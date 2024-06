long (647 /551 characters) – english

For two decades, codecentric AG has been developing modern, customized software and has mastered the most important technological topics of today and tomorrow. The experts at codecentric AG pay particular attention to developing sustainable, high-quality, and resilient solutions for their customers. To achieve this, they take full responsibility for individual software solutions and use their years of expertise in areas such as cloud-native, data & AI, resilience & IT security and digital product development. As a certified B Corp™, codecentric is also part of a global community of companies that meet high social and ecological standards.