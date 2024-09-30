Most Crossplane providers need to authenticate themself against Cloud infrastructure providers. But how do we store these Secrets in a GitOps fashion? If external secret stores are a great way of doing this: How do we successfully integrate them with ArgoCD and Crossplane?
Crossplane & ArgoCD – blog series
1. From Classic CI/CD to GitOps with ArgoCD & Crossplane
2. Bootstrapping Crossplane with ArgoCD
3. Going full GitOps with Crossplane & ArgoCD
4. Using External Secrets with Crossplane & ArgoCD
The ultimate GitOps Kryptonite: Secrets
Did we really go full GitOps with Crossplane & ArgoCD as described in the last post? Nearly, but there's a tiny bit missing: To get our Crossplane AWS Provider working, we need to create a Kubernetes Secret containing our AWS Secrets. The question is: Who creates this Secret? Currently this is done by our CI/CD pipeline, which resembles a Push pattern as described here. Isn't there a more elegant solution to the problem, that adhere's further to a GitOps style approach?
I stumbled upon this great post where one quote brings the issue right to the point:
At first, you feel progress [with GitOps] is inevitable, and success awaits a few commits around the corner, then you hit the ultimate GitOps foil: secrets.
After reading through lot's of "How to manage Secrets with GitOps" articles (like this, this and this), I found that there's currently no widly accepted way of doing it. But there are some recommendations. E.g. checking Secrets into Git (although encrypted) using Sealed Secrets or SOPS & KSOPS might seem like the easiest solution in the first place. But they have their own caveats in the long therm. Think of multiple secrets defined in multiple projects used by multiple teams all over your Git repositories - and now do a secret or key rotation...
The TLDR; of most (recent) articles and GitHub discussions I distilled for me is: Use an external secret store and connect that one to your ArgoCD managed cluster. With an external secret store you get key rotation, support for serving secrets as symbolic references, usage audits and so on. Even in the case of secret or key compromisation you mostly get proven mitigations paths.
How to integrate ArgoCD & Crossplane with external secret stores
That brings us to the question: how can we integrate external secret providers with ArgoCD and Crosspane? Furtunately there's a huge list of possible plugins or operators helping to achieve this integration. You can find a good overview featured in the Argo docs. I had a look on some promising candidates:
The argocd-vault-plugin could make for a good starting point. It supports multiple backends like AWS Secrets Manager, Azure Key Vault, Hashicorp Vault etc. But I found that the installation isn't that lightweight, because we need to download the Argo Vault Plugin in a volume and inject it into the
argocd-repo-server (although there are pre-build Kustomize manifests available) by creating a custom argocd-repo-server image with the plugin and supporting tools pre-installed... Also a newer sidecar option is available, which nevertheless has it's own caveats.
There's also Hashicorps own Vault Agent and the Secrets Store CSI Driver, which both handle secrets without the need for Kubernetes Secrets. The first works with a per-pod based sidecar approach to connect to Vault via the agent and the latter uses the Container Storage Interface. Both tools sound promising. But for me the most promising solution is the External Secrets Operator (ESO). Not only featuring a lot of GitHub stars the External Secrets Operator simply creates a Kubernetes Secret for each external secret. According to the docs:
"ExternalSecret, SecretStore and ClusterSecretStore that provide a user-friendly abstraction for the external API that stores and manages the lifecycle of the secrets for you."
Also the ESO community seems to be growing rapidly with "multiple people and organizations are joining efforts to create a single External Secrets solution based on existing projects". Pretty nice. So let's integrate it into our setup!
Using External Secrets together with Doppler
The External Secrets Operator supports a multitude of tools for secret management! Just have a look at the docs & you'll see more than 20 tools supported, featuring the well known AWS Secretes Manager, Azure Key Vault, Hashicorp Vault, Akeyless, GitLab Variables and so on. But while I like to show solutions that are fully comprehensible - ideally without a creditcard - I was on the lookout for a tool that had a small free plan. Still without the need to selfhost the solution, since that would be out of scope for this project.
At first glance I thought that Hashicorp's Vault Secrets as part of the Hashicorp Cloud Platform (HCP) would be a great choice since so many projects love and use Vault. But sadly External Secrets Operator currently doesn't support HCP Vault Secrets and I would have been forced to switch to Hashicorp Vault Secrets Operator (VSO), which is for sure also an interesting project. But I wanted to stick with the External Secrets Operator since it's wide support for providers and it looks as it could develop into the defacto standard in external secrets integration in Kubernetes.
Entering Doppler :) Luckily there's an external secrets provider offering a generous free Developer plan. I also preferred Doppler since I trust my readers that they will choose the provider that suites them the most. And the exact provider doesn't change much to our setup, since the External Secrets Operator encapsulates the external secrets store for us transparently. So here's a sketch on how our setup will look like:
As usual you can find the fully comprehensible code for everything mentioned in this blog post on GitHub.
Create a multiline Secret in Doppler
So let's create our first secret in Doppler. If you haven't already done so sign up at dashboard.doppler.com. Then click on
Projects on the left navigation bar and on the
+ to create a new Doppler Project. In this example I named it according to the example project:
crossplane-argocd.
Doppler automatically creates well known environments for us: development, staging and production. To create a new Secret, choose a environment and click on
Add First Secret. Give it the key
CREDS and leave the datatype to the default
String. The value of our Doppler Secret will inherit a multiline value. Just like it is stated in the crossplane docs, we should have an
aws-creds.conf file created already (that we don't want to check into source control):
1echo "[default] 2aws_access_key_id = $(aws configure get aws_access_key_id) 3aws_secret_access_key = $(aws configure get aws_secret_access_key) 4" > aws-creds.conf
Copy the contents of the
aws-creds.conf into the value field in Doppler. The Crossplane AWS Provider or rather it's ProviderConfig will later consume the secret just like it is as multiline text:
Don't forget so click on
Save.
Create Service Token in Doppler & corresponding Kubernetes Secret
As stated in the External Secrets docs, we need to create a Doppler Service Token in order to be able to connect to Doppler from our management cluster. In Doppler Service Tokens are created on project level inside a specific environment. This way a Doppler project environment matches an environment we create based on ArgoCD and Crossplane. So as I created my secret in the
dev environment, I create the Doppler Service Token there also.
To create a Service Token, head over to your Doppler project, select the environment you created your secrets in and click on
Access. Here you should find a button called
+ Generate to create a new Service Token. Click the button and create a Service Token with
read access and no expiration and copy it somewhere locally.
In order to be able to let the External Secrets Operator access Doppler, we need to create a Kubernetes
Secret containing the Doppler Service Token:
1kubectl create secret generic \ 2 doppler-token-auth-api \ 3 --from-literal dopplerToken="dp.st.xxxx"
But wait! Didn't we want to omit the
kubectl create secret part? Yeah, we can omit the actual Kubernetes Secrets creation that the Crossplane providers will use. Since they will be generated by the External Secrets Operator. But as we already have a chicken and egg problem with our second Kubernetes cluster needed to run GitOps: we still need one Secret for the connection of our external secret store.
Install External Secrets Operator as ArgoCD Application
As the Doppler configuration is now finished, we can head over to the installation of the External Secrets Operator. As we're already used to from the installation of ArgoCD and Crossplane we want to do the installation in a way that supports automatic updates managed by Renovate. Therefore we can use the method already applied to Crossplane and explained in this stackoverflow Q&A. All we have to do is to create a simple Helm chart inside the new directory
external-secrets/install called
Chart.yaml:
1apiVersion: v2 2type: application 3name: external-secrets 4version: 0.0.0 # unused 5appVersion: 0.0.0 # unused 6dependencies: 7 - name: external-secrets 8 repository: https://charts.external-secrets.io 9 version: 0.10.3
We also need to tell ArgoCD where to find this simple Helm Chart. This can be done elegantly by using Argo's
Application manifest in argocd/crossplane-eso-bootstrap/external-secrets-operator.yaml:
1# The ArgoCD Application for external-secrets-operator 2--- 3apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1 4kind: Application 5metadata: 6 name: external-secrets-operator 7 namespace: argocd 8 finalizers: 9 - resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io 10 annotations: 11 argocd.argoproj.io/sync-wave: "0" 12spec: 13 project: default 14 source: 15 repoURL: https://github.com/jonashackt/crossplane-argocd 16 targetRevision: HEAD 17 path: external-secrets/install 18 destination: 19 server: https://kubernetes.default.svc 20 namespace: external-secrets 21 syncPolicy: 22 automated: 23 prune: true 24 syncOptions: 25 - CreateNamespace=true 26 retry: 27 limit: 1 28 backoff: 29 duration: 5s 30 factor: 2 31 maxDuration: 1m
We define the SyncWave to deploy external-secrets before every other Crossplane component via
annotations: argocd.argoproj.io/sync-wave: "0".
As you may already spotted in the example project's code on GitHub I splitted the files to feature the setup without the External Secrets Operator inside the directory argocd/crossplane-bootstrap that fully implements all the components from the previous blog posts. And I created a new directory for this blog post inside argocd/crossplane-eso-bootstrap featuring the External Secrets Operator components also. This way you can determine how the setups differ in complexity and decide which way suits your needs best. The
argocd/crossplane-eso-bootstrapmanifests use different sync-wave configurations!
At this moment you could sneak-peak the External Secrets Operator installation using the central bootstrapping manifest residing in argocd/crossplane-eso-bootstrap.yaml via a
kubectl apply -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-eso-bootstrap.yaml. You would see a new ArgoCD Application featuring a bunch of CRDs, some roles and three Pods:
external-secrets,
external-secrets-webhook and
external-secrets-cert-controller like this:
But as there are some parts missing to our External Secrets Operator configuration, I will describe in the following sections. Therefore we will do the installation afterwards.
Create ClusterSecretStore that manages access to Doppler
Diving into the External Secrets Operator configuration we have to distinguish between two concepts. As the docs state:
The idea behind the
SecretStoreresource is to separate concerns of authentication/access and the actual Secret and configuration needed for workloads. The
ExternalSecretspecifies what to fetch, the SecretStore specifies how to access.
So we first need to configure the External Secrets Operator via a
SecretStore to be able to access Doppler. In the example project I opted for the similar
ClusterSecretStore, which can be seen as an enhanced
SecretStore:
"The
ClusterSecretStoreis a global, cluster-wide
SecretStorethat can be referenced from all namespaces. You can use it to provide a central gateway to your secret provider."
A central gateway to a secret provider sounded like a good fit for our setup. But you can also opt for the namespaced
SecretStore too. Our ClusterSecretStore definition resides in the file
external-secrets/config/cluster-secret-store.yaml:
1apiVersion: external-secrets.io/v1beta1 2kind: ClusterSecretStore 3metadata: 4 name: doppler-auth-api 5spec: 6 provider: 7 doppler: 8 auth: 9 secretRef: 10 dopplerToken: 11 name: doppler-token-auth-api 12 key: dopplerToken 13 namespace: default
Don't forget to configure a
namespace inside the above manifest for the
doppler-token-auth-api Secret we created earlier. Otherwise we'll run into errors like:
1admission webhook "validate.clustersecretstore.external-secrets.io" denied the request: invalid store: cluster scope requires namespace (retried 1 times).
Create ExternalSecret to access AWS credentials
We already defined how the external secret store (Doppler) could be accessed using our
ClusterSecretStore CRD. Now we should specify which secrets to fetch using the
ExternalSecret CRD. Therefore let's create a
external-secrets/config/external-secret.yaml:
1apiVersion: external-secrets.io/v1beta1 2kind: ExternalSecret 3metadata: 4 name: auth-api-db-url 5spec: 6 secretStoreRef: 7 kind: ClusterSecretStore 8 name: doppler-auth-api 9 10 # access our 'CREDS' key in Doppler 11 dataFrom: 12 - find: 13 path: CREDS 14 15 # Create a Kubernetes Secret just as we're used to without External Secrets Operator 16 target: 17 name: aws-secrets-from-doppler
Since we created a
CREDS secret in Doppler, the
ExternalSecret needs to look for this exact path!
When configured the External Secrets Operator will create a regular Kubernetes
Secret that's similar to the one mentioned in the Crossplane docs (if you decode it), but with the uppercase
CREDS key we used in Doppler:
1CREDS: |+ 2[default] 3aws_access_key_id = yourAccessKeyIdHere 4aws_secret_access_key = yourSecretAccessKeyHere
And the great news is: If we change our credentials in the external secrets store, the External Secrets Operator will automatically sync these credentials into our
Secret residing in our management cluster.
Deploy ClusterSecretStore & ExternalSecret through an Argo Application
We also need to create a
Application manifest to let Argo deploy both
ClusterSecretStore and
ExternalSecret for us. Therefore I created
crossplane-eso-bootstrap/external-secrets-config.yaml:
1# The ArgoCD Application for external-secrets-operator 2--- 3apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1 4kind: Application 5metadata: 6 name: external-secrets-config 7 namespace: argocd 8 finalizers: 9 - resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io 10 annotations: 11 argocd.argoproj.io/sync-wave: "1" 12spec: 13 project: default 14 source: 15 repoURL: https://github.com/jonashackt/crossplane-argocd 16 targetRevision: HEAD 17 path: external-secrets 18 destination: 19 server: https://kubernetes.default.svc 20 namespace: external-secrets 21 syncPolicy: 22 automated: 23 prune: true 24 syncOptions: 25 - CreateNamespace=true 26 retry: 27 limit: 1 28 backoff: 29 duration: 5s 30 factor: 2 31 maxDuration: 1m
Our ClusterSecretStore and ExternalSecrets deployment in Argo looks like this:
But the deployment doesn't run flawless, although configured as
argocd.argoproj.io/sync-wave: "1" right AFTER the
external-secrets Argo Application, which deployes the External Secrets components:
1Failed sync attempt to 603cce3949c2a916f51f3917e87aa814698e5f92: one or more objects failed to apply, reason: Internal error occurred: failed calling webhook "validate.externalsecret.external-secrets.io": failed to call webhook: Post "https://external-secrets-webhook.external-secrets.svc:443/validate-external-secrets-io-v1beta1-externalsecret?timeout=5s": dial tcp 10.96.42.44:443: connect: connection refused,Internal error occurred: failed calling webhook "validate.clustersecretstore.external-secrets.io": failed to call webhook: Post "https://external-secrets-webhook.external-secrets.svc:443/validate-external-secrets-io-v1beta1-clustersecretstore?timeout=5s": dial tcp 10.96.42.44:443: connect: connection refused (retried 1 times).
It seems that our
external-secrets-webhook isn't yet healthy, but the
ClusterSecretStore & the
ExternalSecret already want to access the webhook. So we may need to wait for the
external-secrets-webhook to be really available before we deploy our
external-secrets-config.
In order to fix that error we need to give our
external-secrets-config a higher
syncPolicy.retry.limit like this:
1syncPolicy: 2 ... 3 retry: 4 limit: 5 5 backoff: 6 duration: 5s 7 factor: 2 8 maxDuration: 1m
Now the External Secrets components should be deployed correctly.
Point the Crossplane AWS ProviderConfig to our External Secret created Secret from Doppler
The final step to let the Crossplane AWS provider use the Secret provided by the External Secrets Operator is to change it's
ProviderConfig accordingly. Therefore I created a separate
ProviderConfig in the example project that resides in
upbound/provider-aws/provider-eos/provider-config-aws.yaml, which uses the External Secrets Operator generated Secret:
1apiVersion: aws.upbound.io/v1beta1 2kind: ProviderConfig 3metadata: 4 name: default 5spec: 6 credentials: 7 source: Secret 8 secretRef: 9 namespace: external-secrets 10 name: aws-secrets-from-doppler 11 key: CREDS
With this final piece our setup should be complete to be able to provision some infrastructure with ArgoCD and Crossplane!
As already described in the paragraph Combining SyncWaves with the App of Apps Pattern of the last blog post we included the External Secrets Operator deployment into our bootstrap setup defined in the directory argocd/crossplane-eso-bootstrap. That means applying the central bootstrapping manifest residing in argocd/crossplane-eso-bootstrap.yaml we can tell ArgoCD to deploy all our components configured so far including the External Secrets Operator, Crossplane, the Crossplane Providers and all their needed configuration via a simple:
1kubectl apply -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-eso-bootstrap.yaml
Inside the ArgoCD UI the deployed components look like this:
You may even want to double check if the setup really works by provisioning infrastructure like an AWS S3 Bucket as described in the previous blog post. Using our already defined manifest at
argocd/infrastructure/aws-s3.yaml this should also work as expected:
1kubectl apply -f argocd/infrastructure/aws-s3.yaml
If everything went fine the Argo Application will finally get
Healthy like this:
Using the External Secrets Operator together with ArgoCD and Crossplane is great
We saw that handling Secrets in a GitOps fashion is more complex that we may thought in the first place. Additionally there seems to be no widely agreed way of doing it. But there are some great solutions out there like the External Secrets Operator that could develop into a defacto standard for Secrets management in the Cloud Native world. And thus the Operator would make for a great choice in our setup with ArgoCD and Crossplane.
Based on the setup from the previous blog posts we went from choosing an external secret store like Doppler to actively using the credentials stored there with the Crossplane AWS provider. We learned that it is essential to create a multiline secret in Doppler and prepare the authentication to Doppler itself with a Doppler Service Token. The next step featured the installation of the External Secrets Operator as part of our overall setup with ArgoCD.
Configuring the External Secrets Provider was our next move. We learned that the
ClusterSecretStore manages the access to Doppler itself, the
ExternalSecret cares for the synchronization of the AWS credentials stored in Doppler. The latter is represented as a regular Kubernetes Secret and is automatically updated, if the credentials change in the external secrets store. Deployed as ArgoCD Application both the
ClusterSecretStore and the
ExternalSecret do their work. The final bit was to point the Crossplane AWS Provider via it's
ProviderConfig to the External Secret Operator generated Secret. We double checked our setup works with the provisioning of a S3 Bucket in AWS.
As always there are still pieces left in this article serie's puzzle. We finally want to see some more complex infrastructure beeing provisioned by Crossplane together with ArgoCD. And also want to register that infrastructure as an ArgoCD deploy target automatically. Stay tuned for upcoming posts :)
More articles
fromJonas Hecht
Going full GitOps with Crossplane & ArgoCD
In the last post we already deployed Crossplane with ArgoCD in a GitOps-fashion. But what about Crossplane providers and their configuration? And can't we optimize the boostrapping with the ArgoCD App-of-Apps pattern? We can! And we'll also provision...
- Cloud native
- Platform engineering
- DevOps
- Infrastructure as Code
9.9.2024 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit
Bootstrapping Crossplane with ArgoCD
After going into detail about why the integration of Crossplane and ArgoCD is a great way to unlock a new level of GitOps, I promised to dive into the details of such a setup. Here we are! Let's have a look at the basic steps how to use Crossplane together...
- Infrastructure as Code
- Platform engineering
- DevOps
- Cloud native
2.9.2024 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
From Classic CI/CD to GitOps with ArgoCD & Crossplane
Lately I found a passion in integrating Crossplane with ArgoCD and finally wanted to write about all the steps needed to create a full blown working setup of both. Just as I finished the code and tried to find a good start into the topic, I found that...
- DevOps
- Platform engineering
- Cloud native
- Infrastructure as Code
27.8.2024 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Create, build & publish Crossplane Configuration Packages with GitHub ...
You already created your first Crossplane Compositions? Pretty nice! But how to store them in Git? How to create and build a Configuration Package from it? And finally: how to publish and consume these Configurations in your Crossplane management cluster...
- DevOps
- Platform engineering
- Cloud native
- Infrastructure as Code
3.6.2024 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit
Testing Crossplane Compositions with kuttl, Part 2: Given, When, Assert
In the first part of this blog series we learned about kuttl and why it's a great idea to write tests for your Crossplane Compositions. Now it's time to set up the kuttl test steps to finally verify our Composition renders correctly. Crossplane – blog...
- Infrastructure as Code
- Cloud native
- Platform engineering
- DevOps
27.5.2024 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Testing Crossplane Compositions with kuttl, Part 1: Preparing the TestSuite
Does writing Kubernetes Manifests count as writing code? Should we still bother to test it? Sure! And with the Kubernetes Test Tool (kuttl) there's great tooling available. Let's explore how to use it with Crossplane. Crossplane – blog series 1. Tame...
- Cloud native
- Platform engineering
- DevOps
- Infrastructure as Code
21.5.2024 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Heroku is dead: Let’s deploy Spring Boot containers on fly.io!
Heroku is cancelling their free plan! What about all my open-source projects? Luckily fly.io comes to the rescue! Here are the missing docs on how to run Spring Boot on fly.io. Why I love(d) Heroku Heroku was my go-to PaaS for open-source projects for...
- CI/CD
- Java
- Cloud
- DevOps
- Spring
18.9.2022 | 17 Minuten Lesezeit
Tame the multi-cloud beast with Crossplane: Let’s start with AWS S3
What if learning the Kubernetes API is all you need to provision any infrastructure? And we’re not only talking about AWS, Azure & Google – but also IONOS, DigitalOcean and even vSphere. Let’s have a look at Crossplane and how we can create an S3 Bucket...
- AWS
- CI/CD
- Cloud
- DevOps
3.7.2022 | 20 Minuten Lesezeit
Development Containers & GitHub Codespaces kill the “works on my machine...
We love them, and hate them at the same time: local development environments. But what if we could use remote development techniques like Development Containers or GitHub Codespaces to finally overcome the “works on my machine” problem? And also end ...
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- Cloud
- Container
12.6.2022 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Cloud Native Buildpacks / Paketo.io in GitLab CI without Docker & pack...
You may have heard about all the benefits of Cloud Native Buildpacks?! But Paketo’s pack CLI depends on Docker. So what about our Kubernetes-based CI systems, where we might not have a Docker daemon available? Cloud Native Buildpacks – blog series Part...
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- Cloud
- Container
- GitLab
24.10.2021 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
Stop re-writing pipelines! Why GitHub Actions drive the future of CI/CD
The Pipeline-as-Code pattern is implemented by most CI/CD platforms today. So what could be the next evolutionary step? Based on GitHub Actions, the article outlines why open-source Pipeline-as-Code Building Blocks will take your pipelines to the next...
- CI/CD
- DevOps
15.3.2021 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Publishing Docker images to GitHub Container Registry with GitHub Actions
Tired of bumping into Docker Hub’s rate limiting? Why not give the GitHub Container Registry a try? Right now it’s in public beta but it already looks great, especially in combination with GitHub Actions. GitHub Actions – blog series Part 1: GitHub Actions...
- DevOps
- Go
- CI/CD
- Container
- GitHub
4.3.2021 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
GitHub Actions CI pipeline: GitHub Packages, Codecov, release to Maven...
Stuck with TravisCI? Looking for a worthy alternative to GitLab CI? Here’s a guide on how to create a full CI pipeline publishing GitHub Packages, Codecov reports, releasing to Maven Central and GitHub, including dynamic commitlogs. GitHub Actions – ...
- Open Source
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- GitHub
22.2.2021 | 22 Minuten Lesezeit
Goodbye Dockerfile: Cloud Native Buildpacks with Paketo.io & layered jars...
Containers are industry standard today. But how often do we try to write our own Dockerfiles again and again? Cloud Native Buildpacks with Paketo.io are here to free us from this burden! No matter what language you use. And if it’s Spring Boot, you also...
- DevOps
- Cloud
- CI/CD
- Container
- Spring
30.11.2020 | 22 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot Apps with Kong API Gateway using OpenAPI & Declarative Configuration
No matter what architecture you’re planning to build: an API Gateway is mostly part of a modern setup. So why not connect your Spring Boot apps with Kong API Gateway using a standard like OpenAPI and configuration-as-code?! Finding a good way to integrate...
- API
- Spring
16.11.2020 | 22 Minuten Lesezeit
Simplifying Spring Boot GraalVM Native Image builds with the native-image...
The new spring-graalvm-native 0.7.1 & GraalVM 20.1.0 releases are full of optimizations! The configuration of the native-image command has become much easier. So let’s take a look at the native-image-maven-plugin for our Spring Boot GraalVM Native Image...
- CI/CD
- Java
- Spring
17.6.2020 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Running Spring Boot GraalVM Native Images with Docker & Heroku
Combining Spring Boot with the benefits of GraalVM Native Images is really cool. But how about doing all that magic inside a Docker container also? How about running those native apps on cloud infrastructures like Heroku? Spring Boot & GraalVM – blog...
- CI/CD
- Microservices
- Container
- Java
- Cloud
- Spring
1.6.2020 | 19 Minuten Lesezeit
Running Spring Boot apps as GraalVM Native Images
All those Micronaut, Quarkus.io & Co. frameworks sound great! But Spring is the undisputed forerunner in Enterprise Java. Wouldn’t it be great to combine Spring Boot with the benefits of GraalVM?! Spring Boot & GraalVM – blog series Part 1: Running...
- Kubernetes
- Microservices
- Java
- Spring
6.5.2020 | 20 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot on Heroku with Docker, JDK 11 & Maven 3.5.x
If you don’t know Heroku already, you’ll get to love it soon! But wait – do you run Spring Boot apps based on JDK 11+? Do you build them with Maven 3.5.x? Maybe you should use Docker on Heroku – then this guide is for you! Why I love Heroku Using Heroku...
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Container
- Cloud
- Java
- Spring
18.8.2019 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit
Continuous cloud infrastructure with Ansible, Molecule & TravisCI on AWS
By implementing Test-driven development and Continuous Integration for infrastructure code with Ansible and Molecule, we’ve done a huge step towards the right direction. But we should not exclude our cloud infrastructure! Here’s a guide on how to use...
- Infrastructure
- AWS
- Cloud
- CI/CD
- DevOps
15.1.2019 | 16 Minuten Lesezeit
Continuous Infrastructure with Ansible, Molecule & TravisCI
The benefits of Test-driven development (TDD) for infrastructure code are undeniable. But we shouldn´t settle there! What about executing these tests automatically and based on a regular schedule? Applying Continuous Integration to infrastructure code...
- Cloud
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Container
11.12.2018 | 16 Minuten Lesezeit
Test-driven infrastructure development with Ansible & Molecule
So you´re doing Infrastructure-as-Code? Sure. But have you ever heard of test-driven development (TDD)? It´s that dev team thing, right? Hell no! It should be equally important to infrastructure coding. Ansible & Molecule – blog series Part 1: Test-driven...
- Infrastructure
- Cloud
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Container
- Infrastructure as Code
- Python
4.12.2018 | 17 Minuten Lesezeit
A Complete Setup of GitLab CI & Docker Using Vagrant & Ansible: HTTPS/...
Tired of Jenkins? Always keeping an eye on all those new kids on the block with their super cool and simple Continuous Integration Pipeline files? Here´s a guide on how to fire up a fully functional GitLab Continuous Integration/Delivery pipeline with...
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Container
- Git
28.5.2018 | 32 Minuten Lesezeit
A Lovely Spring View: Spring Boot & Vue.js
It´s time to shed some light on the integration of Vue.js with the popular Java Enterprise framework Spring Boot! Both frameworks are shining stars in their respective domain – but how could they be set up together properly? What is a practical project...
- Java
- Open Source
- CI/CD
- Spring
- Frontend
23.4.2018 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
Taming the Hybrid Swarm: Initializing a Mixed OS Docker Swarm Cluster ...
We successfully scaled our Windows Docker containers running on one Docker host. But what if we change our focus and see our distributed application as a whole, running on multiple hosts using both Windows and Linux native containers? In this case, a...
- Cloud
- Infrastructure
- Microservices
- Database
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Container
28.9.2017 | 32 Minuten Lesezeit
Ansible zaubert Spring Boot Apps auch auf Windows
Manchmal kommt es tatsächlich vor, dass wir unsere Spring Boot Apps auf Windows ausführen müssen, anstatt wie gewohnt auf Linux. Das passiert insbesondere dann, wenn wir native Bibliotheken aufrufen müssen, die Windows voraussetzen. Trotzdem sollten ...
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Microservices
- Spring
- Datenbank
- CI/CD
- Infrastructure as Code
- Java
19.7.2017 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit
Scaling Spring Boot Apps on Docker Windows Containers with Ansible: A ...
Provision a Docker Windows Container with Ansible? No Problem! But wasn´t Docker meant for more than one Container?! Don´t we wanna have many of these tiny buckets, scaling them as we need?! And what about this Spring Cloud Netflix thingy? Isn´t this...
- Infrastructure
- Java
- Microservices
- Database
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Container
- Spring
29.5.2017 | 26 Minuten Lesezeit
Running Spring Boot Apps on Docker Windows Containers with Ansible: A ...
This is a crazy world. It´s not only possible to make Ansible provision Windows machines. No! There are Docker Windows Containers out there and if we need to run our Spring Boot Apps on Windows, we want to run them inside those tiny Windows buckets! ...
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Java
- Spring
- Database
- CI/CD
- Container
5.4.2017 | 24 Minuten Lesezeit
Running Spring Boot Apps on Windows with Ansible
There are times you have to use a Windows box instead of your accustomed Linux machine to run your Spring Boot app on. Maybe you have to call some native libraries, that rely on an underlying Windows OS or there´s some other reason. But using the same...
- Infrastructure
- Spring
- Database
- CI/CD
- Java
2.1.2017 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – SOAP on steroids fueled by cxf-spring-boot-...
You haven´t read any of this blog series’ articles yet? Perfectly fine – because the best is yet to come. We´ll now combine Spring Boot and Apache CXF in their own spring-boot-starter. By doing so, we’ll have our SOAP endpoints up and running even faster...
- Frontend
- Java
- Open Source
- Spring
11.10.2016 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – Logging & Monitoring with Logback, Elasticsearch...
Cool! SOAP-Endpoints that are based on Microservice technologies. But how do we find an error inside one of our many “micro servers”? What about the content of our SOAP messages and how do we log in general? And last but not least: How many products ...
- Frontend
- NoSQL
- Java
- APM
- Logging
- Spring
26.7.2016 | 28 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – XML validation and custom SOAP faults
What about XML? Can’t we validate our data with XML easily? Just take the XML schema and … erm. What about the reaction to the validation´s outcome? Most of the time, we have to tailor this response and build a custom SOAP fault. But how does this work...
- Frontend
- Java
- Open Source
- Spring
14.6.2016 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – Testing SOAP Web Services
I promised to tackle further and more advanced topics relating to the interaction of Spring Boot and Apache CXF in my upcoming blog posts. So in the following we will take a look at testing SOAP web services. How do we test a web service from within ...
- Frontend
- Java
- Open Source
- Spring
2.6.2016 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – How to SOAP in 2016
Even though it looks as though REST killed every SOAP service on the planet, in 2016 there are still costumers who need to build a web service infrastructure from scratch exposing good old SOAP web services. So why not base them on state-of-the-art ...
- Frontend
- Java
- Open Source
- Spring
18.2.2016 | 12 Minuten Lesezeit
Your job at codecentric?
Jobs
Agile Developer und Consultant (w/d/m)
Alle Standorte
More articles in this subject area
Discover exciting further topics and let the codecentric world inspire you.
„Eine Plattform ist ein Produkt, die Entwickler-Teams sind die Kunden“
Platform Engineering mit BackstageIm folgenden Interview berichten Marc Schnitzius und Pascal Sochacki von ihren ersten Erfahrungen mit Backstage als Platform-Engineering-Lösung.Marco Paga: Marc, Pascal, ihr habt eine Sicht auf Platform Engineering, ...
- Softwareentwicklung
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Platform Engineering
2.3.2023 | 12 Minuten Lesezeit
„Platform Engineering ist eine Art von Knowledge Sharing“
Warum „Platform Engineering“ eigentlich der falsche Begriff ist und wie man den Golden Path findet, erklärt Daniel Kocot, Senior Solution Architect, im folgenden Interview.Marco Paga: Warum ist Platform Engineering interessant?Daniel Kocot: Ich habe ...
- Softwareentwicklung
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Platform Engineering
20.2.2023 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
AWS Cloud Development Kit – Infrastructure as Code on Steroids
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) ist inzwischen ein alter Hut. Frameworks wie Terraform, Ansible und andere haben Standards geschaffen. Kaum jemand provisioniert produktive Systeme heute ohne IaC – sei es in der Cloud oder auf der eigenen Infrastruktur.Und...
- Infrastructure as Code
- AWS
- Cloud
21.12.2022 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Infrastructure as Code in AWS: Keine Silver Bullet
TL;DR Es gibt keine Universalmethode. Infrastructure as Code ist ein vergleichsweise neuer Ansatz. Einige Lösungen rund um Infrastructure as Code befinden sich noch in der Entwicklung. Es gibt keinen klaren Favoriten. Die Wahl des passenden Tools hängt...
- Cloud
- AWS
- Infrastructure as Code
13.12.2022 | 27 Minuten Lesezeit
Platform Engineering – Machen das nicht alle schon?
Plattformen sind aktuell ein sehr populäres Konzept, insbesondere in der Softwareentwicklung von Unternehmen. Viele sagen aber auch: So neu ist das doch gar nicht. Wir bieten unseren Entwicklern seit Jahren alle relevanten Tools und Werkzeuge, damit ...
- DevOps
- Accelerate
7.12.2022 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Platform Engineering – Eine Einordnung
Aktuell kocht mit Platform Engineering gerade ein Thema hoch, das in den Weiten des World Wide Web für viele Reaktionen sorgt. Gerade auch Kunden aus dem Enterprise-Umfeld führt es zu interessanten Nebeneffekten, wenn aus DevOps-Teams plötzlich Platform...
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
12.9.2022 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Passwörter sicher per GitOps deployen mit SealedSecrets
In einem GitOps-Workflow beschreibt das Entwicklungsteam alle Ressourcen eines Kubernetes-Projekts in einem Git-Repository. Dadurch können sowohl das Entwicklungsteam als auch das Infrastrukturteam alle Bestandteile eines Projektes überblicken. Was jedoch...
- DevOps
- Kubernetes
13.6.2022 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Terraform Remote State richtig nutzen
Was ist Terraform und was ist State?Terraform ist ein Tool für die Verwaltung von Infrastruktur in Form von Code, gehört also in den sogenannten Infrastructure-as-Code-Bereich (IaC). Eine kurze Einführung und ein Vergleich zu anderen Tools findet sich...
- Infrastructure
- Softwarearchitektur
- Cloud
- DevOps
21.4.2022 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Deployment konfigurierbarer Single Page Applications
In den letzten Jahren ist die Implementierung von Frontends in Form von Single Page Applications (kurz SPA) immer beliebter geworden. Bei Single Page Applications handelt es sich um Webseiten, die auf den Web-Technologien HTML, CSS und vor allem JavaScript...
- DevOps
- Frontend
- CI/CD
- Container
- JavaScript
8.6.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Wie reif ist euer DevOps? – Einige Gedanken zur Messung des Fortschritts
Spoiler: Es ist ehrlich gesagt nicht von Bedeutung.In letzter Zeit haben wir des Öfteren von Kunden eine Frage gestellt bekommen:Wie misst man Fortschritt in Bezug auf Dev(Sec)Ops? Gibt es hierfür ein Maturity Model oder eine Menge an Skills, welche ...
- Agilität
- Cloud
- DevOps
- IT-Security
6.6.2021 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Keycloak-Konfiguration mit Terraform
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) ist heutzutage aus der modernen IT-Landschaft nicht mehr wegzudenken. Red Hat beschreibt den Begriff wie folgt:Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is the managing and provisioning of infrastructure through code instead of through...
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- IT-Security
- CI/CD
- Keycloak
- Open Source
2.3.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Play-with-Docker: Container-Workshops auf AWS
Kubernetes- und Docker-Workshops sind sehr schwer vorzubereiten, Play-with-Docker und Play-with-Kubernetes können dabei aber eine große Hilfe sein. Die Dokumentation dazu ist leider nicht sehr umfangreich, wie man es schnell und einfach installieren ...
- Infrastructure
- Cloud
- DevOps
- Container
- Kubernetes
- Open Source
22.11.2019 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
Kubernetes Operator: Operations-Wissen als Code
In diesem Artikel erkläre ich, was ein Kubernetes Operator ist und wie er aufgebaut ist. Anschließend zeige ich euch, wie man seinen ersten eigenen Kubernetes Operator in Go schreibt.Was ist ein Kubernetes OperatorEin Kubernetes Operator hilft, eine ...
- Infrastructure
- Open Source
- DevOps
- Go
- Kubernetes
29.10.2019 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Concourse-CI-Authentifizierung mit Keycloak
Concourse CI ist ein flexibler Scheduler für CI-Pipelines, der in zahlreichen Open-Source-Projekten eingesetzt wird, darunter sind unter anderem Projekte aus dem Spring-Ökosystem sowie dem Cloud-Foundry -Universum, die mit teils stattlichen CI-Pipelines...
- DevOps
- IT-Security
- CI/CD
- Keycloak
25.1.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Application Lifecycle Intelligence: Analyse von Wertschöpfung in Entwicklungsprozessen
Wenn wir uns mit agiler Softwareentwicklung beschäftigen, sprechen wir grundsätzlich auch über Application Lifecycle Management (ALM). Ebenso treibt das Business, das hinter allen Anforderungen für die Entwicklung von Software steht, immer die Frage ...
- DevOps
- Business Intelligence
25.9.2018 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
DevOps: Es geht um Feedback
Es ist kein Geheimnis: Immer mehr Firmen steigen auf eine Softwareentwicklung mit agilen Methoden und DevOps um. Auf Rückfrage hören wir oft, dass die klassischen Entwicklungsprozesse zu langsam sind. Was genau heisst das? Klassischer Entwicklungsprozess...
- DevOps
- Collaboration
20.2.2018 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
DevOps und Container: Eine Mate mit… Roland Huss. #EineMateMit
„Das Schöne ist, dass es eine klar definierte Schnittstelle zwischen Operations und Entwicklern gibt“, sagt Roland Huß, als er im Vorfeld des DevOps Meetups „Java-Entwicklung im Zeitalter von Kubernetes und OpenShift“ über die Vorteile von Container...
- DevOps
- Community
- Kubernetes
8.12.2017 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Ansible zaubert Spring Boot Apps auch auf Windows
Manchmal kommt es tatsächlich vor, dass wir unsere Spring Boot Apps auf Windows ausführen müssen, anstatt wie gewohnt auf Linux. Das passiert insbesondere dann, wenn wir native Bibliotheken aufrufen müssen, die Windows voraussetzen. Trotzdem sollten ...
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Microservices
- Spring
- Datenbank
- CI/CD
- Infrastructure as Code
- Java
19.7.2017 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit
Wartungshölle? Nein, danke!
Herausforderungen und Lösungsansätze für die Wartung von Individual-SoftwareIndividual-Software löst sehr individuelle Probleme und stellt die IT deshalb schon während ihrer Entwicklung vor besondere Herausforderungen. Alle erfolgreichen – im Sinne von...
- DevOps
- Digitalisierung
- Produktmanagement
- API
- Softwareentwicklung
10.7.2017 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Stateless CI-Server mit Concourse
Continuous Integration ist einer der wichtigsten Bestandteile der agilen Software-Entwicklung und in den meisten Teams so selbstverständlich wie Versionskontrolle geworden. Trotz der alten und bewährten Werkzeuge wie Jenkins, Bamboo oder TeamCity, ist...
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
4.5.2017 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Gemeinsam bessere Projekte umsetzen.
Wir helfen deinem Unternehmen.
Du stehst vor einer großen IT-Herausforderung? Wir sorgen für eine maßgeschneiderte Unterstützung. Informiere dich jetzt.
Hilf uns, noch besser zu werden.
Wir sind immer auf der Suche nach neuen Talenten. Auch für dich ist die passende Stelle dabei.
Blog author
Jonas Hecht
Senior Solution Architect
Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.
Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.