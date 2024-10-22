Software Architecture Alliance 2024

Uwe Friedrichsen | 23.10.2024 | 11:15 - 12:15 Uhr

Resilience is an important issue these days. Many companies claim to have a resilient IT, very few have one.

What does it mean to be resilient? How do I get there? How can I figure out where I currently am? How can I improve?

We will look at several gradations of becoming resilient. We will examine their properties and tradeoffs and how to get there. We will discuss what we can achieve at an IT system level and when we need to address the whole socio-technical system.

At the end of the session, we will have drawn a map from here to resilience you can use as a travel guide towards your resilient IT.