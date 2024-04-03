Beliebte Suchanfragen

    Kubernetes Resilience: From Chaos Engineering to High Availability Strategies

    3.4.2024

    Karlsruhe

    Gamification of Chaos Engineering in Kubernetes: Press Start to Play!
    Oswaldo Montenegro (IT Consultant & Developer) - codecentric

    ℹ️ Delve into the synergy between video games and chaos engineering within Kubernetes to test your deployment resilience in a way that will engage your team. The talk will introduce the history and advantages of chaos engineering and gamification, as well as live demos of some k8s projects that will attempt to stress your application.

    Resilience in Kubernetes: How to keep your workloads running all the time
    Charlotte Rupp (Site Reliability Engineer) & Philipp Schmitt (Technical Lead Cloud Engineering) - HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

    How to ensure resilience of your application using different configurations, tools, and methods. Using code examples and best practices, we will introduce you to some basic concepts for workloads such as probes, replicas, pod disruption budgets. Furthermore, we show ways to improve availability at infrastructure level.

    Raphael Manke

    IT consultant

    Komm zu unserem Event, wir freuen uns auf den Austausch mit dir! Hast du vorher schon Fragen?

