Bootstrapping Crossplane with ArgoCD

After going into detail about why the integration of Crossplane and ArgoCD is a great way to unlock a new level of GitOps, I promised to dive into the details of such a setup. Here we are! Let's have a look at the basic steps how to use Crossplane together with ArgoCD.
If you have read my introductory blog post, you also know what the architectural overview of an integration of Crossplane and ArgoCD looks like (if not: just have a look into the last paragraph Adding Crossplane to apply GitOps to infrastructure provisioning (100% Pull)). In the current post we will concentrate on the pipeline described in the bottom of the full overview: The bootstrapping of a management cluster with ArgoCD and Crossplane:
Prerequisites: a management cluster for ArgoCD and Crossplane
Building a control plane based architecture means: we need a management cluster to rule our infrastructure & deployments. We can circumvent this "chicken and egg problem" (as my colleague Manuel stated :) ) in a variety of ways. One of the simplest solution is to use Kubernetes in Docker (kind) for the management cluster. Therefore we have to install
kind together with other tools we need. On a Mac this can be done via homebrew:
1brew install kind helm kubectl kustomize argocd
These other tools include the CLIs of the Kubernetes package manager helm, Kustomize,
argocd and mighty
kubectl. Also having k9s installed isn't a bad idea. As we're using
kind, I assume you also have a running Docker installation.
Now we have everything in place to spin up a local
kind cluster
1kind create cluster --image kindest/node:v1.30.4 --wait 5m
Pre-install preparations: Configure ArgoCD for Crossplane
Before even starting to install ArgoCD, we should be aware of some necessary configuration details in order to let Argo run smootly with Crossplane. For now we can ignore the mentioned health status configuration in the docs, since
"Some checks are supported by the community directly in Argo’s repository. For example the
Providerfrom
pkg.crossplane.iohas already been declared which means there is no further configuration needed."
So we should focus on the configuration of the annotation based resource tracking in ArgoCD and the exclusion of Crossplane generated
ProviderConfigUsage CRDs.
Configure annotation based resource tracking in ArgoCD
As the docs state:
"There are different ways to configure how Argo CD tracks resources. With Crossplane, you need to configure Argo CD to use Annotation based resource tracking."
You may have already used ArgoCD with resource tracking via the well-known label
app.kubernetes.io/instance, which is the default resource tracking mode. But from ArgoCD 2.2 on there are additional ways of tracking resources. One of them is the annotation based resource tracking. This has some advantages:
"The advantages of using the tracking id annotation is that there are no clashes any more with other Kubernetes tools and Argo CD is never confused about the owner of a resource. The annotation+label can also be used if you want other tools to understand resources managed by Argo CD."
The resource tracking method has to be configured inside the
argocd-cm ConfigMap using the
application.resourceTrackingMethod field:
1apiVersion: v1 2kind: ConfigMap 3metadata: 4 name: argocd-cm 5data: 6 # Set Resource Tracking Method (see https://docs.crossplane.io/knowledge-base/integrations/argo-cd-crossplane/#set-resource-tracking-method) 7 application.resourceTrackingMethod: annotation
Exclude Crossplane generated ProviderConfigUsage CRDs
The second necessary configuration refers to the exclusion of Crossplane generated
ProviderConfigUsage CRDs:
Crossplane providers generates a
ProviderConfigUsagefor each of the managed resource (MR) it handles. This resource enable representing the relationship between MR and a ProviderConfig so that the controller can use it as finalizer when a ProviderConfig is deleted. End-users of Crossplane are not expected to interact with this resource.
Imagine having a lot of Crossplane Resources that you want to work with. Just like it is shown in the following image. One of the issues is that the ArgoCD UI reactivity can be impacted and become slow and confusing:
And because these resources don't give us anymore insights, we can safely remove them as ArgoCD resources. Therefore we should also configure the
ProviderConfigUsage exclusion in the
argocd-cm ConfigMap:
1apiVersion: v1 2kind: ConfigMap 3metadata: 4 name: argocd-cm 5data: 6 ... 7 # Set Resource Exclusion (see https://docs.crossplane.io/knowledge-base/integrations/argo-cd-crossplane/#set-resource-exclusion) 8 resource.exclusions: | 9 - apiGroups: 10 - "*" 11 kinds: 12 - ProviderConfigUsage
We will actually configure all this while installing ArgoCD in a second. But the question is: where exactly can we change parameters of the
argocd-cm ConfigMap in ArgoCD?
Install ArgoCD into the management cluster
This question boils down to another question on a higher level: How do we install ArgoCD and change the ConfigMap in a flexible and GitOps-style way? Ideally also in a renovatebot-enabled fashion. I stumbled upon this question already some time ago and found that the use of Kustomize as is a great solution here (which is also described in the Argo docs).
In fact the ArgoCD team itself uses Kustomize to deploy their own ArgoCD instances. A live deployment is available here and the configuration used can be found on GitHub.
Using Kustomize enables a great way of declaritively changing configuration in ConfigMaps, while using the default installation method (which is this install.yaml). And at the same time staying upgradable via Renovate.
You can find the fully comprehensible code for everything in this blog post on GitHub.
So let's first create a directory
argocd/install in the root of our repository. Therein we create a file called
kustomization.yaml with the following contents:
1apiVersion: kustomize.config.k8s.io/v1beta1 2kind: Kustomization 3 4resources: 5- github.com/argoproj/argo-cd//manifests/cluster-install?ref=v2.12.2 6- argocd-namespace.yaml 7 8## changes to config maps 9patches: 10- path: argocd-cm-patch.yaml 11 12namespace: argocd
Under the
resources parameter you can see a link to a ArgoCD installation manifest, followed by the ArgoCD version tag. This is a great way of enabling Renovate to keep our setup up-to-date automatically.
As Kustomize has the ability to use patch files, we can also create a file
argocd-cm-patch.yaml in
argocd/install. Here we can configure both the annotation based resource tracking mode and exclude the Crossplane generated ProviderConfigUsage CRDs from ArgoCD:
1apiVersion: v1 2kind: ConfigMap 3metadata: 4 name: argocd-cm 5data: 6 # Set Resource Tracking Method (see https://docs.crossplane.io/knowledge-base/integrations/argo-cd-crossplane/#set-resource-tracking-method) 7 application.resourceTrackingMethod: annotation 8 # Set Resource Exclusion (see https://docs.crossplane.io/knowledge-base/integrations/argo-cd-crossplane/#set-resource-exclusion) 9 resource.exclusions: | 10 - apiGroups: 11 - "*" 12 kinds: 13 - ProviderConfigUsage
Additionally to our ConfigMap patch we create another file argocd-namespace.yaml, that will automatically create the namespace
argocd for us:
1apiVersion: v1 2kind: Namespace 3metadata: 4 name: argocd
With this simple manifest and it's integration into our
kustomization.yaml, we don't need to explicitely run
kubectl create namespace argocd.
Now we have everything prepared to install ArgoCD via Kustomize. Simply run a
kubectl apply -k aimed to our previously created directory:
1kubectl apply -k argocd/install
Before moving to the next steps, we should wait for ArgoCD to deploy all it's components successfully. Therefore we can run a
kubectl wait in the console, which will return a
condition met if Argo is fully available:
1kubectl wait --for=condition=ready pod -l app.kubernetes.io/name=argocd-server --namespace argocd --timeout=300s
Accessing the ArgoCD UI
Since we're using ArgoCD, we should also be able to access it's fantastic UI in our browser. Therefore we first need to obtain the initial password for the
admin user on the command line:
1kubectl -n argocd get secret argocd-initial-admin-secret -o jsonpath="{.data.password}" | base64 -d; echo
In order to make the
argocd-server available outside of our management cluster we have multiple options. One of the simplest is a
port-forward:
1kubectl port-forward -n argocd --address='0.0.0.0' service/argocd-server 8080:80
Now we can access the ArgoCD UI inside our Browser at http://localhost:8080 using
admin user and the obtained password.
Remember to change the initial password in production environments!
A simple Helm chart
At this point, a question popped up in my head: Is it possible to use a GitOps-style approach right here to install Crossplane? Let's try it.
There are some options to install Crossplane. I wanted to achieve the same level of Renovate-enabled installation for Crossplane, as we implemented it for ArgoCD. As Renovate needs a dependency file to look at, we can create a simple local Helm chart as explained here. This will enable Renovat to automatically update our Crossplane version in our bootstrap setup while having a great ArgoCD integration at the same time.
Therefore let's create another directory in the root of our repository called
crossplane. Inside of it we can create our local chart as
Chart.yaml:
1apiVersion: v2 2type: application 3name: crossplane-argocd 4version: 0.0.0 # unused 5appVersion: 0.0.0 # unused 6dependencies: 7 - name: crossplane 8 repository: https://charts.crossplane.io/stable 9 version: 1.16.0
As we're going "full GitOps" this Helm chart needs to be picked up by Argo in a declarative GitOps way (not through the UI). But as this is a non-standard Helm Chart, we need to define a
Secret first as the docs state:
"Non standard Helm Chart repositories have to be registered explicitly. Each repository must have url, type and name fields."
As we will expand the Crossplane bootstrapping throughout the course of this (and follow up) blog post(s), we should also create a new folder in our already created
argocd directory:
argocd/crossplane-bootstrap. Inside of this we can now create a manifest for the needed Secret in the file
crossplane-helm-secret.yaml:
1apiVersion: v1 2kind: Secret 3metadata: 4 name: crossplane-helm-repo 5 namespace: argocd 6 labels: 7 argocd.argoproj.io/secret-type: repository 8stringData: 9 name: crossplane 10 url: https://charts.crossplane.io/stable 11 type: helm
In order to get this to work we need to apply it to our management cluster:
1kubectl apply -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-helm-secret.yaml
Bootstrap Crossplane with ArgoCD
It's now time to define an ArgoCD
Application for Crossplane. This way we can tell ArgoCD in a declarative way to use our simple Helm Chart to manage the Crossplane installation. Let's create the manifest in argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane.yaml:
1# The ArgoCD Application for crossplane core components themselves 2--- 3apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1 4kind: Application 5metadata: 6 name: crossplane 7 namespace: argocd 8 finalizers: 9 - resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io 10spec: 11 project: default 12 source: 13 repoURL: https://github.com/jonashackt/crossplane-argocd 14 targetRevision: HEAD 15 path: crossplane 16 destination: 17 server: https://kubernetes.default.svc 18 namespace: crossplane-system 19 syncPolicy: 20 automated: 21 prune: true 22 syncOptions: 23 - CreateNamespace=true 24 retry: 25 limit: 1 26 backoff: 27 duration: 5s 28 factor: 2 29 maxDuration: 1m
As you can see we're using a special
finalizer here:
"Without the
resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io finalizer, deleting an application will not delete the resources it manages. To perform a cascading delete, you must add the finalizer. See App Deletion."
In other words, if we would run
kubectl delete -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane.yaml, Crossplane wouldn't be undeployed as we may think. Only the ArgoCD
Application would be deleted, but Crossplane Pods etc. would still be running.
Additionally we defined the
spec.source to use our repository url via the
repoURL parameter. Here you need to configure the Git repository. ArgoCD will later observe for manifests and changes of these over time. Since we created a
crossplane directory in that exact repository, we defined the
path accordingly.
In the
destination field we configured to simply use our management cluster where the
server parameter points to our local
kind cluster - the home of our installed ArgoCD. As a
namespace we use
crossplane-system, which is the exact namespace Crossplane wants to be deployed to.
Finally we define some details about how the Crossplane deployment should be handled in the
syncPolicy parameters. The first thing here is to fully enable the "100% Pull" GitOps-style behavior in ArgoCD by using
syncPolicy:automated. With that our CI/CD pipelines do not need access to our clusters anymore and the GitOps operator pattern will take over any deployments. We also add the
prune:ture configuration. This way ArgoCD will automatically delete Crossplane resources that aren't defined in Git anymore.
We also use
syncOptions: - CreateNamespace=true here to let Argo create the crossplane
crossplane-system namespace for us automatically. Lastly we define some
retry configurations for the Crossplane deployment.
Now it's time to finally let ArgoCD deploy Crossplane. Simply add our defined ArgoCD
Application to the management cluster:
1kubectl apply -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane.yaml
Now ArgoCD will take care of the Crossplane core components deployment! We can now look over Argo's shoulder as it does it's work by having a look into the ArgoCD UI:
As you can see all the Crossplane components like the Crossplane operator, webhooks, the rbac-manager etc. are beeing deployed.
Bootstrapping Crossplane with ArgoCD is fun
To wrap up this post we already did the groundwork for a great GitOps setup! We created a management cluster based on
kind and had a look into the pre-install configuration requirements to get Crossplane smoothly working together with ArgoCD.
We also installed ArgoCD in an extensible manner with the help of Kustomize, while at the same time making this setup suitable for Renovate. We achieved the same for the Crossplane installation through the use of a local Helm chart. Finally using an ArgoCD
Application to let Argo manage the Crossplane installation is pretty cool and adheres to our GitOps principles.
But there are some topics left: We want to also install and configure Crossplane Providers (like the AWS Provider). And extending the Crossplane configuration we will also come to the need for some kind of all-in-one setup for all the moving parts. Finally we want to see some cloud resources beeing provisioned by Crossplane triggered through ArgoCD, right?! We will have a look into how all this can be achieved in the next upcoming blog post. Stay tuned!
