Domain Driven Design Europe – workshop: A model is not enough

// Domain Driven Design Europe

We speak about models - but models are abstractions from our reality. We leave things out. But when can you use which model? When to use Business Model Canvas, when should I use Domain Storytelling, when should I use BPMN or UML? Models can be used to show AND to understand something. They must be tailored to the audience as well as to the questions to be answered. In the session, attendees will learn when to use which model along the development process and which model are not suitable for certain situations. To do so, the attendees create their own models using a given sample.

Prerequisites

The participants should have some device where they can work with a remote whiteboard (Miro) - might be a tablet or a laptop.

About Annegret Junker

Twitter LinkedIn Facebook Blog Company Website Sessionize

Annegret is a chief software architect at codecentric AG. She has worked in software development for over 30 years. She worked in quite different roles such as product owner, programmer and architect and quite different domains such as automotive and insurance. Especially is she interested in domain driven design, microservices and everything along with it. She takes care for good and nice APIs.