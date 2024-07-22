In a recent blog post, we explored how Dapr works and how to test it on a simple local Kubernetes cluster. One of Dapr's key advantages is its component system, which enhances portability. In this post, we'll take our previously daperized demo app and deploy it in an AKS environment, utilizing some of Azure's managed services through Dapr to demonstrate its portability.
Quick Recap on Components
Each Dapr building block (e.g., PubSub) can be used within Dapr by defining a component. A component is an instance of a building block and comes with its own configuration. For example, a PubSub component using RabbitMQ would look like this:
apiVersion: dapr.io/v1alpha1
kind: Component
metadata:
name: order-pub-sub
spec:
type: pubsub.rabbitmq
version: v1
metadata:
- name: host
value: "amqp://localhost:5672"
scopes:
- orderprocessing
- checkout
Once an application calls a Dapr sidecar to publish a message, the Dapr sidecar sends it to RabbitMQ, and everything flows as usual from there. Various cloud providers have components to integrate with Dapr. For this blog post, we will focus on AKS and show an example with it.
Talking about requirements
If you want to follow along with this blog post, you will need to have some requirements in place.
- Installed Azure CLI
- Helm or Dapr CLI
- Access to an Azure Subscription
Lets get an AKS Cluster
To quickly set up an AKS cluster, we'll use the Azure az CLI. First, we will create a resource group and then create an AKS cluster inside it.
az group create --name dapr-aks --location germanywestcentral
az aks create --resource-group dapr-aks --name dapr-aks --node-count 2 --generate-ssh-keys --tier free
The output should look like this:
{
"id": "/subscriptions/70abc615-f4d6-474a-8c0e-2d30a9d41d84/resourceGroups/dapr-aks",
"location": "germanywestcentral",
"managedBy": null,
"name": "dapr-aks",
"properties": {
"provisioningState": "Succeeded"
},
"tags": null,
"type": "Microsoft.Resources/resourceGroups"
} <!--- Ressource group created-->
The behavior of this command has been altered by the following extension: aks-preview
{
"aadProfile": null,
"addonProfiles": null,
SNIP
"workloadAutoScalerProfile": {
"keda": null,
"verticalPodAutoscaler": null
}
} <!--- Cluster created-->
With the ressource group and cluster created, we need to connect to the cluster to proceed! This is simply done with
az aks get-credentials -n dapr-aks -g dapr-aks
Lets test connectivty with a simple command:
kubectl get nodes
NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION
aks-nodepool1-21855256-vmss000000 Ready agent 5m53s v1.28.10
aks-nodepool1-21855256-vmss000001 Ready agent 5m54s v1.28.10
Install Dapr 3 options to choose from
Generally speaking, there are three major possibilities to install the Dapr runtime on an AKS cluster each with its own pros and cons. For the sake of completeness, we will cover all three methods: Dapr CLI, Helm, and the AKS-managed Dapr extension. Each method offers a different level of control and convenience. If I were to choose, I'd usually go with the Helm approach for its balance of flexibility and ease of use.
- Dapr CLI: Quick and straightforward, ideal for development and testing environments.
- Helm: Offers more customization and is well-suited for production environments.
- AKS-managed Dapr extension: Simplifies management by offloading maintenance to Azure, though it may have some limitations in customization.
Let's dive into each method in more detail.
Install Dapr runtime with Dapr CLI
As shown in the last blog post, the Dapr CLI already has a built-in functionality to bootstrap the runtime on a Kubernetes cluster. A simple command:
dapr init -k
will install the runtime with all the necessary services. This time, we won't use the
-dev flag, as we don't want any Dapr configuration components to be available in the cluster already.
dapr init -k
⌛ Making the jump to hyperspace...
ℹ️ Note: To install Dapr using Helm, see here: https://docs.dapr.io/getting-started/install-dapr-kubernetes/#install-with-helm-advanced
ℹ️ Container images will be pulled from Docker Hub
✅ Deploying the Dapr control plane with latest version to your cluster...
✅ Deploying the Dapr dashboard with latest version to your cluster...
✅ Success! Dapr has been installed to namespace dapr-system. To verify, run `dapr status -k' in your terminal. To get started, go here: https://aka.ms/dapr-getting-started
Quickly checking that its deployed
dapr status -k
NAME NAMESPACE HEALTHY STATUS REPLICAS VERSION AGE CREATED
dapr-sidecar-injector dapr-system True Running 1 1.13.5 53s 2024-07-18 12:39.23
dapr-placement-server dapr-system True Running 1 1.13.5 53s 2024-07-18 12:39.23
dapr-operator dapr-system True Running 1 1.13.5 53s 2024-07-18 12:39.23
dapr-dashboard dapr-system True Running 1 0.14.0 51s 2024-07-18 12:39.25
dapr-sentry dapr-system True Running 1 1.13.5 53s 2024-07-18 12:39.23
And we are good to go! By default, the Dapr CLI is the only method that also installs the dashboard.
Install Dapr runtime with Helm
As suggested by the Dapr CLI command, you can also use Helm to install Dapr. The Dapr CLI actually utilizes the official Helm chart under the hood to deploy the components, making the CLI essentially a convenience wrapper. To install Dapr manually using Helm, there are just a few steps involved.
helm repo add dapr https://dapr.github.io/helm-charts/
helm repo update
helm upgrade --install dapr dapr/dapr \
--version=1.13 \
--namespace dapr-system \
--create-namespace \
--wait
The output should look like this:
"dapr" has been added to your repositories
Hang tight while we grab the latest from your chart repositories...
...Successfully got an update from the "dapr" chart repository
Update Complete. ⎈Happy Helming!⎈
Release "dapr" does not exist. Installing it now.
NAME: dapr
LAST DEPLOYED: Thu Jul 18 12:49:15 2024
NAMESPACE: dapr-system
STATUS: deployed
REVISION: 1
TEST SUITE: None
NOTES:
Thank you for installing Dapr: High-performance, lightweight serverless runtime for cloud and edge
Your release is named dapr.
To get started with Dapr, we recommend using our quickstarts:
https://github.com/dapr/quickstarts
For more information on running Dapr, visit:
https://dapr.io
Checking the pods
kubectl get pods -n dapr-system
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
dapr-operator-5789c8dc5b-fcxwz 1/1 Running 0 60s
dapr-placement-server-0 1/1 Running 0 60s
dapr-sentry-774c876df5-wj9xp 1/1 Running 0 60s
dapr-sidecar-injector-867c5f9485-jgxvw 1/1 Running 0 60s
This confirms that everything is up and running, and we are good to go.
Dapr Dashboard
To install the Dapr Dashboard, you'll need to use its official Helm chart as well.
helm install dapr-dashboard dapr/dapr-dashboard --namespace dapr-system
NAME: dapr-dashboard
LAST DEPLOYED: Thu Jul 18 12:55:37 2024
NAMESPACE: dapr-system
STATUS: deployed
REVISION: 1
TEST SUITE: None
Azure Managed Dapr runtime installation
Last but not least, AKS offers a managed Dapr installation that you can utilize as well. This managed option alleviates the need for you to handle the runtime yourself, but it does come with some limitations.
To set it up, you can use the following commands:
az extension add --name k8s-extension
az provider register --namespace Microsoft.KubernetesConfiguration
az feature registration create --namespace Microsoft.KubernetesConfiguration --name ExtensionTypes
az k8s-extension create --cluster-type managedClusters \
--cluster-name dapr-aks \
--resource-group dapr-aks \
--name dapr \
--extension-type Microsoft.Dapr \
--auto-upgrade-minor-version false
Once this is done, you'll have a Dapr runtime managed by AKS. As already seen with the Helm instals, this managed installation does not include the Dapr Dashboard, which you will need to install manually if required.
Setup Service Bus for PubSub
Alright, with the Dapr runtime now set up, we can proceed. Since we’re working in AKS, we'll leverage Azure Service Bus for our PubSub component instead of managing an alternative solution ourselves. To achieve this, follow these three steps:
- Create a Service Bus Namespace
- Create a Queue within that Namespace
- Retrieve the Authorization Key
These steps can be easily accomplished using the Azure CLI. Here’s how you can do it:
# Step 1: Create a Service Bus Namespace
az servicebus namespace create --resource-group dapr-aks --name dapr-aks-orders-bus-ns --location westeurope
# Step 2: Create a Queue in the Namespace
az servicebus queue create --resource-group dapr-aks --namespace-name dapr-aks-orders-bus-ns --name orders
# Step 3: Get the Authorization Key
az servicebus namespace authorization-rule keys list --resource-group dapr-aks --namespace-name dapr-aks-orders-bus-ns --name RootManageSharedAccessKey --query primaryConnectionString --output tsv
{
"createdAt": "2024-07-10T14:01:58.1974899Z",
"disableLocalAuth": false,
"id": "/subscriptions/70abc615-f4d6-474a-8c0e-2d30a9d41d84/resourceGroups/dapr-aks/providers/Microsoft.ServiceBus/namespaces/dapr-aks-orders-bus-ns",
"location": "westeurope",
"metricId": "70abc615-f4d6-474a-8c0e-2d30a9d41d84:dapr-aks-orders-bus-ns",
"minimumTlsVersion": "1.2",
"name": "dapr-aks-orders-bus-ns",
"premiumMessagingPartitions": 0,
"provisioningState": "Succeeded",
"publicNetworkAccess": "Enabled",
"resourceGroup": "dapr-aks",
"serviceBusEndpoint": "https://dapr-aks-orders-bus-ns.servicebus.windows.net:443/",
SNIP
"status": "Active",
"type": "Microsoft.ServiceBus/namespaces/queues",
"updatedAt": "2024-07-18T14:43:45Z"
}
Endpoint=sb://dapr-aks-orders-bus-ns.servicebus.windows.net/;SharedAccessKeyName=RootManageSharedAccessKey;SharedAccessKey=9eq5sPFWFzFVIFzTscAaI2xgZ/1LhbOl++ASbBK9GbY=
The most important part is the Endpoint= in the authorization key output. This will be used to configure the PubSub component in Dapr.
Setup PubSub component in Dapr
Now it’s time to configure Dapr with Azure Service Bus. We need to create a Dapr component in YAML format for our AKS cluster. Here's how you can configure it:
apiVersion: dapr.io/v1alpha1
kind: Component
metadata:
name: pubsub
spec:
type: pubsub.azure.servicebus.queues
version: v1
metadata:
- name: connectionString # Required when not using Azure Authentication.
value: "Endpoint=sb://dapr-aks-orders-bus-ns.servicebus.windows.net/;SharedAccessKeyName=RootManageSharedAccessKey;SharedAccessKey=9eq5sPFWFzFVIFzTscAaI2xgZ/1LhbOl++ASbBK9GbY="
In this configuration:
- The name of the component is set to pubsub, matching the name used in previous examples. This facilitates the reusability and portability of your Dapr building blocks
- The type is specified as pubsub.azure.servicebus.queues, indicating that we're using Azure Service Bus for PubSub.
- The connectionString is provided to authenticate with Azure Service Bus as fetched previously
This enables the reusability and portability. A sidecar will just emit the event to the component, not knowing whether its redis (as previously) or now Azure Sercive Bus.
Test things
With everything set up, you’re almost ready to see your demo app in action. Here’s what you need to do:
- First, apply the necessary configurations to your AKS cluster:
kubectl apply -f deploy/components.yml
kubectl apply -f src/emailservice/components/subscription.yml
- Second, start the application
dapr run -f dapr.yaml -k
This setup will deploy the same Microservice Demo application as in the latest blog post. The difference now is that instead of Redis, Azure Service Bus handles the PubSub functionality.
- Third, Access the Frontend
- Find the IP address of the LoadBalancer service for the frontend application:
kubectl get service frontend
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
frontend LoadBalancer 10.0.72.187 4.182.85.177 80:30896/TCP 66s
Use the EXTERNAL-IP to access your application through your browser. Once you have navigated through the entire demo and done a checkout, we can validate the that azure service bus is working in two places.
- A) in the azure portal
- B) as last time, in the log of the email service
{"timestamp": 1721314877.7026074, "severity": "INFO", "name": "emailservice-server", "message": "A request to send order confirmation email for order 958d281b-4516-11ef-abe6-8ead7dd66b53 to someone@example.com has been received.", "taskName": null}
More integration with Azure
Azure Service Bus for PubSub is just one example of how Dapr integrates with Azure’s managed services to simplify your architecture. Dapr supports various other Azure services to manage complexity efficiently. Here are a few more examples:
- State Management: Use Azure Blob Storage, Table Storage, SQL Server, CosmosDB, PostgreSQL, or MariaDB.
- PubSub: Besides Azure Service Bus, you can utilize Azure Event Hub, Kafka, or Redis.
- Secrets Management: Integrate seamlessly with Azure Key Vault.
- Configuration: Use PostgreSQL or Redis for configuration management.
These integrations underscore Dapr's commitment to portability. By merely adjusting configurations, you can switch between different managed services without needing to alter your application's code. This flexibility is central to Dapr's design, enabling you to easily adapt your applications to various environments.
Conclusion
In this blog post, we've highlighted Dapr's impressive portability by migrating our daperized demo app from a local Kubernetes cluster to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). Through this transition, we leveraged Azure’s managed services via Dapr, showcasing how effortlessly applications can adapt to different environments with minimal changes. Whether transitioning from Redis for PubSub in a local setup to Azure Service Bus in the cloud, Dapr maintains the decoupling and manageability of your microservices, ensuring a smooth and scalable deployment process.
Your job at codecentric?
Jobs
Agile Developer und Consultant (w/d/m)
Alle Standorte
