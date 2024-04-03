Kubernetes Resilience: From Chaos Engineering to High Availability Strategies
3.4.2024
Karlsruhe
Gamification of Chaos Engineering in Kubernetes: Press Start to Play!
Oswaldo Montenegro (IT Consultant & Developer) - codecentric
ℹ️ Delve into the synergy between video games and chaos engineering within Kubernetes to test your deployment resilience in a way that will engage your team. The talk will introduce the history and advantages of chaos engineering and gamification, as well as live demos of some k8s projects that will attempt to stress your application.
Resilience in Kubernetes: How to keep your workloads running all the time
Charlotte Rupp (Site Reliability Engineer) & Philipp Schmitt (Technical Lead Cloud Engineering) - HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
How to ensure resilience of your application using different configurations, tools, and methods. Using code examples and best practices, we will introduce you to some basic concepts for workloads such as probes, replicas, pod disruption budgets. Furthermore, we show ways to improve availability at infrastructure level.
