eine schnelle und flexible IT ist, ist kein Geheimnis. Folglich gibt es eine Reihe von Ansätzen, die hier für Verbesserungen sorgen sollen: agile Ansätze, SAFe und alles, was es rund...
- Agile Methoden
- Agile
22.3.2023 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Warum schlechte APIs teuer sind
Schlechte APIs? Gute APIs? Ist diese Unterteilung überhaupt sinnvoll? Ich glaube, wir müssen mal reden. Es war einmal ... eine „schlechte“ API Eine API ist bekanntlich eine Art von Schnittstelle, ausgeschrieben ein sog. „Application Programmable Interface...
- API
24.2.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Mule 4: Test-Parametrisierung – ein Flow für viele Fälle
Immer wieder entdecke ich bei Code-Reviews, dass für verschiedene Testfälle, die sich prinzipiell nur durch die Ein- und Ausgabedaten unterscheiden, eine Vielzahl von MUnit-Tests angelegt werden. Diese Flows werden dann mühselig kopiert, um jeden Testfall...
- Integration
- API
- Testing
16.2.2023 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Agile Basics: Kanban Boards richtig nutzen
Ein bekanntes Tool von Kanban ist das sog. Kanban Board. Es hat mehrere Spalten, die den Weg eines Items vom Start bis zur Fertigstellung markieren. In der einfachsten Form findet man beispielsweise die Spalten To Do, In Progress und Done. Leider hört...
- Agile
- Agilität
- Agile Methoden
31.1.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
„Kommunikation“ ist das Passwort für gute Projekte
Immer mehr Projekte, vor allem die in der Softwareindustrie, werden seit Corona in reiner Remote-Arbeit aufgesetzt. Während Corona hat man erkannt, dass dieses Setup viele Vorteile für Mitarbeiter, Unternehmen und deren Kunden bereithält, nicht zuletzt...
- Collaboration
- Softwareentwicklung
- Agile
20.1.2023 | 23 Minuten Lesezeit
Beyond the backlog: Scrum managen – Längerfristige Planung mit Jira Roadmaps
Viele aus der agilen Community zucken bei diesem Titel wahrscheinlich bereits zusammen. „Scrum managen“ – bitte was? Denn Scrum-Teams werden nicht gemanagt. Scrum als agiles Framework rückt das Team in den Mittelpunkt sämtlicher Produkt- und Projektaktivit...
- Agile Methoden
- Agilität
- Agile
5.1.2023 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Höhere Business Agility durch den aktiven Umgang mit Push- und Pull-Systemen...
Im Rahmen agiler Transformationen entstehen häufig starke Reibungsflächen in der Ablauforganisation. Ein verbreitetes Beispiel ist das Aufeinandertreffen klassischer Projekt- bzw. Budgetplanungen auf der einen und einer agilen Arbeitsweise in den operativen...
- Agilität
- Agile
- Agile Transformation
- Change Management
- Process Management
9.12.2022 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Gehirngerechte Trainings mit den 4Cs
Kürzlich habe ich ein Training zum Thema Agilität für die ReDI School in Berlin gegeben. An zwei Tagen habe ich den Studenten die Grundlagen der Agilität näher gebracht. Dabei habe ich mein Training mithilfe der 4Cs aus dem Buch "Training from the Back...
- Agilität
- Agile
- Weiterbildung
9.11.2022 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
God save the team!?
Vom Mythos der langlaufenden und stabilen Teams: Ein Appell für dynamische Teams in agilen Organisationen Agilität ist ein Buzzword der aktuellen Zeit. Viele Unternehmen und Organisationen möchten agil sein, agil arbeiten oder agile Teams aufsetzen. ...
- Agilität
- Agile Transformation
- Framework
- Agile
- Collaboration
2.11.2022 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
MuleSoft DataWeave Libraries – Teilen leicht gemacht
Mit Anypoint Exchange bietet Mulesoft bereits seit langer Zeit die Möglichkeit, verschiedene Assets wie zum Beispiel Konnektoren oder APIs mit anderen zu teilen.Was bisher gefehlt hat, war jedoch die Möglichkeit, DataWeave-Code bereitstellen zu können...
- Softwareentwicklung
- API
- Integration
3.10.2022 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
„Strawberry JSON Fields Forever“: Filtern nach JSON-Feldern mit GraphQL...
Schon die Beatles besangen ein uraltes Problem in ihrem Song „Strawberry JSON Fields Forever“ : Wie lässt sich mit der GraphQL Library Strawberry für Python nach Werten in JSON-Feldern einer PostgreSQL-Datenbank filtern?SetupUm das zu zeigen, braucht...
- Frontend
- API
- Python
26.6.2022 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Gemeinsam bessere Projekte umsetzen.
Wir helfen deinem Unternehmen.
Du stehst vor einer großen IT-Herausforderung? Wir sorgen für eine maßgeschneiderte Unterstützung. Informiere dich jetzt.
Hilf uns, noch besser zu werden.
Wir sind immer auf der Suche nach neuen Talenten. Auch für dich ist die passende Stelle dabei.
Blog author
Daniel Kocot
Senior Solution Architect / Head of API Consulting
Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.
Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.