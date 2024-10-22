Software Architecture Alliance 2024
Software-Architektur ist real, sie bedeutet Praxis. Jedes System profitiert von – oder leidet unter ihr. Unsere Speaker geben hierzu spannende Einblicke.
22.10.2024
München
Talk "Datenarchitektur in der Realität"
Matthias Niefhoff | 22.10.2024 | 10:10 - 10:55 Uhr
Die richtige Datenarchitektur und Plattform für Datenanalyse und AI unterscheidet sich für jedes Unternehmen. Welche unterschiedlichen Wege gibt es? Welche Rahmenbedingungen beeinflussen Weg und Lösung? Wollen alle die eine, magische Plattform oder gibt es auch sehr spitz zugeschnittene, spezifische Lösungen? Auch die Herausforderungen unterscheiden sich: Den einen fehlt Know-how und Kapazität, andere sind erschlagen von der Komplexität der eigenen IT-Landschaft, wieder andere müssen alles ohne Hilfe von Managed Services aufbauen.
Mit hohem Praxisbezug berichte ich von unterschiedlichen Projekten und Situationen – und zeige einen großen Teil der Bandbreite moderner Datenprojekte und der Herangehensweisen.
Talk "From Here to Resilience – a Travel Guide"
Uwe Friedrichsen | 23.10.2024 | 11:15 - 12:15 Uhr
Resilience is an important issue these days. Many companies claim to have a resilient IT, very few have one.
What does it mean to be resilient? How do I get there? How can I figure out where I currently am? How can I improve?
We will look at several gradations of becoming resilient. We will examine their properties and tradeoffs and how to get there. We will discuss what we can achieve at an IT system level and when we need to address the whole socio-technical system.
At the end of the session, we will have drawn a map from here to resilience you can use as a travel guide towards your resilient IT.
Workshop "Domain Driven API Design"
Annegret Junker | 24.10.2024 | 09:00 - 17:00 Uhr
Were you ever forced to use an API you don't understand? You hated more or less. Do you want to create APIs someone would love (or at least won't hate)?
The talk discusses those questions using a sample and using Domain Story Telling and Event Storming. Out of them, you will get nice APIs, which your developers won’t hate.
- Introducing a task management system with results out of a domain storytelling and event storming
- Context Map based on the Event Storming
- Hands on in groups: Discussion of the interfaces - asynchronous vs. synchronous
- Hands on in groups: Definition of the interfaces using OpenAPI and AsyncAPI
- Discussion of the interfaces