    //

    Software Architecture Summit

    Das große Trainingsevent für moderne Softwarearchitektur inkl. spannenden Workshops von Sophia Cook und Marco Emrich sowie Annegret Junker.

    Details

    14.10.2024

    Berlin

    //

    Workshop: Mastering Modern Software Design with Hexagonal Architecture in the Frontend

    Sophia Cook & Marco Emrich | 14.10.2024 | 10:00 - 13:00 Uhr

    For a long time the acronym WWW stood for Wild Wild West rather than World Wide Web. Architecture patterns and clear software design principles were often the exception rather than the rule. It was only with the last major framework wave of this decade and the triumphant advance of SPAs that a long overdue rethink began. However, newer technologies do not automatically lead to a better architecture. It is still necessary to use architecture patterns consciously and purposefully. One of the best known patterns in Domain Driven Design is the "Hexagonal Architecture". You will learn: * when it is worth using it,* how the pattern distinguishes itself from others (e.g. onion architecture),* and how to put it into practice.

    //

    Workshop: Domain-driven API Design

    Annegret Junker | 16.10.2024 | 10:00 - 13:00 Uhr

    Wie kommt man zu API-Schnitten? Ist die Schnittstelle synchron oder asynchron? Die Fragen werden wir im Workshop diskutieren. Anhand eines durchgehenden Beispiels werden die Methoden Domain Storytelling und Event Storming vorgestellt und erläutert, wie man daraus Entwürfe für synchrone und asynchrone Schnittstellen ableiten kann.

    1. Die Aufgabe – ein Task Management System
    2. Domain Storytelling
    3. Event Storming
    4. Context Map auf der Basis des Event Storming
    5. Diskussion der Schnittstellen
    6. Definition der Schnittstellen mit OpenAPI und AsyncAPI
    7. Weiteres Vorgehen

    //

