Beliebte Suchanfragen
Logo der codecentric AG, einem in Deutschland führenden IT-Consulting Unternehmen
Hamburger Menu
Logo der codecentric AG, einem in Deutschland führenden IT-Consulting Unternehmen
    //

    Going full GitOps with Crossplane & ArgoCD

    9.9.2024 | 12 minutes of reading time

    In the last post we already deployed Crossplane with ArgoCD in a GitOps-fashion. But what about Crossplane providers and their configuration? And can't we optimize the boostrapping with the ArgoCD App-of-Apps pattern? We can! And we'll also provision some infrastructure in AWS...

    This is the second part of an in-depth guide on how to bootstrap Crossplane with ArgoCD. If you followed along the first post, you should already have Kubernetes in Docker (kind) running as a management cluster including ArgoCD, which manages the Crossplane installation through an Argo Application. But although Crossplane is running, we'll also need to install and configure Crossplane providers in order to get Crossplane ready to provision cloud resources.

    So let's enhance the first blog post's setup. Here's a sketch of the idea behind this blog post:

    At the end of this post we should be able to provision AWS resources (like an S3 Bucket) with Crossplane and Argo. So let's jump right in and start with the AWS Provider configuration.

    Again you can find the fully comprehensible code for everything mentioned in this blog post on GitHub.

    Create Crossplane AWS Provider Secret

    Throughout this post we will use the AWS provider for S3 as an example of the many available Crossplane providers. Before you get started, be sure to have a working and authenticated installation of the aws CLI.

    Now as we need to give the Crossplane AWS provider the possibility to create resources in AWS, we must provide it with credentials of our IAM account. Therefore let's create a file called aws-creds.conf with the following contents:

    1echo "[default]
2aws_access_key_id = $(aws configure get aws_access_key_id)
3aws_secret_access_key = $(aws configure get aws_secret_access_key)
4" > aws-creds.conf

    Don't ever check this file into source control - it holds your AWS credentials! To prevent that I added *-creds.conf to the .gitignore file in this post's example repository.

    Using this file we can now create a Secret that the Crossplane AWS Provider will be able to consume:

    1kubectl create secret generic aws-creds -n crossplane-system --from-file=creds=./aws-creds.conf

    In an upcoming blog post I will show a different approach to the use of a local Secret by integrating an external secrets provider into the setup.

    Install Crossplane AWS S3 Provider with ArgoCD

    As the Upbound providers for Crossplane implement the broadest spectrum of Cloud provider resources, we will be focussing on them throughout this post. Therefore let's create a new directory upbound/provider-aws in the root of our repository. This directory will hold every Upbound provider featured in the AWS family (S3, IAM, EC2, EKS, etc.).

    If you want to learn more about the migration from community developed Crossplane providers to the Upbound providers and the following split into provider families, have a look at this post.

    Inside of upbound/provider-aws let's create another directory provider. In there we can create a the Provider manifest for the AWS S3 provider in the file upbound/provider-aws/provider/upbound-provider-aws-s3.yaml:

    1apiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1
2kind: Provider
3metadata:
4  name: upbound-provider-aws-s3
5spec:
6  package: xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-aws-s3:v1.12.0
7  packagePullPolicy: Always
8  revisionActivationPolicy: Automatic
9  revisionHistoryLimit: 1

    Now how do we let ArgoCD manage and deploy the provider to our management cluster? Therefore we create a new ArgoCD Application CRD in the already present directory argocd/crossplane-bootstrap called argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-provider-aws.yaml with the following contents:

    1apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1
2kind: Application
3metadata:
4  name: crossplane-provider-aws-s3
5  namespace: argocd
6  finalizers:
7    - resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io
8spec:
9  project: default
10  source:
11    path: upbound/provider-aws/config
12    repoURL: https://github.com/jonashackt/crossplane-argocd
13    targetRevision: HEAD
14  destination:
15    namespace: default
16    server: https://kubernetes.default.svc
17  # Using syncPolicy.automated here, otherwise the deployement of our Crossplane provider will fail with
18  # 'Resource not found in cluster: pkg.crossplane.io/v1/Provider:provider-aws-s3'
19  syncPolicy:
20    automated: 
21      prune: true

    As already used in the previous post we use the spec.source.path to define a directory that contains our manifest(s) for ArgoCD to pick them up.

    A crucial point here is to use the syncPolicy.automated flag as described in the docs. As shown with the Crossplane deployment in the first blog post the automated syncPolicy makes sure that the Application's child apps are automatically created, synced, and deleted when the manifest is changed (aka ArgoCD's "true" GitOps feature). Without the syncPolicy configuration the deployment of the Crossplane provider-aws-s3 will give the following error:

    1Resource not found in cluster: pkg.crossplane.io/v1/Provider:upbound-provider-aws-s3

    We also use the finalizer resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io like we did with the Crossplane core components. This way a kubectl delete -f will also undeploy all components of our Provider upbound-provider-aws-s3.

    Let's apply this ArgoCD Application to our cluster now:

    1kubectl apply -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-provider-aws.yaml

    Here we're expecting to encounter an error. Having a look into the ArgoCD UI at http://localhost:8080 you should spot it while Argo tries to sync our Application:

    1The Kubernetes API could not find aws.upbound.io/ProviderConfig for requested resource default/default. Make sure the "ProviderConfig" CRD is installed on the destination cluster.

    That's no big deal, we'll fix that one in a second.

    Install AWS Provider ProviderConfig with ArgoCD

    To get our Provider finally working we also need to create a ProviderConfig accordingly that will tell our Crossplane Provider where to find it's AWS credentials. Therefore we create a new directory config inside our already existing upbound/provider-aws folder inheriting a new file upbound/provider-aws/config/provider-aws-config.yaml:

    1apiVersion: aws.upbound.io/v1beta1
2kind: ProviderConfig
3metadata:
4  name: default
5spec:
6  credentials:
7    source: Secret
8    secretRef:
9      namespace: crossplane-system
10      name: aws-creds
11      key: creds

    Be aware that the secretRef.name and secretRef.key have to match the fields of the provider Secret we already created earlier.

    Crossplane resources use the ProviderConfig named default if no specific ProviderConfig is specified. So this ProviderConfig will be the default for all AWS resources.

    To let ArgoCD manage and deploy our ProviderConfig we create a new ArgoCD Application CRD inside the directory argocd/crossplane-bootstrap called argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-provider-aws-config.yaml. This time the Application spec.source.path points to upbound/provider-aws/config:

    1apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1
2kind: Application
3metadata:
4  name: provider-aws-config
5  namespace: argocd
6  finalizers:
7    - resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io
8spec:
9  project: default
10  source:
11    path: upbound/provider-aws/config
12    repoURL: https://github.com/jonashackt/crossplane-argocd
13    targetRevision: HEAD
14  destination:
15    namespace: default
16    server: https://kubernetes.default.svc
17  # Using syncPolicy.automated here, otherwise the deployement of our Crossplane provider will fail with
18  # 'Resource not found in cluster: pkg.crossplane.io/v1/Provider:provider-aws-s3'
19  syncPolicy:
20    automated: 
21      prune: true

    That should be our final bit to get the AWS Provider working in our Setup. Don't forget to apply it via:

    1kubectl apply -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-provider-aws-config.yaml

    We finally managed to let ArgoCD deploy the Crossplane core components together with the AWS Provider and ProviderConfig correctly:

    Using ArgoCD's SyncWaves feature to deploy Crossplane components

    While our setup is already fully working in a GitOps fashion, something bothered me. We now have a lot of ArgoCD Application files, that need to be applied in a specific order. And imagine if we would enhance our setup even further (e.g. by integrating the External Secrets Operator or other Crossplane providers). Wouldn't it be much better to have a single manifest defining the whole Crossplane setup incl. core components, Provider, ProviderConfig?

    Maybe a naive approach could be to implement an Application that points to a directory where all manifests reside at the same time. But with this aproach we'll run into errors like following:

    1The Kubernetes API could not find aws.upbound.io/ProviderConfig for requested resource default/default. Make sure the "ProviderConfig" CRD is installed on the destination cluster.

    The issue here is that the order of deployment wouldn't be clear. For example the Provider manifests need to be deployed before the ProviderConfig. Otherwise the deployment fails because of missing CRDs. But wasn't Argo's SyncWaves feature designed for exactly such a scenario?

    Sure but using Argo's SyncWaves alone doesn't seem to help here. I tried to use them at Crossplane manifests and got confused, since the deployment didn't work as expected. Finally I understood: To use the SyncWaves feature for our Crossplane ArgoCD deployment, one would need to add the argocd.argoproj.io/sync-wave annotations on every of the Crossplane Provider's Kubernetes objects. And thus alter the manifests to add the annotation... But isn't there another ArgoCD feature we could combine together with SyncWaves to achieve our goal of a single Crossplane deployment manifest?!

    App of Apps for Crossplane bootstrapping

    Entering ArgoCD's App of Apps pattern. ArgoCD Applications can be used inside ArgoCD Applications too, since they are normal Kubernetes CRDs. So if we would have an Application for every component we want to deploy, we could use SyncWaves to define the exact deployment order. And at the same time avoiding the need to alter any Crossplane manifest itself.

    So first we should start to define a new top level Application (aka "App of Apps") that manages our whole Crossplane setup. I created my App of Apps definition in the file argocd/crossplane-bootstrap.yaml:

    1# The ArgoCD App of Apps for all Crossplane components
2---
3apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1
4kind: Application
5metadata:
6  name: crossplane-bootstrap
7  namespace: argocd
8  finalizers:
9    - resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io
10spec:
11  project: default
12  source:
13    repoURL: https://github.com/jonashackt/crossplane-argocd
14    targetRevision: HEAD
15    path: argocd/crossplane-bootstrap
16  destination:
17    server: https://kubernetes.default.svc
18    namespace: crossplane-system
19  syncPolicy:
20    automated:
21      prune: true    
22    syncOptions:
23    - CreateNamespace=true
24    retry:
25      limit: 1
26      backoff:
27        duration: 5s 
28        factor: 2 
29        maxDuration: 1m

    As you can see this Application will look for manifests inside the directory argocd/crossplane-bootstrap in our repository. And luckily all our Crossplane components are already defined there as ArgoCD Application manifests :)

    Also in our App of Apps we shouldn't forget to define the finalizers finalizers: - resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io again. Otherwise the Applications managed by this App of Apps won't be deleted and will still be running, if we'd only delete the App of Apps!

    You might ask: why not use ApplicationSets instead of App of Apps? The Argo devs tell us: App of Apps is not depreciated. "The idea of deploying Applications (which are just Kubernetes resources) from another Application is fundamental to how Argo CD works. It would be difficult to remove even if we wanted to."

    Combining SyncWaves with the App of Apps Pattern

    Now we have everything in place to combine Argo's SyncWaves feature with our use of the App of Apps pattern. Using SyncWaves we can define the exact order in which an Application (representing a Crossplane component each) needs to be deployed by ArgoCD.

    Let's now prepare each Application inside the argocd/crossplane-bootstrap directory to finally use SyncWaves. First we need to deploy the Crossplane Helm Secret, so we add the annotations: argocd.argoproj.io/sync-wave configuration to it's metadata:

    1metadata:
2  annotations:
3    argocd.argoproj.io/sync-wave: "0"

    We use sync-wave: "0" here, to define it as the earliest stage of our Argo App of Apps deployment. We could use negative numbers though, but for simplicity let's start at zero.

    For more info about the Helm Secret and Crossplane core component deployments, I suggest to have a look into the previous post.

    Then we need to deploy the Crossplane core components, defined in argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane.yaml. There we add the next SyncWave as sync-wave: "1":

    1metadata:
2  annotations:
3    argocd.argoproj.io/sync-wave: "1"

    You get the point! We also add the sync-wave annotation to the AWS Provider in argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-provider-aws.yaml (sync-wave: "2") and the ProviderConfig at argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-provider-config-aws.yaml (sync-wave: "3").

    If we finished adding the argocd.argoproj.io/sync-wave annotations to all our Argo Applications inside of argocd/crossplane-bootstrap, we should have everything in place to use our Crossplane App of Apps in Argo. If you followed along these post's steps, you may need to delete all components previously deployed:

    1kubectl delete -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-helm-secret.yaml
2kubectl delete -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane.yaml
3kubectl delete -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-provider-aws.yaml
4kubectl delete -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap/crossplane-provider-aws-config.yaml

    This overview of manifests to delete makes us aware again of the benefits of having only a single manifest for Crossplane deployment (and just image integrating even more components into the setup).

    Now we are able to finally apply our Crossplane App of Apps in Argo:

    1kubectl apply -n argocd -f argocd/crossplane-bootstrap.yaml

    And it's like magic! All our Crossplane components get deployed step by step in correct order:

    If we have a look into crossplane-bootstrap App of Apps we see all the needed components to deploy a running Crossplane installation using ArgoCD (which I found is super nice):

    So this looks like a viable setup of Crossplane and ArgoCD! The only thing missing now is to show it can provision real infrastructure in AWS.

    Provisioning Cloud resources with Crossplane and ArgoCD

    For simplicity reasons let's provision a simple S3 Bucket in AWS (more complex infrastructure will work nearly the same way). The easiest way to provision cloud resources with Crossplane is to use the Managed Resources (MRs) delivered by the Crossplane provider. If you want to learn more about the basic concepts of Crossplane, have a look at this blog post I wrote a while ago.

    The Upbound AWS S3 provider docs aid us with some help on how to use the Bucket resource. So let's create another directory in the root of our repository called infrastructure/s3. Therein we then create a new manifest called infrastructure/s3/simple-bucket.yaml with the following contents:

    1apiVersion: s3.aws.upbound.io/v1beta1
2kind: Bucket
3metadata:
4  name: crossplane-argocd-s3-bucket
5spec:
6  forProvider:
7    region: eu-central-1
8  providerConfigRef:
9    name: default

    In this simple example the only relevant configuration is the AWS region eu-central-1 for our S3 Bucket.

    Remember we want ArgoCD to trigger Crossplane, which in turn should provision our S3 Bucket in AWS. So we again need an ArgoCD Application manifest here.

    Therefore let's create a new folder infrastructure in the argocd directory, since the Crossplane provisioned infrastructure may not automatically be part of the bootstrap setup (in fact it would not even be part of the repository in a production setup). Inside the argocd/infrastructure folder let's create our Application called argocd/infrastructure/aws-s3.yaml:

    1# The ArgoCD Application for all Crossplane Managed Resources
2---
3apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1
4kind: Application
5metadata:
6  name: aws-s3
7  namespace: argocd
8  finalizers:
9    - resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io
10spec:
11  project: default
12  source:
13    repoURL: https://github.com/jonashackt/crossplane-argocd
14    targetRevision: HEAD
15    path: infrastructure
16  destination:
17    namespace: default
18    server: https://kubernetes.default.svc
19  syncPolicy:
20    automated:
21      prune: true    
22    retry:
23      limit: 5
24      backoff:
25        duration: 5s 
26        factor: 2 
27        maxDuration: 1m

    Applying this Application to our management cluster we now tell ArgoCD to trigger Crossplane that in turn should create our S3 Bucket. Let's apply it with:

    1kubectl apply -f argocd/infrastructure/aws-s3.yaml

    If everything went fine, the Argo app should look Healthy like this:

    And inside the AWS console, there should be a new S3 Bucket provisioned:

    ArgoCD & Crossplane unlock a new GitOps level

    We managed to put the final bits together to get Crossplane completely working with ArgoCD. Therefore we configured authentication to AWS and installed the Upbound AWS S3 provider. The ProviderConfig provides the AWS credentials to the AWS provider.

    Although already working, we saw the possible benefits of a single entrypoint to take care of the whole Crossplane installation & provider configuration. Therefore we explored the benefits of combining ArgoCD's SyncWave feature together with the App-of-Apps pattern. Now we have a single manifest to apply to ArgoCD, which now takes over to install and manage all the moving parts of Crossplane. Right now they don't seem to be that many of them, but looking towards integrating multiple Crossplane providers and concepts like external secret stores etc. this should make for a future proof setup.

    We also finally verified if our setup fully works by provisioning a S3 Bucket through an Crossplane Managed Resource in AWS.

    But as you may already guessed it: There's even more to do! I already often mentioned the external secret store as an alternative to the local authentication Secret our setup currently uses. We should also have a look at provisioning a more complex infrastructure like an AWS EKS cluster and registering that as a deployment cluster in ArgoCD. And maybe even deploy a microservice application onto the newly created cluster... I hope to come up with follow up blog posts for this topics soon.

    share post

    Likes

    0

    Blog author

    Jonas Hecht

    Senior Solution Architect

    Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.

    Do you still have questions? Just send me a message.

    //

    More articles

    fromJonas Hecht

    Bootstrapping Crossplane with ArgoCD

    After going into detail about why the integration of Crossplane and ArgoCD is a great way to unlock a new level of GitOps, I promised to dive into the details of such a setup. Here we are! Let's have a look at the basic steps how to use Crossplane together...

    • Infrastructure as Code
    • Platform engineering
    • DevOps
    • Cloud native

    2.9.2024 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    From Classic CI/CD to GitOps with ArgoCD & Crossplane

    Lately I found a passion in integrating Crossplane with ArgoCD and finally wanted to write about all the steps needed to create a full blown working setup of both. Just as I finished the code and tried to find a good start into the topic, I found that...

    • DevOps
    • Platform engineering
    • Cloud native
    • Infrastructure as Code

    27.8.2024 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Create, build & publish Crossplane Configuration Packages with GitHub ...

    You already created your first Crossplane Compositions? Pretty nice! But how to store them in Git? How to create and build a Configuration Package from it? And finally: how to publish and consume these Configurations in your Crossplane management cluster...

    • DevOps
    • Platform engineering
    • Cloud native
    • Infrastructure as Code

    3.6.2024 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Testing Crossplane Compositions with kuttl, Part 2: Given, When, Assert

    In the first part of this blog series we learned about kuttl and why it's a great idea to write tests for your Crossplane Compositions. Now it's time to set up the kuttl test steps to finally verify our Composition renders correctly. Crossplane – blog...

    • Infrastructure as Code
    • Cloud native
    • Platform engineering
    • DevOps

    27.5.2024 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Testing Crossplane Compositions with kuttl, Part 1: Preparing the TestSuite

    Does writing Kubernetes Manifests count as writing code? Should we still bother to test it? Sure! And with the Kubernetes Test Tool (kuttl) there's great tooling available. Let's explore how to use it with Crossplane. Crossplane – blog series 1. Tame...

    • Cloud native
    • Platform engineering
    • DevOps
    • Infrastructure as Code

    21.5.2024 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Heroku is dead: Let’s deploy Spring Boot containers on fly.io!

    Heroku is cancelling their free plan! What about all my open-source projects? Luckily fly.io comes to the rescue! Here are the missing docs on how to run Spring Boot on fly.io. Why I love(d) Heroku Heroku was my go-to PaaS for open-source projects for...

    • CI/CD
    • Java
    • Cloud
    • DevOps
    • Spring

    18.9.2022 | 17 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Tame the multi-cloud beast with Crossplane: Let’s start with AWS S3

    What if learning the Kubernetes API is all you need to provision any infrastructure? And we’re not only talking about AWS, Azure & Google – but also IONOS, DigitalOcean and even vSphere. Let’s have a look at Crossplane and how we can create an S3 Bucket...

    • AWS
    • CI/CD
    • Cloud
    • DevOps

    3.7.2022 | 20 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Development Containers & GitHub Codespaces kill the “works on my machine...

    We love them, and hate them at the same time: local development environments. But what if we could use remote development techniques like Development Containers or GitHub Codespaces to finally overcome the “works on my machine” problem? And also end ...

    • DevOps
    • CI/CD
    • Cloud
    • Container

    12.6.2022 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Cloud Native Buildpacks / Paketo.io in GitLab CI without Docker & pack...

    You may have heard about all the benefits of Cloud Native Buildpacks?! But Paketo’s pack CLI depends on Docker. So what about our Kubernetes-based CI systems, where we might not have a Docker daemon available? Cloud Native Buildpacks – blog series Part...

    • DevOps
    • CI/CD
    • Cloud
    • Container
    • GitLab

    24.10.2021 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Stop re-writing pipelines! Why GitHub Actions drive the future of CI/CD

    The Pipeline-as-Code pattern is implemented by most CI/CD platforms today. So what could be the next evolutionary step? Based on GitHub Actions, the article outlines why open-source Pipeline-as-Code Building Blocks will take your pipelines to the next...

    • CI/CD
    • DevOps

    15.3.2021 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Publishing Docker images to GitHub Container Registry with GitHub Actions

    Tired of bumping into Docker Hub’s rate limiting? Why not give the GitHub Container Registry a try? Right now it’s in public beta but it already looks great, especially in combination with GitHub Actions. GitHub Actions – blog series Part 1: GitHub Actions...

    • DevOps
    • Go
    • CI/CD
    • Container
    • GitHub

    4.3.2021 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    GitHub Actions CI pipeline: GitHub Packages, Codecov, release to Maven...

    Stuck with TravisCI? Looking for a worthy alternative to GitLab CI? Here’s a guide on how to create a full CI pipeline publishing GitHub Packages, Codecov reports, releasing to Maven Central and GitHub, including dynamic commitlogs. GitHub Actions – ...

    • Open Source
    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • GitHub

    22.2.2021 | 22 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Goodbye Dockerfile: Cloud Native Buildpacks with Paketo.io & layered jars...

    Containers are industry standard today. But how often do we try to write our own Dockerfiles again and again? Cloud Native Buildpacks with Paketo.io are here to free us from this burden! No matter what language you use. And if it’s Spring Boot, you also...

    • DevOps
    • Cloud
    • CI/CD
    • Container
    • Spring

    30.11.2020 | 22 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Spring Boot Apps with Kong API Gateway using OpenAPI & Declarative Configuration

    No matter what architecture you’re planning to build: an API Gateway is mostly part of a modern setup. So why not connect your Spring Boot apps with Kong API Gateway using a standard like OpenAPI and configuration-as-code?! Finding a good way to integrate...

    • API
    • Spring

    16.11.2020 | 22 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Simplifying Spring Boot GraalVM Native Image builds with the native-image...

    The new spring-graalvm-native 0.7.1 & GraalVM 20.1.0 releases are full of optimizations! The configuration of the native-image command has become much easier. So let’s take a look at the native-image-maven-plugin for our Spring Boot GraalVM Native Image...

    • CI/CD
    • Java
    • Spring

    17.6.2020 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Running Spring Boot GraalVM Native Images with Docker & Heroku

    Combining Spring Boot with the benefits of GraalVM Native Images is really cool. But how about doing all that magic inside a Docker container also? How about running those native apps on cloud infrastructures like Heroku? Spring Boot & GraalVM – blog...

    • CI/CD
    • Microservices
    • Container
    • Java
    • Cloud
    • Spring

    1.6.2020 | 19 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Running Spring Boot apps as GraalVM Native Images

    All those Micronaut, Quarkus.io & Co. frameworks sound great! But Spring is the undisputed forerunner in Enterprise Java. Wouldn’t it be great to combine Spring Boot with the benefits of GraalVM?! Spring Boot & GraalVM – blog series Part 1: Running...

    • Kubernetes
    • Microservices
    • Java
    • Spring

    6.5.2020 | 20 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Spring Boot on Heroku with Docker, JDK 11 & Maven 3.5.x

    If you don’t know Heroku already, you’ll get to love it soon! But wait – do you run Spring Boot apps based on JDK 11+? Do you build them with Maven 3.5.x? Maybe you should use Docker on Heroku – then this guide is for you! Why I love Heroku Using Heroku...

    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • Infrastructure
    • Container
    • Cloud
    • Java
    • Spring

    18.8.2019 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Continuous cloud infrastructure with Ansible, Molecule & TravisCI on AWS

    By implementing Test-driven development and Continuous Integration for infrastructure code with Ansible and Molecule, we’ve done a huge step towards the right direction. But we should not exclude our cloud infrastructure! Here’s a guide on how to use...

    • Infrastructure
    • AWS
    • Cloud
    • CI/CD
    • DevOps

    15.1.2019 | 16 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Continuous Infrastructure with Ansible, Molecule & TravisCI

    The benefits of Test-driven development (TDD) for infrastructure code are undeniable. But we shouldn´t settle there! What about executing these tests automatically and based on a regular schedule? Applying Continuous Integration to infrastructure code...

    • Cloud
    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • Container

    11.12.2018 | 16 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Test-driven infrastructure development with Ansible & Molecule

    So you´re doing Infrastructure-as-Code? Sure. But have you ever heard of test-driven development (TDD)? It´s that dev team thing, right? Hell no! It should be equally important to infrastructure coding. Ansible & Molecule – blog series Part 1: Test-driven...

    • Infrastructure
    • Cloud
    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • Container
    • Infrastructure as Code
    • Python

    4.12.2018 | 17 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    A Complete Setup of GitLab CI & Docker Using Vagrant & Ansible: HTTPS/...

    Tired of Jenkins? Always keeping an eye on all those new kids on the block with their super cool and simple Continuous Integration Pipeline files? Here´s a guide on how to fire up a fully functional GitLab Continuous Integration/Delivery pipeline with...

    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • Infrastructure
    • Container
    • Git

    28.5.2018 | 32 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    A Lovely Spring View: Spring Boot & Vue.js

    It´s time to shed some light on the integration of Vue.js with the popular Java Enterprise framework Spring Boot! Both frameworks are shining stars in their respective domain – but how could they be set up together properly? What is a practical project...

    • Java
    • Open Source
    • CI/CD
    • Spring
    • Frontend

    23.4.2018 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Taming the Hybrid Swarm: Initializing a Mixed OS Docker Swarm Cluster ...

    We successfully scaled our Windows Docker containers running on one Docker host. But what if we change our focus and see our distributed application as a whole, running on multiple hosts using both Windows and Linux native containers? In this case, a...

    • Cloud
    • Infrastructure
    • Microservices
    • Database
    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • Container

    28.9.2017 | 32 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Ansible zaubert Spring Boot Apps auch auf Windows

    Manchmal kommt es tatsächlich vor, dass wir unsere Spring Boot Apps auf Windows ausführen müssen, anstatt wie gewohnt auf Linux. Das passiert insbesondere dann, wenn wir native Bibliotheken aufrufen müssen, die Windows voraussetzen. Trotzdem sollten ...

    • DevOps
    • Infrastructure
    • Microservices
    • Spring
    • Datenbank
    • CI/CD
    • Infrastructure as Code
    • Java

    19.7.2017 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Scaling Spring Boot Apps on Docker Windows Containers with Ansible: A ...

    Provision a Docker Windows Container with Ansible? No Problem! But wasn´t Docker meant for more than one Container?! Don´t we wanna have many of these tiny buckets, scaling them as we need?! And what about this Spring Cloud Netflix thingy? Isn´t this...

    • Infrastructure
    • Java
    • Microservices
    • Database
    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • Container
    • Spring

    29.5.2017 | 26 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Running Spring Boot Apps on Docker Windows Containers with Ansible: A ...

    This is a crazy world. It´s not only possible to make Ansible provision Windows machines. No! There are Docker Windows Containers out there and if we need to run our Spring Boot Apps on Windows, we want to run them inside those tiny Windows buckets! ...

    • DevOps
    • Infrastructure
    • Java
    • Spring
    • Database
    • CI/CD
    • Container

    5.4.2017 | 24 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Running Spring Boot Apps on Windows with Ansible

    There are times you have to use a Windows box instead of your accustomed Linux machine to run your Spring Boot app on. Maybe you have to call some native libraries, that rely on an underlying Windows OS or there´s some other reason. But using the same...

    • Infrastructure
    • Spring
    • Database
    • CI/CD
    • Java

    2.1.2017 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Spring Boot & Apache CXF – SOAP on steroids fueled by cxf-spring-boot-...

    You haven´t read any of this blog series’ articles yet? Perfectly fine – because the best is yet to come. We´ll now combine Spring Boot and Apache CXF in their own spring-boot-starter. By doing so, we’ll have our SOAP endpoints up and running even faster...

    • Frontend
    • Java
    • Open Source
    • Spring

    11.10.2016 | 13 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Spring Boot & Apache CXF – Logging & Monitoring with Logback, Elasticsearch...

    Cool! SOAP-Endpoints that are based on Microservice technologies. But how do we find an error inside one of our many “micro servers”? What about the content of our SOAP messages and how do we log in general? And last but not least: How many products ...

    • Frontend
    • NoSQL
    • Java
    • APM
    • Logging
    • Spring

    26.7.2016 | 28 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Spring Boot & Apache CXF – XML validation and custom SOAP faults

    What about XML? Can’t we validate our data with XML easily? Just take the XML schema and … erm. What about the reaction to the validation´s outcome? Most of the time, we have to tailor this response and build a custom SOAP fault. But how does this work...

    • Frontend
    • Java
    • Open Source
    • Spring

    14.6.2016 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Spring Boot & Apache CXF – Testing SOAP Web Services

    I promised to tackle further and more advanced topics relating to the interaction of Spring Boot and Apache CXF in my upcoming blog posts. So in the following we will take a look at testing SOAP web services. How do we test a web service from within ...

    • Frontend
    • Java
    • Open Source
    • Spring

    2.6.2016 | 15 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Spring Boot & Apache CXF – How to SOAP in 2016

    Even though it looks as though REST killed every SOAP service on the planet, in 2016 there are still costumers who need to build a web service infrastructure from scratch exposing good old SOAP web services. So why not base them on state-of-the-art ...

    • Frontend
    • Java
    • Open Source
    • Spring

    18.2.2016 | 12 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    //

    More articles in this subject area

    Discover exciting further topics and let the codecentric world inspire you.

    „Eine Plattform ist ein Produkt, die Entwickler-Teams sind die Kunden“

    Platform Engineering mit BackstageIm folgenden Interview berichten Marc Schnitzius und Pascal Sochacki von ihren ersten Erfahrungen mit Backstage als Platform-Engineering-Lösung.Marco Paga: Marc, Pascal, ihr habt eine Sicht auf Platform Engineering, ...

    • Softwareentwicklung
    • Accelerate
    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • Platform Engineering

    2.3.2023 | 12 Minuten Lesezeit

    Marco Paga

    Maximilian Mayer

    „Platform Engineering ist eine Art von Knowledge Sharing“

    Warum „Platform Engineering“ eigentlich der falsche Begriff ist und wie man den Golden Path findet, erklärt Daniel Kocot, Senior Solution Architect, im folgenden Interview.Marco Paga: Warum ist Platform Engineering interessant?Daniel Kocot: Ich habe ...

    • Softwareentwicklung
    • Accelerate
    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • Platform Engineering

    20.2.2023 | 11 Minuten Lesezeit

    Daniel Kocot

    Marco Paga

    AWS Cloud Development Kit – Infrastructure as Code on Steroids

    Infrastructure as Code (IaC) ist inzwischen ein alter Hut. Frameworks wie Terraform, Ansible und andere haben Standards geschaffen. Kaum jemand provisioniert produktive Systeme heute ohne IaC – sei es in der Cloud oder auf der eigenen Infrastruktur.Und...

    • Infrastructure as Code
    • AWS
    • Cloud

    21.12.2022 | 3 Minuten Lesezeit

    Matthias Niehoff

    Infrastructure as Code in AWS: Keine Silver Bullet

    TL;DR Es gibt keine Universalmethode. Infrastructure as Code ist ein vergleichsweise neuer Ansatz. Einige Lösungen rund um Infrastructure as Code befinden sich noch in der Entwicklung. Es gibt keinen klaren Favoriten. Die Wahl des passenden Tools hängt...

    • Cloud
    • AWS
    • Infrastructure as Code

    13.12.2022 | 27 Minuten Lesezeit

    Florian Wiech

    Sören

    Platform Engineering – Machen das nicht alle schon?

    Plattformen sind aktuell ein sehr populäres Konzept, insbesondere in der Softwareentwicklung von Unternehmen. Viele sagen aber auch: So neu ist das doch gar nicht. Wir bieten unseren Entwicklern seit Jahren alle relevanten Tools und Werkzeuge, damit ...

    • DevOps
    • Accelerate

    7.12.2022 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit

    Matthias Niehoff

    Platform Engineering – Eine Einordnung

    Aktuell kocht mit Platform Engineering gerade ein Thema hoch, das in den Weiten des World Wide Web für viele Reaktionen sorgt. Gerade auch Kunden aus dem Enterprise-Umfeld führt es zu interessanten Nebeneffekten, wenn aus DevOps-Teams plötzlich Platform...

    • Accelerate
    • CI/CD
    • DevOps

    12.9.2022 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit

    Daniel Kocot

    Passwörter sicher per GitOps deployen mit SealedSecrets

    In einem GitOps-Workflow beschreibt das Entwicklungsteam alle Ressourcen eines Kubernetes-Projekts in einem Git-Repository. Dadurch können sowohl das Entwicklungsteam als auch das Infrastrukturteam alle Bestandteile eines Projektes überblicken. Was jedoch...

    • DevOps
    • Kubernetes

    13.6.2022 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit

    Raffael Stein

    Terraform Remote State richtig nutzen

    Was ist Terraform und was ist State?Terraform ist ein Tool für die Verwaltung von Infrastruktur in Form von Code, gehört also in den sogenannten Infrastructure-as-Code-Bereich (IaC). Eine kurze Einführung und ein Vergleich zu anderen Tools findet sich...

    • Infrastructure
    • Softwarearchitektur
    • Cloud
    • DevOps

    21.4.2022 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit

    Alexander Kasper

    Deployment konfigurierbarer Single Page Applications

    In den letzten Jahren ist die Implementierung von Frontends in Form von Single Page Applications (kurz SPA) immer beliebter geworden. Bei Single Page Applications handelt es sich um Webseiten, die auf den Web-Technologien HTML, CSS und vor allem JavaScript...

    • DevOps
    • Frontend
    • CI/CD
    • Container
    • JavaScript

    8.6.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit

    Philip Sanetra

    Wie reif ist euer DevOps? – Einige Gedanken zur Messung des Fortschritts

    Spoiler: Es ist ehrlich gesagt nicht von Bedeutung.In letzter Zeit haben wir des Öfteren von Kunden eine Frage gestellt bekommen:Wie misst man Fortschritt in Bezug auf Dev(Sec)Ops? Gibt es hierfür ein Maturity Model oder eine Menge an Skills, welche ...

    • Agilität
    • Cloud
    • DevOps
    • IT-Security

    6.6.2021 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit

    Nicolas Byl

    Keycloak-Konfiguration mit Terraform

    Infrastructure as Code (IaC) ist heutzutage aus der modernen IT-Landschaft nicht mehr wegzudenken. Red Hat beschreibt den Begriff wie folgt:Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is the managing and provisioning of infrastructure through code instead of through...

    • DevOps
    • Infrastructure
    • IT-Security
    • CI/CD
    • Keycloak
    • Open Source

    2.3.2021 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit

    Johanna Nolte

    Play-with-Docker: Container-Workshops auf AWS

    Kubernetes- und Docker-Workshops sind sehr schwer vorzubereiten, Play-with-Docker und Play-with-Kubernetes können dabei aber eine große Hilfe sein. Die Dokumentation dazu ist leider nicht sehr umfangreich, wie man es schnell und einfach installieren ...

    • Infrastructure
    • Cloud
    • DevOps
    • Container
    • Kubernetes
    • Open Source

    22.11.2019 | 9 Minuten Lesezeit

    Sebastian Kornehl

    Kubernetes Operator: Operations-Wissen als Code

    In diesem Artikel erkläre ich, was ein Kubernetes Operator ist und wie er aufgebaut ist. Anschließend zeige ich euch, wie man seinen ersten eigenen Kubernetes Operator in Go schreibt.Was ist ein Kubernetes OperatorEin Kubernetes Operator hilft, eine ...

    • Infrastructure
    • Open Source
    • DevOps
    • Go
    • Kubernetes

    29.10.2019 | 10 Minuten Lesezeit

    Manuel

    Concourse-CI-Authentifizierung mit Keycloak

    Concourse CI ist ein flexibler Scheduler für CI-Pipelines, der in zahlreichen Open-Source-Projekten eingesetzt wird, darunter sind unter anderem Projekte aus dem Spring-Ökosystem sowie dem Cloud-Foundry -Universum, die mit teils stattlichen CI-Pipelines...

    • DevOps
    • IT-Security
    • CI/CD
    • Keycloak

    25.1.2019 | 4 Minuten Lesezeit

    Thomas Darimont

    Application Lifecycle Intelligence: Analyse von Wertschöpfung in Entwicklungsprozessen

    Wenn wir uns mit agiler Softwareentwicklung beschäftigen, sprechen wir grundsätzlich auch über Application Lifecycle Management (ALM). Ebenso treibt das Business, das hinter allen Anforderungen für die Entwicklung von Software steht, immer die Frage ...

    • DevOps
    • Business Intelligence

    25.9.2018 | 6 Minuten Lesezeit

    Daniel Kocot

    DevOps: Es geht um Feedback

    Es ist kein Geheimnis: Immer mehr Firmen steigen auf eine Softwareentwicklung mit agilen Methoden und DevOps um. Auf Rückfrage hören wir oft, dass die klassischen Entwicklungsprozesse zu langsam sind. Was genau heisst das? Klassischer Entwicklungsprozess...

    • DevOps
    • Collaboration

    20.2.2018 | 7 Minuten Lesezeit

    Oliver Hoogvliet

    DevOps und Container: Eine Mate mit… Roland Huss. #EineMateMit

    „Das Schöne ist, dass es eine klar definierte Schnittstelle zwischen Operations und Entwicklern gibt“, sagt Roland Huß, als er im Vorfeld des DevOps Meetups „Java-Entwicklung im Zeitalter von Kubernetes und OpenShift“  über die Vorteile von Container...

    • DevOps
    • Community
    • Kubernetes

    8.12.2017 | 2 Minuten Lesezeit

    Felix Braun

    Ansible zaubert Spring Boot Apps auch auf Windows

    Manchmal kommt es tatsächlich vor, dass wir unsere Spring Boot Apps auf Windows ausführen müssen, anstatt wie gewohnt auf Linux. Das passiert insbesondere dann, wenn wir native Bibliotheken aufrufen müssen, die Windows voraussetzen. Trotzdem sollten ...

    • DevOps
    • Infrastructure
    • Microservices
    • Spring
    • Datenbank
    • CI/CD
    • Infrastructure as Code
    • Java

    19.7.2017 | 14 Minuten Lesezeit

    Jonas Hecht

    Wartungshölle? Nein, danke!

    Herausforderungen und Lösungsansätze für die Wartung von Individual-SoftwareIndividual-Software löst sehr individuelle Probleme und stellt die IT deshalb schon während ihrer Entwicklung vor besondere Herausforderungen. Alle erfolgreichen – im Sinne von...

    • DevOps
    • Digitalisierung
    • Produktmanagement
    • API
    • Softwareentwicklung

    10.7.2017 | 8 Minuten Lesezeit

    Harald Schlüter

    Stateless CI-Server mit Concourse

    Continuous Integration ist einer der wichtigsten Bestandteile der agilen Software-Entwicklung und in den meisten Teams so selbstverständlich wie Versionskontrolle geworden. Trotz der alten und bewährten Werkzeuge wie Jenkins, Bamboo oder TeamCity, ist...

    • CI/CD
    • DevOps
    • Infrastructure

    4.5.2017 | 5 Minuten Lesezeit

    Alexander Melnyk

    //

    Gemeinsam bessere Projekte umsetzen.

    Wir helfen deinem Unternehmen.

    Du stehst vor einer großen IT-Herausforderung? Wir sorgen für eine maßgeschneiderte Unterstützung. Informiere dich jetzt.

    Hilf uns, noch besser zu werden.

    Wir sind immer auf der Suche nach neuen Talenten. Auch für dich ist die passende Stelle dabei.