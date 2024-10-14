Software Architecture Summit

Sophia Cook & Marco Emrich | 14.10.2024 | 10:00 - 13:00 Uhr

For a long time the acronym WWW stood for Wild Wild West rather than World Wide Web. Architecture patterns and clear software design principles were often the exception rather than the rule. It was only with the last major framework wave of this decade and the triumphant advance of SPAs that a long overdue rethink began. However, newer technologies do not automatically lead to a better architecture. It is still necessary to use architecture patterns consciously and purposefully. One of the best known patterns in Domain Driven Design is the "Hexagonal Architecture". You will learn: * when it is worth using it,* how the pattern distinguishes itself from others (e.g. onion architecture),* and how to put it into practice.