Kubernetes Resilience: From Chaos Engineering to High Availability Strategies

// Details

Gamification of Chaos Engineering in Kubernetes: Press Start to Play!

Oswaldo Montenegro (IT Consultant & Developer) - codecentric

ℹ️ Delve into the synergy between video games and chaos engineering within Kubernetes to test your deployment resilience in a way that will engage your team. The talk will introduce the history and advantages of chaos engineering and gamification, as well as live demos of some k8s projects that will attempt to stress your application.

Resilience in Kubernetes: How to keep your workloads running all the time

Charlotte Rupp (Site Reliability Engineer) & Philipp Schmitt (Technical Lead Cloud Engineering) - HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

How to ensure resilience of your application using different configurations, tools, and methods. Using code examples and best practices, we will introduce you to some basic concepts for workloads such as probes, replicas, pod disruption budgets. Furthermore, we show ways to improve availability at infrastructure level.