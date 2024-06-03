You already created your first Crossplane Compositions? Pretty nice! But how to store them in Git? How to create and build a Configuration Package from it? And finally: how to publish and consume these Configurations in your Crossplane management cluster?
Crossplane – blog series
1. Tame the multi-cloud beast with Crossplane: Let’s start with AWS S3
2. Testing Crossplane Compositions with kuttl, Part 1: Preparing the TestSuite
3. Testing Crossplane Compositions with kuttl, Part 2: Given, When, Assert
4. Create, build & publish Crossplane Configuration Packages with GitHub Actions & Container Registry
Getting started with Configuration Packages
If you started creating Crossplane Composite Resource Definitions (XRDs), Compositions and Functions, you might not think about a suitable repository structure in the first place. Going the initial steps with Crossplane, one often just uses
kubectl -f apply and reviews if stuff works as expected. But sooner or later you wonder: where to put these Crossplane manifests? What would be a suitable repository structure? Does this structure make for a good development process? And how to install those Crossplane manifests into the management cluster?
Luckily the Crossplane team answered all these questions already. The answer is simple: Use Configuration Packages! But what are these in Crossplane? Let's quote the docs:
A Configuration package is an OCI container image containing a collection of Compositions, Composite Resource Definitions and any required Providers or Functions. Configuration packages make your Crossplane configuration fully portable.
That's a great design choice I guess! Crossplane simply uses OCI container images for manifest distribution. So in this article we will have a look at how to create Configuration Packages and build, publish, and consume them. As we'll need some sort of Git repository, CI system and OCI registry to see everything working together in action, I opted for GitHub, GitHub Actions and the GitHub Container Registry.
So let's get our hands dirty!
Installing Crossplane CLI
In order to be able to build and publish Crossplane Configuration Packages, we need the crossplane CLI ready on our system. Therefore we can use the install script as stated in the docs:
1curl -sL "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/crossplane/crossplane/master/install.sh" |sh
If that produces an error like
Failed to download Crossplane CLI, please make sure version current exists on channel stable., we can try to manually craft the download link:
1curl --output crank "https://releases.crossplane.io/stable/current/bin/linux_amd64/crank" 2chmod +x crank 3sudo mv crank /usr/local/bin/crossplane
Don't get confused by the fact that the binary we will need on our system is named
crank! There's also a
crossplane binary there, but it is used as the Crossplane pod image. But on our machine, we rename
crank to
crossplane nontheless.
Our Crossplane CLI should work now:
1crossplane --version 2v1.15.0
Creating a new (GitHub) repository
As a recommendation, each Composition (or multiple nested Compositions) should be developed in their own Git Repository.
With this approach Compositions can be developed and tested in isolation. And they will be distributable and usable via a Crossplane Configuration Package (OCI image) from a Container Registry later.
Therefore let's create a new GitHub repository for our Composition. Head over to your GitHub account and create a new repository. Name it according to your Composition. As we will be creating a simple AWS S3 based Composition here, I named the repository
crossplane-objectstorage:
Then clone the repository locally via or start a Codespace:
1git clone git@github.com:yourGitHubUserNameHere/crossplane-objectstorage.git
This post is also accompanied by a GitHub repository with every piece of code used thoughout this article.
A suitable repository structure to place the XRD and Composition
Inside the repository let's create a suitable directory for our XRD and Composition first:
1mkdir -p apis/objectstorage
Since we want to package an XRD and a Composition, we need to have both in place before proceeding. Because we focus on creating Configuration Packages here, I simply took the XRD and Composition already posted in my article about Crossplane Testing with kuttl. The XRD defines a simple Composite Resource with two parameters (see the example
definition.yaml on GitHub). It should be placed inside the
apis/objectstorage directory as
definition.yaml.
The Composition uses multiple Managed Resources from the Upbound Provider for AWS S3 to provision a public accessible S3 Bucket (see the example
composition.yaml on GitHub). It resides in the
apis/objectstorage directory as
composition.yaml. The naming of both
definition.yaml and
composition.yaml can be seen as a default when writing Crossplane configurations.
Often we want to test-drive our Composition and need to create an example Composite Resource (XR) or Composite Resource Claim ("Claim"). A
examples directory is the perfect place for the XR or Claim. Thus create the directory mirroring the
apis folder structure:
1mkdir -p examples/objectstorage
The
claim.yaml to be placed inside this directory can look like this here on GitHub. Now our repository structure should look like this:
1. 2├── apis 3│ └── objectstorage 4│ ├── composition.yaml 5│ └── definition.yaml 6├── examples 7│ └── objectstorage 8│ └── claim.yaml
Creating the crossplane.yaml
A Configuration package requires a crossplane.yaml file and may include Composition and CompositeResourceDefinition files.
Thus we need to create a
crossplane.yaml file in the root of our repository. The
crossplane.yaml that is shown in the Crossplane docs won't be buildable and will create an error while running the
crossplane xpkg build command later. That's because some
metadata fields are missing. But here's a fully working example
crossplane.yaml:
1apiVersion: meta.pkg.crossplane.io/v1alpha1 2kind: Configuration 3metadata: 4 name: crossplane-objectstorage 5 annotations: 6 # Set the annotations defining the maintainer, source, license, and description of your Configuration 7 meta.crossplane.io/maintainer: Jonas Hecht iam@jonashackt.io 8 meta.crossplane.io/source: github.com/jonashackt/objectstorage 9 # Set the license of your Configuration 10 meta.crossplane.io/license: MIT 11 meta.crossplane.io/description: | 12 Crossplane Configuration delivering CRDs to provision publicly accessible S3 buckets. 13 meta.crossplane.io/readme: | 14 Featuring a Composition with multiple MRs (Bucket + BucketPublicAccessBlock, BucketOwnershipControls, the BucketACL and a BucketWebsiteConfiguration) 15spec: 16 dependsOn: 17 - provider: xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-aws-s3 18 version: ">=v1.4.0" 19 crossplane: 20 version: ">=v1.15.1-0"
As you can see, there are multiple
metadate.annotations fields added. In these, useful information about the Crossplane Configuration can be placed. Defining them will also prevent the error
crossplane: error: failed to build package: not exactly one package meta type later (see this stackoverflow answer).
Also, we need to define on which providers our Configuration depends on. The
dependsOn field is defined as an array and thus supports multiple Crossplane providers. Imagine crafting a Composition to provision an AWS EKS cluster. Then you would need the EC2, EKS and IAM providers for example. Lastly, the minimum Crossplane version our Configurations needs to work is defined.
If you want to generate the
crossplane.yaml: there's a template one could use to create it using the Crossplane CLI also. The command
crossplane beta xpkg init will do the job:
1crossplane beta xpkg init crossplane-objectstorage configuration-template
The command uses a specific template called configuration-template. It's simply a Git repository and one can provide arbitrary repositories (aka templates) to the command.
The templating command will also create a
apis/definition.yamland
apis/composition.yaml. You should delete them before proceeding.
Building the Configuration Package using Crossplane CLI
Now it's time to build the Configuration Package! Since Configuration Packages are fully OCI-compliant, any tool that builds OCI images can build Configuration packages. But it is strongly recommended in the docs to use the Crossplane CLI to have error checking available. For reference the xpgk specification is available on GitHub.
To build the Configuration Package from our XRD and Composition, we need to run the
crossplane xpkg build command:
1crossplane xpkg build --package-root=. --examples-root="./examples" --ignore=".github/workflows/*,crossplane/provider/*,kuttl-test.yaml,tests/compositions/objectstorage/*" --verbose
The command should produce a file like
crossplane-objectstorage-85ab2ae64465.xpkg. That is our OCI image ready to be published!
But at first, you will be likely exploring errors like
crossplane: error: failed to build package: failed to parse package:. The issue is that including YAML files in the build that aren’t Compositions or CompositeResourceDefinitions isn’t supported. This applies to XRs/Claims also, since they are not considered part of a Configuration Package. Therefore we use the
--examples-root parameter here to exclude our Claim residing in the
examples directory.
Yes, you already guessed it: We really need to ignore every file that is not an XRD or Composition in our repository in order to be able to build our Crossplane Configuration Package OCI image!
So let's also ignore any other files from the build command. This can be done by appending
--ignore="file.xyz,directory/*" using a comma-separated list, which will ignore a file
file.xyz and all files in directory
directory. Sadly, ingoring directories completely isn't supported right now. So as we will create a GitHub Actions workflow later, we need to exclude it. Also, if you use a tool like kuttl to test your Compositions, you need to exclude all its relating files also. Often this is the
kuttl-test.yaml, the
tests directory and the directory where the Crossplane Provider configurations reside.
Finally appending
--verbose makes a lot of sense to see what's going on and to be able to debug in case of an error!
What's more, be sure to enhance your
.gitignore file to prevent yourself from checking the
*.xpkg files into Git:
1# Don't check in Configuration packages 2*.xpkg
Pushing the Package file .xpkg to GitHub Container Registry
Now that our OCI image has been build as
.xpkg file, we can proceed to push it to the GitHub Container Registry.
Therefore the Crossplane CLI also features a
crossplane xpkg push command to publish the Configuration package. The following command will create a new GitHub Container Registry package, that matches our repository
github.com/yourGitHubUserName/crossplane-objectstorage:
1crossplane xpkg push ghcr.io/yourGitHubUserName/crossplane-objectstorage:v0.0.1
As you see, we can leverage the Container image tag as version number for our Configuration Package here.
If the command gives the following error, we need to set up authentication for our Docker Registry:
1crossplane: error: failed to push package file crossplane-objectstorage-7badc365c06a.xpkg: Post "https://ghcr.io/v2/jonashackt/crossplane-objectstorage/blobs/uploads/": GET https://ghcr.io/token?scope=repository%3Ajonashackt%2Fcrossplane-objectstorage%3Apull&scope=repository%3Ajonashackt%2Fcrossplane-objectstorage%3Apush%2Cpull&service=ghcr.io: DENIED: requested access to the resource is denied
But how can we setup the
crossplane xpkg push command to be authenticated against the GitHub Container Registry? Running
crossplane xpkg push --help comes to the rescue:
Credentials for the registry are automatically retrieved from xpkg login and dockers configuration as fallback.
So we need to login to GitHub Container Registry first in order to be able to push our OCI image! This can be achieved using the usual
docker login command:
1echo YourGitHubPersonalAccessTokenHere | docker login ghcr.io -u YourAccountOrGHOrgaNameHere --password-stdin
Make sure to use a Personal Access Token as described in this post. To create one, head over to your GitHub user
Settings/
Developer Settings and to
Personal Access Tokens. Click on
Personal access tokens (classic) and create a classic token with the following scopes (
repo,
write:packages and
delete:packages):
Additionally, we need to add the domain configuration to the
crossplane xpkg push command like this:
--domain=https://ghcr.io. Otherwise the default domain is
upbound.io which will lead to non pushed Configurations (only visible via the
verbose flag).
Now our
crossplane xpkg push command should finally work as expected:
1$ crossplane xpkg push ghcr.io/jonashackt/crossplane-objectstorage:v0.0.1 --domain=https://ghcr.io --verbose 2 32024-03-21T16:39:48+01:00 DEBUG Found package in directory {"path": "crossplane-objectstorage-7badc365c06a.xpkg"} 42024-03-21T16:39:48+01:00 DEBUG Getting credentials for server {"serverURL": "ghcr.io"} 52024-03-21T16:39:48+01:00 DEBUG No profile specified, using default profile 62024-03-21T16:39:49+01:00 DEBUG Pushed package {"path": "crossplane-objectstorage-7badc365c06a.xpkg", "ref": "ghcr.io/jonashackt/crossplane-objectstorage:v0.0.1"}
Now head over to your GitHub Organisation's
Packages tab and search for the newly created package. Click onto the package and connect the GitHub Repository:
Also – on the right – click on
Package settings and scroll down to the
Danger Zone. There, click on
Change visibility and change it to public. Now your Crossplane Configuration should be available for download without login.
If everything went fine, the package / OCI image should now be visible at your repository.
Building & publishing your Configuration Package automatically with GitHub Actions
Now that we did every step manually, we want to build and publish the Configuration Package every time the XRD and/or Compositions code changed, even when a new Crossplane version or Provider version has been released. The latter can be achieved by configuring Renovate, which will automatically be able to trigger new Configuration Package builds.
Since we want to make sure everything renders successfully, we should be sure to implement Unit and Integration Tests for our Composition and run them right before the Configuration Package build. This post about Testing Crossplane Compositions explains how to do that.
In order to automatically build and publish our Configuration Packages, we need to leverage a CI tooling. So let's finally do all the steps automatically with GitHub Actions. Any Composition code change (git commit/push) should trigger our pipeline. Therefore let's create a new GitHub Actions workflow at .github/workflows/test-composition-and-publish-to-ghcr.yml](.github/workflows/test-composition-and-publish-to-ghcr.yml):
1name: test-composition-and-publish-to-ghcr 2 3on: [push] 4 5env: 6 GHCR_PAT: ${{ secrets.GHCR_PAT }} 7 CONFIGURATION_VERSION: "v0.0.2" 8 9jobs: 10 composition-rendering-test: 11 runs-on: ubuntu-latest 12 13 steps: 14 - name: Run Composition rendering & Integration tests as described in https://www.codecentric.de/wissens-hub/blog/testing-crossplane-compositions-kuttl 15 run: echo "Run tests here!" 16 17 build-configuration-and-publish-to-ghcr: 18 needs: composition-rendering-test 19 runs-on: ubuntu-latest 20 21 steps: 22 - uses: actions/checkout@v4 23 24 - name: Login to GitHub Container Registry 25 uses: docker/login-action@v3 26 with: 27 registry: ghcr.io 28 username: ${{ github.actor }} 29 password: ${{ secrets.GHCR_PAT }} 30 31 - name: Install Crossplane CLI 32 run: | 33 curl -sL "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/crossplane/crossplane/master/install.sh" |sh 34 sudo mv crossplane /usr/local/bin 35 36 - name: Build Crossplane Configuration package & publish it to GitHub Container Registry 37 run: | 38 echo "### Build Configuration .xpkg file" 39 crossplane xpkg build --package-root=. --examples-root="./examples" --ignore=".github/workflows/*" --verbose 40 41 echo "### Publish as OCI image to GHCR" 42 crossplane xpkg push "ghcr.io/jonashackt/crossplane-objectstorage:$CONFIGURATION_VERSION" --domain=https://ghcr.io --verbose
As we added the
.github/workflows directory with a workflow yaml file, the
crossplane xpkg build command tries to include it. Therefore we need to exclude the workflow file also from the command (as already shown above):
1crossplane xpkg build --package-root=. --examples-root="./examples" --ignore=".github/workflows/*" --verbose
Remember: Using only
--ignore=".github/*won't work, since the command doesn't support to exclude directories - only wildcards IN directories.
We also use the Personal Access Token (PAT) we already created above in our GitHub Actions Workflow instead of the default
GITHUB_TOKEN in order to have the correct permissions. This should prevent the following error:
1crossplane: error: failed to push package file crossplane-objectstorage-7badc365c06a.xpkg: PUT https://ghcr.io/v2/jonashackt/crossplane-objectstorage/manifests/v0.0.2: DENIED: installation not allowed to Write organization package
Therefore we need to create a new Repository Secret containing our PAT:
With this we're also able to use a ENV var for our Configuration version or even
latest.
Now our GitHub Actions pipeline should run as expected and will publish a new Crossplane Configuration Package version every time our XRD or Composition code changed:
Installing the Configuration Package into the management cluster
We finally hit the last question we were asking in the first place: how can we install Crossplane Configuration Packages into our management cluster? That's pretty easy with the help of a
Configuration manifest as described in the docs.
Let's assume here you already have a management cluster with Crossplane and the Upbound Provider for AWS S3 running. This can even be a local kind cluster, as described in this post.
It's also important to remind ourselves now: the manifests of our Crossplane management cluster reside in a DIFFERENT Git repository than the one we use to develop, build and publish our Configuration Package!
So inside our Crossplane management cluster's Git repository we for sure already have some Provider-specific directory paths such as
upbound/provider-aws,
upbound/provider-azure or
crossplane-contrib/provider-alibaba. For a full list of Crossplane Providers have a look at the Upbound Marketplace. Now since our created Configuration Package is based on the Upbound Provider for AWS S3, we can create a directory
apis inside
upbound/provider-aws:
1mkdir -p upbound/provider-aws/apis
Managing Configurations in a Provider-specific directory makes sense, since most Configuration Packages will be dependent on a specific kind of Provider.
Now inside the
upbound/provider-aws/apis directory let's create a file called
crossplane-objectstorage.yaml, which represents the Configuration Package we want to install:
1apiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1 2kind: Configuration 3metadata: 4 name: crossplane-objectstorage 5spec: 6 package: ghcr.io/jonashackt/crossplane-objectstorage:v0.0.1
Installing our published Configuration Package into our management cluster is now nothing more than running a
kubectl apply -f like this:
1kubectl apply -f upbound/provider-aws/apis/crossplane-objectstorage.yaml
With that, we have everything in place to actually use our Composition! Simply create a Claim to use the newly installed Crossplane API and
kubectl apply it to your management cluster:
1apiVersion: crossplane.jonashackt.io/v1alpha1 2kind: ObjectStorage 3metadata: 4 namespace: default 5 name: managed-upbound-s3 6spec: 7 parameters: 8 bucketName: crossplane-storage 9 region: eu-central-1
Configuration Packages introduce a great development process for Crossplane Compositions!
Using Configuration Packages to distribute and consume our Compositions makes a lot of sense. In this post we saw how to structure a Git repository to hold our XRDs and Compositions. We learned that separating Compositions through separate Git repositories makes a lot of sense. Since we're able to build and publish Configuration Packages from each of them, there's no need to leave our Compositions all in one pile.
We also saw comprehensively how to use the GitHub Container Registry for Configuration Package distribution. Additionally everything can be done automatically via a CI/CD tooling like GitHub Actions. Thus every code change can trigger a new Configuration Package version without us bothering about it. As mentioned, we only need to make sure our Compositions are consistently tested.
Finally, using Configuration Packages in our management cluster is pretty straightforward, leveraging a
Configuration manifest. Have fun packaging your Crossplane Compositions!
More articles
fromJonas Hecht
Testing Crossplane Compositions with kuttl, Part 2: Given, When, Assert
In the first part of this blog series we learned about kuttl and why it's a great idea to write tests for your Crossplane Compositions. Now it's time to set up the kuttl test steps to finally verify our Composition renders correctly. Crossplane – blog...
- Infrastructure as Code
- Platform engineering
- DevOps
27.5.2024 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Testing Crossplane Compositions with kuttl, Part 1: Preparing the TestSuite
Does writing Kubernetes Manifests count as writing code? Should we still bother to test it? Sure! And with the Kubernetes Test Tool (kuttl) there's great tooling available. Let's explore how to use it with Crossplane. Crossplane – blog series 1. Tame...
- Platform engineering
- DevOps
- Infrastructure as Code
21.5.2024 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Heroku is dead: Let’s deploy Spring Boot containers on fly.io!
Heroku is cancelling their free plan! What about all my open-source projects? Luckily fly.io comes to the rescue! Here are the missing docs on how to run Spring Boot on fly.io. Why I love(d) Heroku Heroku was my go-to PaaS for open-source projects for...
- CI/CD
- Java
- Cloud
- DevOps
- Spring
18.9.2022 | 17 Minuten Lesezeit
Tame the multi-cloud beast with Crossplane: Let’s start with AWS S3
What if learning the Kubernetes API is all you need to provision any infrastructure? And we’re not only talking about AWS, Azure & Google – but also IONOS, DigitalOcean and even vSphere. Let’s have a look at Crossplane and how we can create an S3 Bucket...
- AWS
- CI/CD
- Cloud
- DevOps
3.7.2022 | 20 Minuten Lesezeit
Development Containers & GitHub Codespaces kill the “works on my machine...
We love them, and hate them at the same time: local development environments. But what if we could use remote development techniques like Development Containers or GitHub Codespaces to finally overcome the “works on my machine” problem? And also end ...
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- Cloud
- Container
12.6.2022 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Cloud Native Buildpacks / Paketo.io in GitLab CI without Docker & pack...
You may have heard about all the benefits of Cloud Native Buildpacks?! But Paketo’s pack CLI depends on Docker. So what about our Kubernetes-based CI systems, where we might not have a Docker daemon available? Cloud Native Buildpacks – blog series Part...
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- Cloud
- Container
- GitLab
24.10.2021 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
Stop re-writing pipelines! Why GitHub Actions drive the future of CI/CD
The Pipeline-as-Code pattern is implemented by most CI/CD platforms today. So what could be the next evolutionary step? Based on GitHub Actions, the article outlines why open-source Pipeline-as-Code Building Blocks will take your pipelines to the next...
- CI/CD
- DevOps
15.3.2021 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Publishing Docker images to GitHub Container Registry with GitHub Actions
Tired of bumping into Docker Hub’s rate limiting? Why not give the GitHub Container Registry a try? Right now it’s in public beta but it already looks great, especially in combination with GitHub Actions. GitHub Actions – blog series Part 1: GitHub Actions...
- DevOps
- Go
- CI/CD
- Container
- GitHub
4.3.2021 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
GitHub Actions CI pipeline: GitHub Packages, Codecov, release to Maven...
Stuck with TravisCI? Looking for a worthy alternative to GitLab CI? Here’s a guide on how to create a full CI pipeline publishing GitHub Packages, Codecov reports, releasing to Maven Central and GitHub, including dynamic commitlogs. GitHub Actions – ...
- Open Source
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- GitHub
22.2.2021 | 22 Minuten Lesezeit
Goodbye Dockerfile: Cloud Native Buildpacks with Paketo.io & layered jars...
Containers are industry standard today. But how often do we try to write our own Dockerfiles again and again? Cloud Native Buildpacks with Paketo.io are here to free us from this burden! No matter what language you use. And if it’s Spring Boot, you also...
- DevOps
- Cloud
- CI/CD
- Container
- Spring
30.11.2020 | 22 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot Apps with Kong API Gateway using OpenAPI & Declarative Configuration
No matter what architecture you’re planning to build: an API Gateway is mostly part of a modern setup. So why not connect your Spring Boot apps with Kong API Gateway using a standard like OpenAPI and configuration-as-code?! Finding a good way to integrate...
- API
- Spring
16.11.2020 | 22 Minuten Lesezeit
Simplifying Spring Boot GraalVM Native Image builds with the native-image...
The new spring-graalvm-native 0.7.1 & GraalVM 20.1.0 releases are full of optimizations! The configuration of the native-image command has become much easier. So let’s take a look at the native-image-maven-plugin for our Spring Boot GraalVM Native Image...
- CI/CD
- Java
- Spring
17.6.2020 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Running Spring Boot GraalVM Native Images with Docker & Heroku
Combining Spring Boot with the benefits of GraalVM Native Images is really cool. But how about doing all that magic inside a Docker container also? How about running those native apps on cloud infrastructures like Heroku? Spring Boot & GraalVM – blog...
- CI/CD
- Microservices
- Container
- Java
- Cloud
- Spring
1.6.2020 | 19 Minuten Lesezeit
Running Spring Boot apps as GraalVM Native Images
All those Micronaut, Quarkus.io & Co. frameworks sound great! But Spring is the undisputed forerunner in Enterprise Java. Wouldn’t it be great to combine Spring Boot with the benefits of GraalVM?! Spring Boot & GraalVM – blog series Part 1: Running...
- Kubernetes
- Microservices
- Java
- Spring
6.5.2020 | 20 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot on Heroku with Docker, JDK 11 & Maven 3.5.x
If you don’t know Heroku already, you’ll get to love it soon! But wait – do you run Spring Boot apps based on JDK 11+? Do you build them with Maven 3.5.x? Maybe you should use Docker on Heroku – then this guide is for you! Why I love Heroku Using Heroku...
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Container
- Cloud
- Java
- Spring
18.8.2019 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit
Continuous cloud infrastructure with Ansible, Molecule & TravisCI on AWS
By implementing Test-driven development and Continuous Integration for infrastructure code with Ansible and Molecule, we’ve done a huge step towards the right direction. But we should not exclude our cloud infrastructure! Here’s a guide on how to use...
- Infrastructure
- AWS
- Cloud
- CI/CD
- DevOps
15.1.2019 | 16 Minuten Lesezeit
Continuous Infrastructure with Ansible, Molecule & TravisCI
The benefits of Test-driven development (TDD) for infrastructure code are undeniable. But we shouldn´t settle there! What about executing these tests automatically and based on a regular schedule? Applying Continuous Integration to infrastructure code...
- Cloud
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Container
11.12.2018 | 16 Minuten Lesezeit
Test-driven infrastructure development with Ansible & Molecule
So you´re doing Infrastructure-as-Code? Sure. But have you ever heard of test-driven development (TDD)? It´s that dev team thing, right? Hell no! It should be equally important to infrastructure coding. Ansible & Molecule – blog series Part 1: Test-driven...
- Infrastructure
- Cloud
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Container
- Infrastructure as Code
- Python
4.12.2018 | 17 Minuten Lesezeit
A Complete Setup of GitLab CI & Docker Using Vagrant & Ansible: HTTPS/...
Tired of Jenkins? Always keeping an eye on all those new kids on the block with their super cool and simple Continuous Integration Pipeline files? Here´s a guide on how to fire up a fully functional GitLab Continuous Integration/Delivery pipeline with...
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Container
- Git
28.5.2018 | 32 Minuten Lesezeit
A Lovely Spring View: Spring Boot & Vue.js
It´s time to shed some light on the integration of Vue.js with the popular Java Enterprise framework Spring Boot! Both frameworks are shining stars in their respective domain – but how could they be set up together properly? What is a practical project...
- Java
- Open Source
- CI/CD
- Spring
- Frontend
23.4.2018 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
Taming the Hybrid Swarm: Initializing a Mixed OS Docker Swarm Cluster ...
We successfully scaled our Windows Docker containers running on one Docker host. But what if we change our focus and see our distributed application as a whole, running on multiple hosts using both Windows and Linux native containers? In this case, a...
- Cloud
- Infrastructure
- Microservices
- Database
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Container
28.9.2017 | 32 Minuten Lesezeit
Ansible zaubert Spring Boot Apps auch auf Windows
Manchmal kommt es tatsächlich vor, dass wir unsere Spring Boot Apps auf Windows ausführen müssen, anstatt wie gewohnt auf Linux. Das passiert insbesondere dann, wenn wir native Bibliotheken aufrufen müssen, die Windows voraussetzen. Trotzdem sollten ...
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Microservices
- Spring
- Datenbank
- CI/CD
- Infrastructure as Code
- Java
19.7.2017 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit
Scaling Spring Boot Apps on Docker Windows Containers with Ansible: A ...
Provision a Docker Windows Container with Ansible? No Problem! But wasn´t Docker meant for more than one Container?! Don´t we wanna have many of these tiny buckets, scaling them as we need?! And what about this Spring Cloud Netflix thingy? Isn´t this...
- Infrastructure
- Java
- Microservices
- Database
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Container
- Spring
29.5.2017 | 26 Minuten Lesezeit
Running Spring Boot Apps on Docker Windows Containers with Ansible: A ...
This is a crazy world. It´s not only possible to make Ansible provision Windows machines. No! There are Docker Windows Containers out there and if we need to run our Spring Boot Apps on Windows, we want to run them inside those tiny Windows buckets! ...
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Java
- Spring
- Database
- CI/CD
- Container
5.4.2017 | 24 Minuten Lesezeit
Running Spring Boot Apps on Windows with Ansible
There are times you have to use a Windows box instead of your accustomed Linux machine to run your Spring Boot app on. Maybe you have to call some native libraries, that rely on an underlying Windows OS or there´s some other reason. But using the same...
- Infrastructure
- Spring
- Database
- CI/CD
- Java
2.1.2017 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – SOAP on steroids fueled by cxf-spring-boot-...
You haven´t read any of this blog series’ articles yet? Perfectly fine – because the best is yet to come. We´ll now combine Spring Boot and Apache CXF in their own spring-boot-starter. By doing so, we’ll have our SOAP endpoints up and running even faster...
- Frontend
- Java
- Open Source
- Spring
11.10.2016 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – Logging & Monitoring with Logback, Elasticsearch...
Cool! SOAP-Endpoints that are based on Microservice technologies. But how do we find an error inside one of our many “micro servers”? What about the content of our SOAP messages and how do we log in general? And last but not least: How many products ...
- Frontend
- NoSQL
- Java
- APM
- Logging
- Spring
26.7.2016 | 28 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – XML validation and custom SOAP faults
What about XML? Can’t we validate our data with XML easily? Just take the XML schema and … erm. What about the reaction to the validation´s outcome? Most of the time, we have to tailor this response and build a custom SOAP fault. But how does this work...
- Frontend
- Java
- Open Source
- Spring
14.6.2016 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – Testing SOAP Web Services
I promised to tackle further and more advanced topics relating to the interaction of Spring Boot and Apache CXF in my upcoming blog posts. So in the following we will take a look at testing SOAP web services. How do we test a web service from within ...
- Frontend
- Java
- Open Source
- Spring
2.6.2016 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit
Spring Boot & Apache CXF – How to SOAP in 2016
Even though it looks as though REST killed every SOAP service on the planet, in 2016 there are still costumers who need to build a web service infrastructure from scratch exposing good old SOAP web services. So why not base them on state-of-the-art ...
- Frontend
- Java
- Open Source
- Spring
18.2.2016 | 12 Minuten Lesezeit
Your job at codecentric?
Jobs
Agile Developer und Consultant (w/d/m)
Alle Standorte
More articles in this subject area
Discover exciting further topics and let the codecentric world inspire you.
„Eine Plattform ist ein Produkt, die Entwickler-Teams sind die Kunden“
Platform Engineering mit BackstageIm folgenden Interview berichten Marc Schnitzius und Pascal Sochacki von ihren ersten Erfahrungen mit Backstage als Platform-Engineering-Lösung.Marco Paga: Marc, Pascal, ihr habt eine Sicht auf Platform Engineering, ...
- Softwareentwicklung
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Platform Engineering
2.3.2023 | 12 Minuten Lesezeit
„Platform Engineering ist eine Art von Knowledge Sharing“
Warum „Platform Engineering“ eigentlich der falsche Begriff ist und wie man den Golden Path findet, erklärt Daniel Kocot, Senior Solution Architect, im folgenden Interview.Marco Paga: Warum ist Platform Engineering interessant?Daniel Kocot: Ich habe ...
- Softwareentwicklung
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Platform Engineering
20.2.2023 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit
AWS Cloud Development Kit – Infrastructure as Code on Steroids
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) ist inzwischen ein alter Hut. Frameworks wie Terraform, Ansible und andere haben Standards geschaffen. Kaum jemand provisioniert produktive Systeme heute ohne IaC – sei es in der Cloud oder auf der eigenen Infrastruktur.Und...
- Infrastructure as Code
- AWS
- Cloud
21.12.2022 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Infrastructure as Code in AWS: Keine Silver Bullet
TL;DR Es gibt keine Universalmethode. Infrastructure as Code ist ein vergleichsweise neuer Ansatz. Einige Lösungen rund um Infrastructure as Code befinden sich noch in der Entwicklung. Es gibt keinen klaren Favoriten. Die Wahl des passenden Tools hängt...
- Cloud
- AWS
- Infrastructure as Code
13.12.2022 | 27 Minuten Lesezeit
Platform Engineering – Machen das nicht alle schon?
Plattformen sind aktuell ein sehr populäres Konzept, insbesondere in der Softwareentwicklung von Unternehmen. Viele sagen aber auch: So neu ist das doch gar nicht. Wir bieten unseren Entwicklern seit Jahren alle relevanten Tools und Werkzeuge, damit ...
- DevOps
- Accelerate
7.12.2022 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Platform Engineering – Eine Einordnung
Aktuell kocht mit Platform Engineering gerade ein Thema hoch, das in den Weiten des World Wide Web für viele Reaktionen sorgt. Gerade auch Kunden aus dem Enterprise-Umfeld führt es zu interessanten Nebeneffekten, wenn aus DevOps-Teams plötzlich Platform...
- Accelerate
- CI/CD
- DevOps
12.9.2022 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Passwörter sicher per GitOps deployen mit SealedSecrets
In einem GitOps-Workflow beschreibt das Entwicklungsteam alle Ressourcen eines Kubernetes-Projekts in einem Git-Repository. Dadurch können sowohl das Entwicklungsteam als auch das Infrastrukturteam alle Bestandteile eines Projektes überblicken. Was jedoch...
- DevOps
- Kubernetes
13.6.2022 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Terraform Remote State richtig nutzen
Was ist Terraform und was ist State?Terraform ist ein Tool für die Verwaltung von Infrastruktur in Form von Code, gehört also in den sogenannten Infrastructure-as-Code-Bereich (IaC). Eine kurze Einführung und ein Vergleich zu anderen Tools findet sich...
- Infrastructure
- Softwarearchitektur
- Cloud
- DevOps
21.4.2022 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Deployment konfigurierbarer Single Page Applications
In den letzten Jahren ist die Implementierung von Frontends in Form von Single Page Applications (kurz SPA) immer beliebter geworden. Bei Single Page Applications handelt es sich um Webseiten, die auf den Web-Technologien HTML, CSS und vor allem JavaScript...
- DevOps
- Frontend
- CI/CD
- Container
- JavaScript
8.6.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Wie reif ist euer DevOps? – Einige Gedanken zur Messung des Fortschritts
Spoiler: Es ist ehrlich gesagt nicht von Bedeutung.In letzter Zeit haben wir des Öfteren von Kunden eine Frage gestellt bekommen:Wie misst man Fortschritt in Bezug auf Dev(Sec)Ops? Gibt es hierfür ein Maturity Model oder eine Menge an Skills, welche ...
- Agilität
- Cloud
- DevOps
- IT-Security
6.6.2021 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Keycloak-Konfiguration mit Terraform
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) ist heutzutage aus der modernen IT-Landschaft nicht mehr wegzudenken. Red Hat beschreibt den Begriff wie folgt:Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is the managing and provisioning of infrastructure through code instead of through...
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- IT-Security
- CI/CD
- Keycloak
- Open Source
2.3.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Play-with-Docker: Container-Workshops auf AWS
Kubernetes- und Docker-Workshops sind sehr schwer vorzubereiten, Play-with-Docker und Play-with-Kubernetes können dabei aber eine große Hilfe sein. Die Dokumentation dazu ist leider nicht sehr umfangreich, wie man es schnell und einfach installieren ...
- Infrastructure
- Cloud
- DevOps
- Container
- Kubernetes
- Open Source
22.11.2019 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
Kubernetes Operator: Operations-Wissen als Code
In diesem Artikel erkläre ich, was ein Kubernetes Operator ist und wie er aufgebaut ist. Anschließend zeige ich euch, wie man seinen ersten eigenen Kubernetes Operator in Go schreibt.Was ist ein Kubernetes OperatorEin Kubernetes Operator hilft, eine ...
- Infrastructure
- Open Source
- DevOps
- Go
- Kubernetes
29.10.2019 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Concourse-CI-Authentifizierung mit Keycloak
Concourse CI ist ein flexibler Scheduler für CI-Pipelines, der in zahlreichen Open-Source-Projekten eingesetzt wird, darunter sind unter anderem Projekte aus dem Spring-Ökosystem sowie dem Cloud-Foundry -Universum, die mit teils stattlichen CI-Pipelines...
- DevOps
- IT-Security
- CI/CD
- Keycloak
25.1.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Application Lifecycle Intelligence: Analyse von Wertschöpfung in Entwicklungsprozessen
Wenn wir uns mit agiler Softwareentwicklung beschäftigen, sprechen wir grundsätzlich auch über Application Lifecycle Management (ALM). Ebenso treibt das Business, das hinter allen Anforderungen für die Entwicklung von Software steht, immer die Frage ...
- DevOps
- Business Intelligence
25.9.2018 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
DevOps: Es geht um Feedback
Es ist kein Geheimnis: Immer mehr Firmen steigen auf eine Softwareentwicklung mit agilen Methoden und DevOps um. Auf Rückfrage hören wir oft, dass die klassischen Entwicklungsprozesse zu langsam sind. Was genau heisst das? Klassischer Entwicklungsprozess...
- DevOps
- Collaboration
20.2.2018 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
DevOps und Container: Eine Mate mit… Roland Huss. #EineMateMit
„Das Schöne ist, dass es eine klar definierte Schnittstelle zwischen Operations und Entwicklern gibt“, sagt Roland Huß, als er im Vorfeld des DevOps Meetups „Java-Entwicklung im Zeitalter von Kubernetes und OpenShift“ über die Vorteile von Container...
- DevOps
- Community
- Kubernetes
8.12.2017 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Ansible zaubert Spring Boot Apps auch auf Windows
Manchmal kommt es tatsächlich vor, dass wir unsere Spring Boot Apps auf Windows ausführen müssen, anstatt wie gewohnt auf Linux. Das passiert insbesondere dann, wenn wir native Bibliotheken aufrufen müssen, die Windows voraussetzen. Trotzdem sollten ...
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- Microservices
- Spring
- Datenbank
- CI/CD
- Infrastructure as Code
- Java
19.7.2017 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit
Wartungshölle? Nein, danke!
Herausforderungen und Lösungsansätze für die Wartung von Individual-SoftwareIndividual-Software löst sehr individuelle Probleme und stellt die IT deshalb schon während ihrer Entwicklung vor besondere Herausforderungen. Alle erfolgreichen – im Sinne von...
- DevOps
- Digitalisierung
- Produktmanagement
- API
- Softwareentwicklung
10.7.2017 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Stateless CI-Server mit Concourse
Continuous Integration ist einer der wichtigsten Bestandteile der agilen Software-Entwicklung und in den meisten Teams so selbstverständlich wie Versionskontrolle geworden. Trotz der alten und bewährten Werkzeuge wie Jenkins, Bamboo oder TeamCity, ist...
- CI/CD
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
4.5.2017 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Gemeinsam bessere Projekte umsetzen.
Wir helfen deinem Unternehmen.
Du stehst vor einer großen IT-Herausforderung? Wir sorgen für eine maßgeschneiderte Unterstützung. Informiere dich jetzt.
Hilf uns, noch besser zu werden.
Wir sind immer auf der Suche nach neuen Talenten. Auch für dich ist die passende Stelle dabei.
Blog author
Jonas Hecht
Senior Solution Architect
Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.
Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.