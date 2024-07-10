Exploring Dapr: A Deep Dive into Distributed Application Runtime

In a recent blog post, we introduced Dapr (Distributed Application Runtime) and highlighted its potential as a valuable tool for cloud-native applications, in combination with Aspire. This post dives deeper into the inner workings of Dapr, explaining its architecture, components, and how to leverage its capabilities effectively.
Dapr under the hood
As previously mentioned, Dapr (Distributed Application Runtime) is an excellent toolkit for building distributed applications. It offers various components, known as Building Blocks, each serving a specific function. Dapr's strength lies in its language-agnostic nature, allowing developers to create applications in any language of their choice while leveraging as many of Dapr's Building Blocks as needed.
Sidecars and Architecture
Dapr achieves this by being divided into two distinct parts. The first part is the Dapr runtime, which is the core of Dapr, responsible for orchestration and acting as a portable control plane. The second part is the sidecar, which is unique to each Dapr-enabled application. A sidecar is a secondary process running alongside the application, serving as a transparent companion. When an application needs to use a building block, it communicates through the sidecar, which facilitates the use of the specified component. Integrating with a sidecar is straightforward, as all building blocks are exposed as HTTP or gRPC-based APIs. Applications simply call their own sidecar, which provides access to the necessary APIs to utilize the building blocks.
Buildings Blocks
As of version 1.1, Dapr provides multiple building blocks, with different maturities:
Source: https://docs.dapr.io/images/building_blocks.png
- Service Invocation: Service invocation allows applications to interact through well-defined endpoints using HTTP or gRPC messages. Dapr offers an endpoint that functions as a reverse proxy with integrated service discovery, incorporating distributed tracing and error handling.
- State Management: Application state refers to any data an application needs to retain beyond a single session. Dapr offers key/value-based state and query APIs with pluggable state stores for persistence.
- Pub/Sub Messaging: Pub/Sub is a loosely coupled messaging pattern in which publishers send messages to a topic, and subscribers subscribe to that topic to receive the messages. Dapr facilitates the pub/sub pattern for communication between applications.
- Workflows: The Workflow API allows you to define long-running, persistent processes or data flows that involve multiple microservices using Dapr workflows or workflow components. It can be integrated with other Dapr API building blocks, enabling workflows to invoke other services or retrieve secrets, thus offering flexibility and portability.
- Resource Bindings: A binding provides a two-way connection to an external cloud or on-premise service or system. Dapr enables you to invoke the external service through its binding API and allows your application to be triggered by events from the connected service.
- Actors: An actor is a self-contained unit of computation and state with single-threaded execution. Dapr offers an actor implementation based on the virtual actor pattern, providing a single-threaded programming model and automatically garbage collecting actors when they are not in use.
- Secrets: Dapr offers a secrets building block API that integrates with various secret stores, including public cloud stores, local stores, and Kubernetes, to manage secrets. Services can use the secrets API to retrieve sensitive information, such as a database connection string.
- Configuration: The Configuration API allows you to retrieve and subscribe to application configuration items from supported configuration stores. This enables an application to access specific configuration information, such as during startup or when changes are made in the configuration store.
- Distributed Lock: The distributed lock API allows you to lock a resource, ensuring that multiple instances of an application can access the resource without conflicts and maintain consistency guarantees.
- Cryptography: The Cryptography API allows you to perform cryptographic operations, such as encrypting and decrypting messages, without exposing keys to your application.
Portability is key aka Dapr Components
The impressive aspect of these building blocks is their interchangeability. To use a building block, you first need to configure a component. For example, with Pub/Sub Messaging, Dapr supports a variety of message broker systems such as Redis, Kafka, RabbitMQ, and cloud-based solutions like AWS SNS/SQS or Azure Service Bus. To use RabbitMQ, you would simply configure a component like this:
apiVersion: dapr.io/v1alpha1
kind: Component
metadata:
name: order-pub-sub
spec:
type: pubsub.rabbitmq
version: v1
metadata:
- name: host
value: "amqp://localhost:5672"
scopes:
- orderprocessing
- checkout
Once Dapr has loaded this component, utilizing it becomes a breeze. For example in C#, it would be as simple as:
await client.PublishEventAsync(order-pub-sub, checkout, eventPayload, cancellationToken);
This makes Dapr-enabled applications highly portable across different environments, as the core application code does not change. If you switch from RabbitMQ to Redis, for example, all you need to do is reconfigure the component, and everything will continue to work seamlessly.
Added capabilities
Since the sidecars are a central component, not only in providing APIs for the building blocks but also within the actual traffic flow, they offer additional capabilities in terms of observability, security, and resiliency.
- Observability: Dapr provides distributed tracing, metrics, and logs, all of which can be exported to a receiver of your choice using OpenTelemetry.
- Resiliency: The sidecar manages timeouts, retries/back-offs, and circuit breaking, as well as health checks for both the application and the sidecar itself.
- Security: Connections between sidecars and the control plane are secured using mTLS. Additionally, for service invocation and pub/sub, you can implement access policies to control who can access what, providing fine-grained access control.
These enhanced capabilities make Dapr a powerful tool for managing the complexities of distributed applications.
Is Dapr a Service mesh?
Let's answer that question simply: No, Dapr is not a service mesh. Does it offer overlapping capabilities? Yes, definitely. So, how exactly does Dapr compare to the likes of Linkerd, Istio, or potentially Cilium?
First off, a service mesh focuses primarily on networking inside a cluster, providing capabilities to enhance everything network-related. Dapr, on the other hand, is application-centric. It provides building blocks that make building distributed applications easier and quicker. While both use sidecars, this is a technical implementation detail rather than a defining feature of a service mesh. The overlapping capabilities between service meshes and Dapr include service-to-service encryption (mTLS), service invocation, metrics and tracing, and resiliency features like retries..
Source: https://docs.dapr.io/images/service-mesh.png
Networking-wise, when a Dapr-enabled app calls another app, it uses the application's ID known to Dapr. Dapr then routes that request through the underlying network, which could potentially be a service mesh that handles the actual networking path.
This distinction explains why it's not a matter of choosing Dapr or a service mesh, but rather how Dapr and a service mesh can work together effectively.
Example
Alright, that's been a lot of theory so far. Let's dive into an actual example. Since Dapr is a portable runtime, all it takes to run a Dapr-enabled app is an environment, either self-hosted or within Kubernetes (K8s) with the Dapr runtime installed. For this example, we'll use a simple local Kubernetes cluster (Minikube, Kind, K3s, etc.) and the well-known microservice-demo from Google Cloud, which I've edited to utilize Dapr.
Let's create a quick Kind cluster for this example, though any other local Kubernetes environment will work as well:
kind create cluster -n dapr-demo
Once the cluster is installed, the only thing missing is the actual Dapr runtime. Fortunately, Dapr provides a convenient CLI that we'll use heavily for this demo. To get the runtime into our local cluster, use the following command:
dapr init --dev -k
⌛ Making the jump to hyperspace...
ℹ️ Note: To install Dapr using Helm, see here: https://docs.dapr.io/getting-started/install-dapr-kubernetes/#install-with-helm-advanced
ℹ️ Container images will be pulled from Docker Hub
✅ Deploying the Dapr control plane with latest version to your cluster...
✅ Deploying the Dapr dashboard with latest version to your cluster...
✅ Deploying the Dapr Redis with latest version to your cluster...
✅ Deploying the Dapr Zipkin with latest version to your cluster...
ℹ️ Applying "statestore" component to Kubernetes "default" namespace.
ℹ️ Applying "pubsub" component to Kubernetes "default" namespace.
ℹ️ Applying "appconfig" zipkin configuration to Kubernetes "default" namespace.
✅ Success! Dapr has been installed to namespace dapr-system. To verify, run `dapr status -k' in your terminal. To get started, go here: https://aka.ms/dapr-getting-started
This command will install the following components inside our cluster as part of the Dapr runtime, which we can quickly check with:
dapr status -k
NAME NAMESPACE HEALTHY STATUS REPLICAS VERSION AGE CREATED
dapr-operator dapr-system True Running 1 1.13.5 1d 2024-07-03 15:10.23
dapr-sidecar-injector dapr-system True Running 1 1.13.5 1d 2024-07-03 15:10.23
dapr-dashboard dapr-system True Running 1 0.14.0 1d 2024-07-03 15:10.25
dapr-sentry dapr-system True Running 1 1.13.5 1d 2024-07-03 15:10.23
dapr-placement-server dapr-system True Running 1 1.13.5 1d 2024-07-03 15:10.23
Not only does this command install the Dapr runtime, but it also deploys a default Zipkin installation as a tracing backend and a Redis instance for pub/sub and state store purposes.
For this pub/sub setup, the necessary components will be applied to Kubernetes by default with the --dev command:
dapr components -k
⚠ In future releases, this command will only query the "default" namespace by default. Please use the --namespace flag for a specific namespace, or the --all-namespaces (-A) flag for all namespaces.
NAMESPACE NAME TYPE VERSION SCOPES CREATED AGE
default pubsub pubsub.redis v1 2024-07-08 13:51.37 38s
default statestore state.redis v1 2024-07-08 13:51.36 39s
With the runtime installed and healthy, we can proceed to the next step. The Dapr CLI also has a run command, which can launch apps and sidecars directly through Dapr. Additionally, it has a multi-run capability to start multiple apps (and their sidecars) together, similar to Docker Compose, but Dapr handles the sidecar placement and wiring. In the example repo mentioned above, I've already set this up. Hence, a simple:
kubectl apply -f ./src/emailservice/components/subscription.yml
dapr run -k -f dapr.yaml
This will bring up the entire microservice demo. To see that everything has started, we can use the Dapr dashboard:
dapr dashboard -k
ℹ️ Dapr dashboard found in namespace: dapr-system
ℹ️ Dapr dashboard available at: http://localhost:8080
You can also port-forward the frontend service to access the demo app:
kubectl port-forward -n default svc/frontend 8081:80
Once inside the demo app, you can go through an end-to-end flow, from selecting a product to completing the checkout. After completing the checkout, by checking the email service logs, you should see a result like this:
emailservice {"timestamp": 1720179148.6441565, "severity": "INFO", "name": "emailservice-server", "message": "A request to send order confirmation email for order fcd1bdec-3ac1-11ef-b1a7-faf1d76d4272 to someone@example.com has been received.", "taskName": null}
How does this work
This works by configuring the frontend service to use its sidecar for interservice communication by setting the addresses of those services to the sidecar.
Example:
env:
PRODUCT_CATALOG_SERVICE_ADDR: localhost:50001
AD_SERVICE_ADDR: localhost:50001
CART_SERVICE_ADDR: localhost:50001
CHECKOUT_SERVICE_ADDR: localhost:50001
CURRENCY_SERVICE_ADDR: localhost:50001
SHIPPING_SERVICE_ADDR: localhost:50001
RECOMMENDATION_SERVICE_ADDR: localhost:50001
SHOPPING_ASSISTANT_SERVICE_ADDR: localhost:50001
Now, the frontend service goes through the sidecar rather than directly to the service, allowing for control of the traffic flow. For pub/sub, the checkout service sends a gRPC request to the sidecar to emit the "checkout" event. The sidecar connects to Redis to actually emit the event. The email service's sidecar subscribes to the topic in Redis and, once an event is emitted, wraps the event into an HTTP call to notify the email service. Additionally, in the default Kubernetes configuration, all services communicate using mTLS, ensuring secure communication.
Conclusion and next steps
In conclusion, Dapr stands out as a robust and versatile tool for building cloud-native, distributed applications. Its architecture, based on the separation of the runtime and sidecar, enables seamless integration and flexibility across various programming languages and environments. The array of building blocks, such as Service Invocation, State Management, Pub/Sub Messaging, and many others, allows developers to easily incorporate essential functionalities into their applications.
Dapr's portability is a key advantage, allowing applications to remain consistent across different environments by simply reconfiguring components. This makes it highly adaptable and efficient, particularly in hybrid cloud setups or during migrations. The added features of observability, security, and resiliency further enhance its appeal, providing comprehensive support for modern application needs. Overall, Dapr is a valuable addition to any cloud-native toolkit, offering a comprehensive and flexible solution for managing the complexities of distributed application development and deployment.
More articles
fromManuel Zapf
Modern Microservices: Unleashing the Power of .NET Core, Aspire, and Dapr
I recall the days when writing a web application in C# with .NET meant deploying it on an IIS web server for accessibility. Today, this approach seems outdated, especially with the shift towards microservice-based architectures. Fortunately, Microsoft...
- Software architecture
- Open Source
- Cloud
- Microservices
- Infrastructure as Code
- .NET
- Cloud native
27.6.2024 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
From sidecars to sidecarless: Tracing the evolution of service mesh technologies...
Ever wondered how the technology that seamlessly manages microservices traffic evolved from early implementations to lean, kernel-level solutions? Let's dive into the fascinating journey of service meshes, from Linkerd 1.x to the cutting-edge technologies...
- Cloud
- Networking
- Infrastructure
- Kubernetes
- Linux
22.5.2024 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
Demystifying the Kubernetes Gateway API: What the heck is it and why should...
When Gateway API debuted in October last year, this concluded a nearly four-year-long process that started in summer 2019. Gateway API is the successor of core Ingress definition, aiming towards various goals. This blog post will give a brief overview...
- API
- Open Source
- Cloud
- Networking
- Kubernetes
- Cloud native
15.3.2024 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Cloud-native (application) networking in 2024
It's 2024 and Software is still eating the world. Whether it's powering an e-commerce platform, driving AI applications, or supporting critical business processes within organizations, there's a high likelihood that these applications are running in ...
- Cloud
- Networking
- Infrastructure
- Kubernetes
8.3.2024 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Traefik 2.0 – Configuration & new routing rule syntax
Back in 2015, the first version of the by now famous edge router Traefik saw the light of day. Lots and lots of work has been put into the application, making it one of the most used proxies in the whole containerized infrastructures landscape. Recently...
31.3.2019 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Kubebuilder und ein Custom CRD – Möge die Macht mit dir sein!
Die Kubernetes API stellt bereits eine ganze Menge an verschiedensten Ressourcen für die Container-Orchestrierung bereit: Services, Deployments, Ingress-Objekte, Namespaces, RBAC und viele mehr. Allerdings kann es manchmal nötig sein, diese API um weitere...
- Cloud
- Go
- Kubernetes
12.11.2018 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Your job at codecentric?
Jobs
Agile Developer und Consultant (w/d/m)
Alle Standorte
More articles in this subject area
Discover exciting further topics and let the codecentric world inspire you.
OpenAPI direkt in VS Code schreiben – geht das?
OpenAPI-Spezifikationen (OAS) beschreiben standardisiert und Programmiersprachen-unabhängig HTTP-APIs. Für die Erstellung von OAS gibt es verschiedene Möglichkeiten, häufig werden sie auch generiert. Das ist aber nicht für alle Programmiersprachen und...
- API
- Open Source
28.3.2024 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit
Wie als Software-Entwickler sichtbar werden?
Egal ob Junior, Medior oder Senior, introvertiert oder extrovertiert: Jeder Software-Entwickler kann seine Sichtbarkeit mit unterschiedlichen Werkzeugen erhöhen und sollte dem Thema eine gewisse Bedeutsamkeit beimessen. Die Frage dabei ist nur: wie und...
- Weiterbildung
- Softwareentwicklung
- Community
- Open Source
21.2.2024 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Datenbanken testen mit Testcontainers in Mule4
Hier erfährst du die Möglichkeiten Testcontainers in Mule4 zu nutzen, um deine Datenbankaufrufe zu testen. Vor einiger Zeit hat mein Kollege Christian Langmann eine Blogartikelserie veröffentlicht, in welcher er aufzeigt, wie man in Mule3 Munit-Tests...
- Community
- Softwareentwicklung
- Testing
- API
- Open Source
- Datenbank
- Container
- Integration
19.1.2024 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Mule Flow Landscape: Abhängigkeiten zwischen Mule Flows sichtbar machen
Erfahre, wie du mit dem Tool Mule Flow Landscape den Überblick über alle Mule Flows und deren Abhängigkeiten behältst. Die Integrationsplattform Mule ermöglicht es uns, Integrationen mittels einer Low-Code-Entwicklungsplattform umzusetzen. Die Bausteine...
- Softwareentwicklung
- API
- Open Source
- Dokumentation
- Integration
13.8.2023 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
P5.JS: Zeichnen mit der Open-Source-JavaScript-Bibliothek
Im Rahmen eines kleinen Projekts, bei dem es um das Thema Berechnung von Flugrouten ging, brauchten wir eine einfache und leichtgewichtige Möglichkeit, die Route und andere Bereiche auf der Karte zu visualisieren. Bei der Suche nach einem passenden ...
- JavaScript
- Framework
- Open Source
28.11.2022 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit
Tastaturen selbst bauen
Wir verwenden sie alle jeden Tag: die Tastatur. Aber woraus besteht die Tastatur eigentlich? Wie baue ich eine Tastatur? Und wer legt fest, wie ich an das @ komme? All das haben wir bei einem Ausflug auf Texel erfahren und selbst Tastaturen gebaut. Dieser...
- Raspberry Pi
- Open Source
31.10.2022 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
PDF-Generierung aus dem Container – speedata Publisher
Nach fast fünf Jahren bei codecentric ist es nun endlich so weit, dass ich auf meine Zeit vor codecentric zurückblicke und ein Thema betrachten möchte, das immer noch viele Menschen im Rahmen von Softwareentwicklungsprojekten bewegt: die Generierung ...
- Open Source
- Container
- Go
9.3.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Keycloak-Konfiguration mit Terraform
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) ist heutzutage aus der modernen IT-Landschaft nicht mehr wegzudenken. Red Hat beschreibt den Begriff wie folgt:Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is the managing and provisioning of infrastructure through code instead of through...
- DevOps
- Infrastructure
- IT-Security
- CI/CD
- Keycloak
- Open Source
2.3.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit
Process Mining mit bupaR
Process Mining schafft Transparenz darüber, was wirklich in Unternehmen geschieht. Im Prozessmanagement werden die Idealvorstellungen eines Prozesses meist langwierig definiert. In der Praxis ist die Qualität dieser Beschreibungen jedoch oft nicht eindeutig...
- Open Source
- Data
- Process Management
5.5.2020 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
Hyperledger Fabric CouchDB lässt meine Cloud-Rechnung explodieren
Hyperledger Fabric ist eine hervorragende DLT-Plattform und bietet großartige Anpassungsmöglichkeiten. Eine Möglichkeit davon ist es, verschiedene Datenbanken zur Speicherung von Blockchain -Daten zu nutzen. Die empfohlene und am besten unterstützte ...
- Blockchain
- Datenbank
- Infrastructure
- Open Source
9.1.2020 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong API-Gateway – Observability mit Prometheus, Grafana und OpsGenie
Im vorherigen Blogpost habe ich das bestehende Demo-Setup um decK und Konga erweitert. Nun soll es darum gehen, die vorhandenen Daten der APIs sichtbarer werden zu lassen. Hierzu möchte ich zwei Observability Patterns, nämlich Monitoring und Alerting...
- Softwarearchitektur
- Atlassian
- Microservices
- Open Source
- API
- APM
19.12.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Kong API Gateway – Deklarative Konfiguration mit decK und Visualisierung...
Seit dem letzten Post ist eine neue Version (1.4 ) des Kong API Gateways veröffentlicht worden. Die größte Neuerung stellt die /status-Route dar. Über diese lässt sich der Status eines Gateways direkt abfragen. Anfang Dezember ist auch ein Patch-Release...
- Open Source
- Softwarearchitektur
- API
- Microservices
12.12.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit
Play-with-Docker: Container-Workshops auf AWS
Kubernetes- und Docker-Workshops sind sehr schwer vorzubereiten, Play-with-Docker und Play-with-Kubernetes können dabei aber eine große Hilfe sein. Die Dokumentation dazu ist leider nicht sehr umfangreich, wie man es schnell und einfach installieren ...
- Infrastructure
- Cloud
- DevOps
- Container
- Kubernetes
- Open Source
22.11.2019 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit
Kubernetes Operator: Operations-Wissen als Code
In diesem Artikel erkläre ich, was ein Kubernetes Operator ist und wie er aufgebaut ist. Anschließend zeige ich euch, wie man seinen ersten eigenen Kubernetes Operator in Go schreibt.Was ist ein Kubernetes OperatorEin Kubernetes Operator hilft, eine ...
- Infrastructure
- Open Source
- DevOps
- Go
- Kubernetes
29.10.2019 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit
REST: Standardisierte Fehlermeldungen mittels RFC 7807 Problem Details
REST-Fehlermeldungen: Einleitung Wenn man eine REST-Schnittstelle implementiert, kommt schnell die Frage auf, wie man Fehler am besten zurückgibt. Die erste und naheliegendste Option sind die HTTP-Statuscodes (4xx, 5xx je nach Problem) – diese sind ....
- Microservices
- Python
- Spring
- Softwareentwicklung
- API
- Open Source
10.9.2019 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
API-Management mit Kong – Ein Update und mehr
Seit dem letzten Blogpost zu diesem Thema von Alexander Melnyk sind fast zwei Jahre vergangen, und es ist in Sachen „API-Management mit Kong“ eine Menge passiert. Daher war es an der Zeit, zum einen die Inhalte des Posts von Alexander zu aktualisieren...
- Open Source
- Python
- Softwarearchitektur
- API
- Microservices
3.9.2019 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit
Abweichungen zwischen Spezifikation und REST-API mit hikaku erkennen
Wenn man eine REST-API mit dem Contract-first-Ansatz erstellt, verwendet man vermutlich Codegenerierung oder einen anderen Weg, um sicherzustellen, dass die Spezifikation und die Implementierung im Laufe der Zeit inhaltlich gleich bleiben. In diesem ...
- Microservices
- Open Source
- Testing
8.3.2019 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit
Continuous Integration von Hyperledger-Composer-Anwendungen mit Gitlab...
In meinem vorherigen Artikel „Hyperledger-Fabric-Test-Netzwerk mit Ansible auf AWS aufsetzen “ habe ich eine einfache Möglichkeit vorgestellt, VM-Instanzen in der Cloud mittels Ansible mit der nötigen Software zu provisionieren, um eine Hyperledger-Fabric...
- CI/CD
- Blockchain
- Open Source
18.10.2018 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Hyperledger-Fabric-Test-Netzwerk mit Ansible auf AWS aufsetzen
Aus Unzufriedenheit mit bisherigen Cloud-basierten Lösungen zum Thema Hyperledger möchte ich in diesem Artikel das automatisierte Aufsetzen einer Testumgebung für Fabric (ein Fabric-Test-Netzwerk) motivieren und erläutern.Vorsicht: Dieser Artikel stammt...
- Infrastructure
- Blockchain
- Open Source
12.8.2018 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit
Edge Computing und Industrial IoT mit Apache Edgent und Apache PLC4X
Immer mehr vernetzte Devices produzieren immer mehr Daten. Industrie 4.0 ist in aller Munde. Nur: Wie kommen wir an die Daten im industriellen Umfeld? Wie gehen wir mit den damit einhergehenden Datenmengen um? Wie nutzen wir die beschränkten Möglichkeiten...
- Open Source
- IoT
- IIoT
26.6.2018 | 18 Minuten Lesezeit
Gemeinsam bessere Projekte umsetzen.
Wir helfen deinem Unternehmen.
Du stehst vor einer großen IT-Herausforderung? Wir sorgen für eine maßgeschneiderte Unterstützung. Informiere dich jetzt.
Hilf uns, noch besser zu werden.
Wir sind immer auf der Suche nach neuen Talenten. Auch für dich ist die passende Stelle dabei.
Blog author
Manuel Zapf
Solution Architect
Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.
Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.