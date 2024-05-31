Domain Driven Design Europe – workshop: Domain Driven API Design
31.5.2024
Amsterdam
Domain Driven Design Europe
Were you ever forced to use an API you don't understand? You hated more or less. Do you want to create APIs someone would love (or at least won't hate)? The talk discusses those questions using a sample and using Domain Story Telling and Event Storming. Out of them, you will get nice APIs, which your developers won’t hate.
- Introducing a task management system with results out of a domain storytelling and event storming
- Context Map based on the Event Storming
- Hands on in groups: Discussion of the interfaces - asynchronous vs. synchronous
- Hands on in groups: Definition of the interfaces using OpenAPI and AsyncAPI
- Discussion of the interfaces
Prerequisites
Participants require a laptop, ideally with an IDE.
About Annegret Junker
Annegret is a chief software architect at codecentric AG. She has worked in software development for over 30 years. She worked in quite different roles such as product owner, programmer and architect and quite different domains such as automotive and insurance. Especially is she interested in domain driven design, microservices and everything along with it. She takes care for good and nice APIs.
